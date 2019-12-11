Meadville opens conference play with sweep of Atlanta (Dec. 10, 2019). Hamilton boys lose in KCI tourney opener

Game-tying and, later, game-winning long-range shots by Jakub Hisel and a defensive performance which denied Southwest Livingston star Mack Anderson any baskets after the second quarter keyed Winston’s 47-44 double-overtime victory at Ludlow in non-conference high school basketball play in the area Tuesday (Dec. 10, 2019).

The loss was Southwest’s first in three outings.

Southwest’s girls (1-2) got in the “wins” column, 51-29.

Elsewhere, in Tri-County Conference action, Meadville took two from visiting Atlanta and Linn County did likewise to Brashear. In the Carroll-Livingston Activity Association (CLAA), Mendon: Northwestern swept host Breckenridge and Brunswick took two from host Keytesville.

In non-conference play, Hale/Bosworth swept Bucklin/Macon County R-4 and Jameesport: Tri-County’s Lady Mustangs lost to Pattonsburg by 18 in a free-wheeling duel as part of a sweep.

In the KCI Conference Tournament, Hamilton: Penney was easily dispatched by No. 1 seed East Buchanan, 71-32.

(G) SW Livingston 51, Winston 29 (B) Winston 47, SW Livingston 44 (2 ot)

LUDLOW, Mo. — Winston used tenacious post-intermission defense on Southwest Livingston All-State center Mack Anderson and clutch late-game shooting by Jakub Hisel to pull out the double-overtime road win.

The Redbirds blanked the 6’6” Wildcats senior from the field after the first half, limiting him to making five free throws and finishing with 13 points, three of which came in the overtimes.

That defensive effort kept Winston on close enough terms that, in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, Hisel was able to force overtime with a trey, tying the game at 37-37. Then, in the extra eight minutes, he added two deuces and a tiebreaking “3” in the closing seconds again to win it, according to Wildcats coach Dana Hansen.

Hisel ended the night with a game-high 22 points. Teammates Jacob Uthe and Brian Lewis added 10 each.

Chase Neptune’s 14 points led the Wildcats (2-1), who lost despite having 30 free-throw attempts to only five for Winston. Southwest Livingston sowed the seeds of its own demise by sinking only 14 of those 30 charity attempts – all but two of which came after halftime.

Winston offset the free-throw disparity by connecting seven times outside the arc, to only two by the home team.

No specifics on the SLHS girls’ initial triumph of the season had been received at the time of this posting.

Southwest Livingston will visit Norborne for CLAA action Friday.

(G) Meadville 64, Atlanta 43 (B) Meadville 60, Atlanta 51

MEADVILLE, Mo. — Meadville’s Lady Eagles raised their record to 5-0 with a romp past Atlanta, while the MHS boys (4-1) had to work hard to the end to subdue the visitors in 2019-20 Tri-County Conference debuts for Meadville.

The Lady eagles had four twin-digits scorers, paced by Kiera Holcer’s 20 points via four treys and 4-of-4 free-throw shooting, a pair of players with seven rebounds each, and two with five assists apiece.

Krysta Meyers provided three triples, seven boards, and 11 points. Mallory Dennis paired 12 points with a handful of assists and Maggie McLain virtually duplicated that with 11 tallies and five “dimes.” Audrey Holcer was the other Lady Eagle with seven caroms collected.

Atlanta had five players with between six and eight points each.

Senior Dominik Gannan pumped in 25 points, went six for six at the foul line, made eight of MHS’ 17 steals, and shared the team lead in rebounds with five as Meadville’s boys overcame a somewhat-sluggish first half to outscore Atlanta 37-26 after intermission.

Gannan’s junior brother Trey sizzled from the floor, sinking the only 3-pointer he tried as well as six of his seven shots inside the arc as he totaled 15 points.

Conner Fletcher tacked on 14 points, including three treys, while Parker Burton swiped the ball four times and Ethan Newlin three.

Meadville will visit Hardin-Central for non-league play Thursday.

(G) Hale/Bosworth 47, Bucklin/Macon County R-4 44 (B) Hale/Bosworth 78, Bucklin/Macon County R-4 37

HALE, Mo. — In an up-and-down performance, Hale/Bosworth’s Lady Cardinals netted their first triumph of the young season by holding onto the 3-points lead they had taken after three quarters following a 20-19 deficit.

Karter Burnside’s 15 points and 13 from Averi Norris led the hosts’ scoring, but neither contributed any tallies in the last stanza. Instead Graci Ponting, Kortney Nelson, Allie Berger, and Emily Worman all chipped in to get the Lady Cardinals home in front.

The Lady Cardinals (1-3) could have made it easier on themselves, but missed five of six final-frame free throws.

B/MCR4’s Ali Burns had a game-best 18 points.

