Senior duo's 2019 play for Hornets recognized by Missouri Football Coaches Association. Wheeler second-team at linebacker, Washburn third-team on offensive line in Class 3

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

Not quite a month removed from the final snap of their high school football careers, two Chillicothe High School football “Ws” have added one last “W” to their resumés.

Seniors Dawson Wheeler and Isaac Washburn were announced Friday, Dec. 13, as members of the Missouri Football Coaches Association’s 2019 Class 3 All-State teams. Wheeler, far and away CHS’ leading tackler, was tabbed for the second team at linebacker and Washburn, graded by the Hornets coaching staff as the top-performing interior lineman, received a third-team nod on the offensive line.

They are the 101st and 102nd Hornets ever to receive All-State honors from either media or coaches’ groups.

“Both Dawson and Isaac were true leaders for our team and great examples of what it truly means to be a Hornet, both on and off the field,” CHS second-year head coach Tim Rulo remarked upon the public release of the MFCA list. The duo are the first two All-State honorees of Rulo’s still-young tenure in Chillicothe.

“We are very proud and feel they were both very deserving of their all-state recognition!”

That the 2019 Hornets have both an offensive and defensive selection reflects the team’s overall successes in a 9-3 season, a bounce-back campaign which saw the offense average over 290 rushing yards, 360 total yards, and 30 points per game and the defense hold opponents to 14 or fewer points in half of CHS’ games, including four of the last five.

Individually, Wheeler – despite being a bit undersized at 5’9”, 175 pounds – used tenacity, quick play recognition, fearlessness, strength for his size, and tremendous form to record 106 total tackles – 66 unassisted, as tracked using the conservative NCAA criteria/guidelines of awarding no more than two players with credit for a solo or assisted tackle on any play, except in very rare circumstances.

“His study and attention to detail made him another coach on the field for our defense,” Rulo salutes. “Many times, he knew what play was coming before the ball was snapped, due to his study of the defensive scouting report and extra film watching.”

Of his 106 stops – the most by a Hornet since at least 2008, when more-liberal criteria were still applied, 12-1/2 came behind the line of scrimmage, including 1-1/2 quarterback sacks. He had at least 10 total tackles in exactly half of the games, topped by a 14-stops (six solo) night at Kansas City: Kan.: Wyandotte.

Wheeler, who recovered one fumble and forced at least two, also had a career-highlight moment in the second game of this past season when, in the second quarter of the Hornets’ home game against Kirksville, teammate Donald McCracken’s contact with the arm of the Kirksville quarterback forced a pass attempt to go right to Wheeler at the CHS 30-yard line, rather than the intended receiver 10 yards farther downfield. Wheeler took the interception the 70-yards distance to the end zone to give CHS a 27-6 lead en route to a 50-21 rout.

“There was no challenge Dawson did not rise to the occasion for,” Rulo declares. “This year he followed up a phenomenal junior year (94 tackles) with another outstanding year. Starting both ways, not only did he have another approximately 100-plus tackles season, but he was our team’s leading rusher, as well (with nearly 1,100 yards).”

Wheeler previously had been named all-district by both the MFCA and the Missouri Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association, as well as first-team all-Midland Empire Conference linebacker.



Like Wheeler, Washburn was a full-time, 2-ways starter, seeing action as both an interior lineman and end on defense and leading the squad in tackles for losses (15) and tying for second in sacks (3-1/2), while being third in overall tackles. He was a first-team all-MEC defensive lineman.

However, he gains his greatest postseason honor for helping provide the power, grit, and skill for the CHS offense, especially its primary weapon – the flexbone running attack.

A first-team all-conference selection on the offensive line, as well as being all-district on both the media and coaches’ lists, the 6’2”, 220-pound Washburn, who battled through some health issues as a sophomore and junior, finally stayed healthy enough through 2019 to maximize his production capacity.

He and his fellow blockers helped the Hornets average just over 360 total yards a game. Nearly 300 of those yards (292.8 specifically) came on the ground, but the passing attack provided another 841 total yards of real estate, as well as 11 touchdowns).

Speaking of touchdowns, Chillicothe produced 39 rushing touchdowns while averaging scoring a smidgen more than 30 points a contest.

Washburn and the line were primarily responsible for a consistent ability to move the ball, as reflected in equaling the Hornets season record for total first downs – 218 – and averaging the second-most first-and-10s per game in the team’s star-spangled history. Additionally, the 2019 Hornets posted the third-most rushing yards (3,513) in CHS annals and the per-game rushing yardage average also was third-highest ever. All told, the past season saw Chillicothe’s offense snap the ball the third-most times ever (716 plays) and have the fourth-highest yardage total (4,350).

“It has been an honor to coach Isaac these past two seasons,” Rulo states. “His energy and ‘motor’ on the field are unparalleled. Specifically, on the offensive line, he truly was a leader for us and we ran over 60 percent of our plays behind his side.

“He helped with many of the (blocking assignment adjustment) calls in our unbalanced sets and his physicality truly set the tone, not only for the line, but the entire offense.”