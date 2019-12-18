DEC. 17, 2019, AREA HS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Southwest boys complete CLAA sweep. Meadville takes two at Linn County in Tri-County Conference. Hamilton, Jamesport: Tri-County girls also prevail

Conference sweeps by Southwest Livingston and Mendon: Northwestern in the Carroll-Livingston Activity Association and Meadville in the Tri-County Conference marked Tuesday's (Dec. 17, 2019) C-T-area high school basketball competition.

Other winners included Hamilton's Penney Lady Hornets and Jamesport's Tri-County Lady Mustangs.

No information or scores were received on CLAA matchups of Hale/Bosworth at Norborne and Keytesville at Hardin-Central or Breckenridge's non-conference visit to North Harrison.

(G) Southwest Livingston 41, Tina-Avalon 40 (B) Southwest Livingston 58, Tina-Avalon 47

TINA, Mo. — The visitors swept Tuesday’s CLAA contests, the boys’ game with a bit more difficulty than might have been anticipated and the disjointed girls’ tilt by the narrowest of margins.

Ahead by a point with three seconds left and at the foul line, Southwest Livingston’s Lady Wildcats saw two attempts miss, but Tina-Avalon unable to get the ball upcourt and hit a buzzer-beater to win.

Both teams had offensive struggles in the odd-numbered quarters and good production in the even ones. SLHS led 9-7 after one stanza, 25-21 at the half, and 29-26 going to the fourth frame.

Lily Webb’s 18 points paced the Lady Wildcats (2-3, 1-2 conf.) with Makenna Campbell adding nine and Matney Waters eight. T-A’s Lady Dragons (1-3, 0-2 conf.) had 16 from Haley Rucker and 12 by Kadie Rounkles.

“It was a total team effort with some offensive spark and some outstanding defense on girls much taller than us,” Julie Bothwell, SLHS coach, tweeted about the contest.

After Tina-Avalon’s Sturgeons – Kayden and Balazs – had hit the hook for a combined 13 first-quarter points to help stake the Dragons (1-3, 0-2 conf.) to a 17-11 lead, Southwest Livingston blitzed their hosts 22-4 in the second period behind 12 Mack Anderson markers to lead 33-22 at intermission.

Although T-A’s boys blanked Ma. Anderson the entire final half and held the Wildcats (4-1, 3-0 conf.) to only six third-stanza points before firing in 23 themselves in the fourth, the closing barrage only tidied up the final score a bit as the Dragons managed only five points in the third period themselves. When the Ludlow-based boys basically traded points with T-A over the last eight minutes, the outcome was not in real doubt.

In addition to the 20 tallies Ma. Anderson had in the first half – he double-doubled with 11 rebounds, Southwest Livingston received 18 points from Chase Neptune and 10 points and five boards from Morgan Anderson. Patrick Warren contributed six rebounds and five points, according to T-A statisticians.

The Dragons had 14 points and six boards from Connor Jenkins and 11 points from K. Sturgeon. B. Sturgeon finished with nine markers and five caroms and Owen Bell with six of each, according to first-year T-A coach Preston McMullen.

Next for Southwest Livingston is to be home league action against Breckenridge Friday. Tina-Avalon is to welcome CLAA foe Brunswick the same night.

(G) Hamilton: Penney 54, St. Joseph: Lafayette 39

HAMILTON, Mo. — Playing a second-consecutive night, Hamilton: Penney dominated the middle half of Tuesday’s game before coasting home 15 points in front.

Already on top 18-10 after one stanza, the Lady Hornets (5-2) outscored Lafayette 28-9 over the next two quarters to own a 27-points advantage going to the last segment.

Nora Ford’s 19 points led the winners. The Lady Irish got 13 from reserve Darcy Bowlin.

There was no boys' action scheduled.

Hamilton’s girls and boys are to visit North Platte for their KCI Conference regular-season opener Friday.

(G) Mendon: Northwestern 53, Bucklin/Macon County R-4 36

(B) Mendon: Northwestern 66, Bucklin/Macon County R-4 29

MENDON, Mo. — Northwestern’s Lady Eagles (7-1) stepped out to a 12-4 lead after one quarter and stayed ahead by double digits most of the rest of the way in the non-conference outing.

Georgeanne Zahner’ 19 points led the victors with Libertie Smith tacking on 13. Ali Burns of B/MCR4 was the game’s top scorer with 21.

The NHS boys’ romp saw the Eagles (5-3) have Bucklin/Macon County R-4 at least doubled up at the end of each period. The entire fourth quarter was played under the “running clock” guidelines.

With 13 Northwestern boys making a mark on the scorebook, Hunter Stockwell led the way with 19 points. Clayton Gregory chipped in 11. For B/MCR4, Nacho Guerrero netted 18.

Northwestern will host Hale/Bosworth in league play Thursday in its last action until 2020.

(G) Meadville 45, Linn County 33 (B) Meadville 63, Linn County 51

MEADVILLE, Mo. — The Tri-County Conference sweep advanced both Meadville teams to 3-0 in league play and kept the Lady Eagles (8-0) undefeated overall. The MHS boys stand 7-1. Linn County’s Lady Mustangs (4-3) lost for the first time in three TCC tries. The LCHS boys dipped to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in the loop.

At the time of this story’s posting, no specifics on either game had been received.

(G) Jamesport: Tri-County 59, Union Star 19

UNION STAR, Mo. — The Tri-County girls won for the fourth time in their last five outings, dominating their non-conference foe to move to 4-2.

At the time of this story’s posting, no specifics on the girls’ game had been received nor any boys’ score.

TCHS’ squads are to visit Mercer for Harrison-Daviess Conference competition Thursday.

(G) Milan 51, Polo 45 (B) Milan 74, Polo 40

MILAN, Mo. — Polo began its Grand River Conference-East schedule with a pair of road losses, no details on which were available yet at the time of this story’s posting.

PHS’ Lady Panthers went to 3-3 overall and the Panthers to 2-4 heading into Friday home GRC-E action against Putnam County.