The Cardinals (3-2) romped, as expected, surging to a 24-7 lead after one period behing 10 Colton Harris points.

By game’s end, Ty Berger had posted a team-best 19 points, Jaeden Sears 17, and Harris 16. Eleven Hale/Bosworth players scored.

Bucklin/Macon County R-4 had 12 points from Brayden McKim.

Next for Hale is another home game against another Tri-County Conference club, Bevier, Thursday.

(G) Brunswick 62, Keytesville 28 (B) Brunswick 46, Keytesville 44

KEYTESVILLE, Mo. — Barely a week after clobbering their eastern neighbor and historical rival by 36 on a neutral court, Brunswick’s Wildcats barely registered the conference win on the KHS hardwoods.

The contest was played on close terms throughout, as rivalry games often are.

After being tied after one period and down three at halftime, the host Tigers outscored the Wildcats 12-7 in the third segment to be in front 36-34 going to the last stanza. Then, despite limiting BHS to a solitary field goal, the Tigers couldn’t hold on, despite six Allen McKinstry points in the last eight minutes.

Instead, Brunswick, which had not been to the foul line in the first three quarters, hit 10 of 19 tries in the final frame to pull out the win.

Amari Glasgow’s 15 points led BHS’ boys (3-2, 2-0 conf.)with Kobe Tatum tallying 12 and Brayden Norris 11. KHS (3-2, 0-1 conf.) had 16 each from Al. and Austin McKinstry.

Brunswick’s girls (3-2, 1-1 conf.) had an easy time moving to the high side of .500 after securing an 18-2 lead after one quarter. The Lady Wildcats were up 42-9 at the half.

Addi Riley continued to lead the Brunswick girls’ attack with 19 points. Abby Dobbins popped in 13. Keytesville (0-4, 0-1 conf.) had 11 from its top player, Dixie Dowell.

Brunswick’s next action will be Thursday at Bucklin against Bucklin/Macon County R-4. Keytesville will pay a Friday night visit to Mendon for CLAA play against Northwestern.

(G) Pattonsburg 80, Jamesport: Tri-County 62 (B) Pattonsburg 70, Jamesport: Tri-County 38

JAMESPORT, Mo. — The host Lady Mustangs (2-2) did plenty of scoring, but they couldn’t do much with Pattonsburg on the defensive end of the floor.

“We have to be better on defense,” TCHS coach Jeremy Slaughter declared. “We were in foul trouble and did a poor job of getting back (on defense) against their transition game.”

Anissa Williams’ 17 points paced a trio of Lady Mustangs double-digits scorers. Bailee Hoover fired in 15 and Destiny Gutshall 14.

“We made 13 3-points shots,” Slaughter noted, “but only eight 2-point shots. We let them be more physical than us in the paint.”

Pattonsburg’s Webby Bailey pumped in 30 points and Grace Warner provided 24 more. Jillian Plymell also had a big scoring night with 18 in the win.

No details were reported on the Tri-County boys’ loss as they fell to 1-3.

TCHS will host Harrison-Daviess Conference foe Osborn Friday.

(G) Mendon: Northwestern 47, Breckenridge 32 (B) Mendon: Northwestern 85, Breckenridge 23

MENDON, Mo. — No specifics were reported on either game as Breckenridge’s boys and girls both sank to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the CLAA. Northwestern’s girls, given a fight by the improving Lady Bulldogs, climbed to 4-1, 1-0 in the loop. The boys stand 3-2 overall and 1-0 in the league.

Breckenridge will host Hale/Bosworth in conference action Friday. Northwestern will visit Tina-Avalon Thursday.

(G) Linn County 59, Brashear 50 (B) Linn County 76, Brashear 62

PURDIN, Mo. — Linn County’s sweep of its TCC openers lifted the Lady Mustangs’ overall record to 3-2 and put the boys, who had dropped their last two outings, at 2-2.

LCHS has more home-court conference action Friday against Atlanta.

KCI CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

WILLOW BROOK, Mo. — Top-seeded East Buchanan rolled over Hamilton: Penney 71-32 in opening-round action in the boys’ division of the KCI Conference Tournament at Mid-Buchanan High Tuesday.

EBHS star Ethan Kilgore pumped in a game-best 21 points with Owen Fortney adding 16 and Drew Thompson 11 to the cause.

Ryan Cook’s 13 markers led Hamilton’s Hornets, who will play West Platte in the consolation semifinals Wednesday. West Platte lost to fourth seed Plattsburg 67-47 Tuesday despite 16 Phillip Pattison points.

Second-seeded Lathrop bludgeoned North Platte 77-48 behind 21 Grant Lewis tallies and No. 3 seed Mid-Buchanan bested Lawson 49-29 as Javan Noyes’ three treys and 11 points led a well-dispersed Dragons attack.