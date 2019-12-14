With adjusted defensive approach to tame THS' top gun Moore and calmer offensive pace, CHS girls use 10-0 first-quarter spurt and 15-2 second-stanza to take command in 58-29 triumph Friday (Dec. 13, 2019)

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

TRENTON, Mo. — Usually, one or both of the annual girls’ and boys’ high school basketball duels between long-time neighbor rivals Chillicothe and Trenton provides a close, tense battle, regardless of what the teams’ seasons have gone like prior to the meetings.

Friday night (Dec. 13, 2019) at Trenton, that unexpectedly was not the case, to the enjoyment of the visiting CHS squads. The only thing missing was a cameo appearance from the “Doublemint Twins” advertising gimmick of the 1960s.

Setting the tone, Chillicothe’s Lady Hornets (3-2) surged to a quick, sizable lead behind a key starting lineup alteration and strategic defensive twist and never looked back as they doubled up THS’ Lady Bulldogs, 58-29.

Taking their cue, the CHS boys then also built a big early spread and, despite a curiously-tepid second quarter, finished with twice as many tallies as the Bulldogs, 68-34.

“I was real pleased with what I got tonight,” head coach Darren Smith commented to the C-T after the game.

Prospering from a starting lineup tweak Smith made and a Jekyll-and-Hyde playing-tempo strategy he resurrected from his days of coaching the Meadville boys about 10 years ago, the Lady Hornets took command almost immediately and resoundingly snapped a 2-games mini-skid.

To better defend against Trenton standout forward Maci Moore, Smith both inserted 5’11” junior Brooke Horton in his starting five as a “rim protector” and assigned agile sophomore forward Essie Hicks to track Moore all over the defensive end of the court to make it difficult for her to get the ball easily from teammates.

While the starters very effectively executed the defensive part of the game plan – Moore’s only two baskets of the first half came on a putback and off a steal underneath the THS hoop, when they had the ball, they proceeded at a more-measured pace than what they’d tried to use during the previous week’s three games in the Savannah Invitational Tournament.

That led to a drastic reduction in turnovers – Chillicothe unofficially lost the ball only three times in the first 20-plus minutes – and, consequently, far more chances to get looks at the basket. It capitalized very handsomely, consistently getting unguarded or slightly-defended shots that became points.

Following Trenton’s netting the game’s first shot only nine seconds in, the Lady Hornets immediately demonstrated their intent with a Jordan Hibner left-wing triple off Horton’s kick-out pass barely 20 seconds after THS scored. The exchange left CHS in front and it remained there the rest of the way.

Hibner drove and scored in transition, Jessica Reeter knocked down a “3” from atop the key off Hibner’s pass, and Hicks converted Je. Reeter’s baseline in-bounds pass into a right-side lay-in to make it 10 Chillicothe points in a row and a 10-2 lead with just over 3:20 left in the opening frame. Trenton was never closer than six behind the remainder of the contest.

Late in the first quarter, Smith unveiled what is likely to become a common sight at this year’s Lady Hornets’ game – a complete switch-out of players designed to up-shift the game’s speed.

Inserting guards Haley Kidd, Selby Miller, and Lucy Reeter with quick forwards Ella Leamer and Ellie Barnett at the same time, the coach deployed them in a defensive posture applying more outcourt defensive pressure, as well as the quick-transition-focused approach the team had utilized all game at Savannah when CHS got the ball.

The faster pace led to a couple of turnovers and taxed the tiring legs of the Trenton starters who, by and large, had been on court the whole time to that point.

When Chillicothe’s starters re-entered to begin the second quarter after having four or five minutes of real-time rest, the difference in energy level, compared to Trenton, began to seriously manifest itself on the scoreboard.

With fresher legs, Chillicothe moved more quickly at both ends of the court and its shots were truer, while Trenton had difficulty finding shots and hitting those they did get.

After Hibner buried another trey – this time from the top of the key off Je. Reeter’s pass – only 10 seconds into the second stanza and then swished all three of her attempts at the free-throw line 50 seconds later after being fouled trying again from downtown, Chillicothe had a game-deciding second surge underway.

A well-executed left-side pick-and-roll let Hicks convert Hunter Keithley’s pass for a 24-8 CHS lead with 4:46 left in the opening half. While Moore netted two free throws about 25 seconds later, the Lady Hornets were still in sync.

A Hibner free throw, L. Reeter’s three-points play on a drive after a steal, and L. Reeter’s triple from near the right corner off a Hibner feed meant Chillicothe had produced 15 of the first 17 points of the second stanza, ballooning its 8-points advantage after eight minutes to a 31-10 chasm.

When senior Kidd, who transferred to CHS from Trenton prior to her junior year, made s sharp crossover-dribble drive from the left wing for a layup 50 seconds before halftime, the margin was 24 before concluding the half at 36-14.

Although Trenton veterans Lexi Whitaker and Moore managed to put a couple of early treys in the hoop and then two free throws in the first three minutes of the third quarter, momentarily reducing the spread to a still-daunting 16, Chillicothe was still in good shape.

Another pick-and-roll – this time with an extra pass – set up Horton for a point-blank lay-in from the right side to halt the Trenton 8-0 run and counter it with what would become a 15-2 CHS surge over the last 4:40 of the third stanza. That stretch saw the “scramble” fivesome back on the floor and delivering the death knell to any flickering Lady Bulldogs hopes, as L. Reeter hit a pair of 3s and completed another three-points play and Kidd scored on a stickback.

Although down by 29 entering the fourth quarter, Trenton did manage to avert a running clock by scoring four unanswered points in the first two minutes. By the middle of the last segment, both coaches had removed all of their starters and Chillicothe’s reserves largely just ran off time with perimeter passing, rather than looking to score further. After nearly five minutes passed without the 53-30 score changing, the game’s last points came when sophomore Barnett banked in a 3-pointer from the right edge of the key with 40 seconds to go.

“They were amazing tonight, executing what we had drawn up,” gushed Smith of his players.

“The fight and the grit that they showed on the floor, going after loose balls. They executed what we had drawn up as well as any team I’ve ever coached.”

Statistically, Chillicothe had a game-high 16 points from L. Reeter in the first game this season that she had not started.

Right behind her was Hibner with 15, including three triples that left her exactly 10 shy of Hannah Jones’ CHS career record of 132.

The Lady Hornets’ total of nine 3-pointers almost equaled Trenton’s overall field goals total as Chillicothe throttled the Lady Bulldogs on only 10 baskets.

CHS also caused 21 THS turnovers, while – with the more-patient pace – limiting its giveaways to 11.

Moore finished with 13 points for Trenton.