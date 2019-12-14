Blazing starts to each half easily outweigh slothful second period as all-around dominance results in doubling up host Bulldogs 68-34 (Dec. 13, 2019)

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

TRENTON, Mo. — Friday the 13th turned out very badly for the Trenton HS basketball Bulldogs as the visiting Chillicothe (Mo.) Hornets quickly put a stranglehold on them and, despite a lethargic second period, posted a totally-dominant 68-34 non-conference victory Friday (Dec. 13, 2019).

Eventually exactly doubling THS’ scoring output, just as the Lady Hornets had done in the preceding contest, the Hornets (2-2) registered the game’s first 23 points and, after losing all of their intensity during the second quarter as Trenton actually drew to within six at halftime, reeled off an 18-2 run in the third stanza to regain command.

“The was we started the game, I thought, was fantastic,” Tim Cool, CHS head coach, stated in a post-game broadcast interview.

He added, “I thought we looked great coming out. We had defensive intensity, we had ball movement, everybody was really focused.”

Aside from its starters’ somnambulant second stanza, which ended early with Cool inserting an all-reserves group for about the last 4-5 minutes of the opening half, Chillicothe overwhelmed Trenton in every phase of the game.

Unofficially, CHS out-rebounded the much-shorter Bulldogs (1-5) 36-22, including an 18-5 advantage in offensive caroms snared, while causing 27 THS turnovers – many of them CHS steals – and giving the ball away only seven times. With its assault on the offensive glass, Chillicothe – by C-T count – also had a heavily-lopsided 17-1 advantage in second-chance points, while its alert passing resulted in 10 assists, more than double Trenton’s four.

“We rebounded it really well,” Cool, whose youngest son Kameron is Trenton’s girls’ head coach this year, affirmed.

As to the assists number, he noted, “When the ball moved, we got great shots. We were looking at the rim. We had a lot of good inside-out passes to 3-point shooters, which are great shots for us.”

With its height and experience advantage, CHS asserted its will throughout the opening quarter, which ended with most fans assuming the game, effectively, already was over.

After controlling the opening tipoff, the Hornets cashed in on their first possession with Westley Brandsgaard working from the right wing into the paint to hit a pull-up 4-footer 38 seconds in. After a CHS steal ended Trenton’s first possession, he drew a foul and knocked down both free throws, giving him four points in 1:10 on his way to a 20-points night.

Bradley Riley then scored twice on follow shots to make it 8-0, CHS, at the midpoint of the opening frame before the Hornets found a faster gear.

C.J. Pfaff’s foul shot was followed by Hayden Simmer’s forecourt steal and driving finish that turned into a three-points play. A Riley bank shot from near the left block off Simmer’s feed, Mason Baxter’s fast-break layup, a basket-and-1 by We. Brandsgaard, a Pfaff putback, and finally another Riley follow shot made it 23-0, Hornets, with a half-minute remaining in the first period. For Riley, that bucket had come after his shocking sixth offensive board already.

Trenton managed to avoid a whitewash in the opening segment when Jaren Whitney netted two free throws 21 seconds before the quarter’s final horn. Even though the Bulldogs entered the second stanza yet to score from the floor and 21 points behind, their fate somehow proved to be yet unsealed, despite all appearances.

When We. Brandsgaard grabbed another CHS offensive rebound and, drawing a foul, made a free throw 15 seconds into quarter No. 2, the suspicion was the visitors were set to further rule the action with an iron fist. That proved false, however.

Beginning with a Whitney “3” from atop the key at the 7:20 mark of the second period, Trenton suddenly could do no wrong on either end of the court. In a mere 81 seconds, the Bulldogs fired up nine unanswered points. A minute after that, Whitney’s fadeaway from seven feet at the baseline after driving down the right edge of the lane extended the Bulldogs’ run to 11 tallies in a row.

With CHS’ head coach having completely replaced his lineup and having four freshmen on the court along with a transfer senior, the Hornets’ offense continued to languish. Finally, after more than two minutes of Trenton being within 24-13, frosh Wyatt Brandsgaard converted a steal into a driving deuce 2:50 before intermission.

Chillicothe’s first field goal of the quarter turned out to be its last, as well, however, and a Brycin Loyd triple and Royce Jackson three-points play and, 30 seconds later, free throw gave the home team another quick burst that cut CHS lead to 26-20 with still 1:34 remaining before halftime.

Fortunately for the Hornets, Trenton didn’t score on a couple of subsequent possessions, allowing them to move to the locker room with still a 26-20 advantage after once leading 23-zip.

After intermission instructions and admonitions from their head coach, Chillicothe’s starting five was reinserted and soon had reclaimed a firm upper hand behind Pfaff.

Utilized, for the first time, primarily in the post in the half-court set, but also using steals to create transition opportunities – including a dunk – for himself, the lanky 12th grader netted 10 of the first 12 points of the Hornets’ 20-4 run in the first 5:45 of the second half.

By late in the third quarter, Chillicothe had reestablished its previous 23-points lead before carrying a 50-30 margin into the last stanza.

Just in case there was any doubt about another even-quarter collapse, the visitors got five points in a row from We. Brandsgaard and a Riley fast-break lay-in before Trenton got on the scoreboard, sending the CHS lead to 57-30.

Eventually, a Baxter trey with 2:07 remaining put the “running clock” rule into use as the Hornets posted the contest’s last nine markers.

Statistically, in addition to We. Brandsgaard’s 20 points and eight rebounds, Pfaff’s third-period eruption provided most of his 15 tallies in the game and Riley – who, like fellow seniors Pfaff and We. Brandsgaard, unofficially pulled down eight caroms in the contest – provided 14 more. Pfaff also unofficially earned five assists.

“I thought they really ‘brought it’ early,” T. Cool complimented his core trio of 12th graders.

Simmer came close to double-figures scoring with eight and Wy. Brandsgaard wound up with six.

For Trenton, Whitney’s nine points led its scoring, unofficially.

Chillicothe’s boys are to play at Macon Tuesday before having their lone “High School Holiday Hoops” game back at Trenton next Thursday. The Hornets are to duel a strong Kansas City: Hogan Prep Academy club at North Central Missouri College’s Ketcham Community Center at 5:30 p.m.