Top-seeded Lady Hornets have 3-games winning streak ended by No. 2 seed East Buchanan 55-36 Dec. 14, 2019

WILLOW BROOK, Mo. — Never recovering from a devastating second stanza, Hamilton: Penney’s basketball Lady Hornets could not match the superior, balanced offensive production of the East Buchanan Lady Bulldogs Saturday, dropping the championship game of the KCI Conference Tournament, 55-36.

Entering on a 3-games winning streak since losing their season opener at Chillicothe, the top-seeded Lady Hornets got out of the starting blocks well, earning a 14-11 lead after one stanza as star guard Nora Ford netted four baskets for 10 points.

East Buchanan then found the right defensive combination to lock Hamilton’s Ford in the garage, holding her to one deuce the rest of the way while shifting its own offense into another gear.

Keyed by junior Audrey Elifrits’ second and third treys of the day, “East Buck” put together a 16-4 second quarter that put it in the locker room ahead 27-18.

When the second-seeded Lady Bulldogs doubled up Hamilton 14-7 in the third frame for a 41-25 lead after 24 minutes, the game, by and large, was decided.

Elifiits finished with a game-best 19 points, including four triples and 5-of-6 free-throw shooting. Supporting her with 10 tallies apiece were Lilly Schilling and Addisyn Ishmael and Gracie Kelsey netted nine for EBHS.

Ford’s 12 points topped the Lady Hornets (3-2), with Graycen Prothero and Brighton Swindler putting in nine each. All of Swindler’s came in the last quarter.

The KCI boys’ championship was taken decisively by third-seeded Mid-Buchanan, 56-35 over fourth seed Plattsburg. With top player and NCAA Division I signee Ethan Kilgore out of action after being hurt during last Thursday’s semifinals game, top boys seed East Buchanan also dropped the third-place contest, losing to Lathrop 71-49 Saturday.

Hamilton’s girls and boys are slated to host much-improved Brookfield teams Monday, weather and travel conditions permitting.