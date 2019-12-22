Jamesport; Tri-County girls take double-OT contest Friday morning at NCMC for sixth win of season. Busy schedule of games for C-T area teams in 2019 event Monday (Dec. 23)

TRENTON, Mo. — A Braymer Lady ’Cats bounce-back win and a double-overtime triumph by Jamesport: Tri-County's Lady Mustangs Friday marked "High School Holiday Hoops" weekend play at North Central Missouri College in Trenton.

SATURDAY

(G) Braymer 46, Brashear 35 (B) Brashear 60, Braymer 38

Jasmine Taylor’s 17 points led Braymer’s Lady ’Cats (4-2) as they ended a 2-games losing mini-streak. Kynleigh White and Alexa Higgins each had 12 for Brashear.

The Bobcats (0-5) remained in search of a first win for alumnus head coach Kyle Kelley in his first season at the helm, thanks to Brandon Jochimson’s 30 markers for Brashear. Tyler Kimberlin led Braymer with 11.

Braymer is off until hosting Tina-Avalon Jan. 6.

In other contests at NCMC Saturday, Green City senior All-State star Brooke Littrell shredded Stanberry for 46 points in a 65-56 GCHS girls’ win, while Stanberry took the boys’ battle between the school, 48-46.

St. Joseph: Benton’s girls, having a struggling season thus far, nevertheless handled St. Louis: Lutheran South 50-43 behind 17 points from Jaida Cox and 16 by Lauren Burright.

Grundy County R-5/Newtown-Harris dropped games with Montrose, losing the boys’ tilt 66-46 despite a game-high 24 points from Caden Gann and the girls’, 60-30. Hannah Milazzo and Aubrey Gann each netted 10 points for the Galt-based co-op program.

Two Des Moines, Iowa, boys’ teams headed home with defeats against St. Louis metro squads.

Grand View Christian, a small school which has won three Iowa smallest-classification state titles in a row, was blown away 67-27 by Missouri Class 4 school – Hazelwood: East, which made its “Holiday Hoops” debut.

That came following Des Moines: Hoover’s 36-32 loss to St. Louis: Lutheran South.

FRIDAY

(G) Jamesport: Tri-County 67, Higbee 61 (2 ot) (B) Higbee 41, Jamesport: Tri-County 37

Friday’s 5-games slate in the 15th-annual shootout hosted by the North Central Missouri College Foundation saw Tri-County’s Lady Mustangs bounce back from a Harrison-Daviess Conference loss to Mercer the night before with a double-overtime nipping of Higbee.

Jeremy Slaughter’s TCHS girls (6-2) prevailed with superior scoring depth, even though the Lady Tigers far and away had the game’s top scorer in Devin Clark, who popped in 25.

Lady Mustangs sophomore Carly Turner and Destiny Gutshall rang up 17 and 16 markers, respectively, to lead the win. Senior Bailee Hoover contributed 12 more and the rest of the squad collaborated for another 22 over the course of the 40 minutes.

By comparison, while Higbee also had two other double-digits scorers net 24 between them, the other Lady Tigers contributed only 14.

The TCHS boys (1-7) took a crack at their second victory, but came up a couple of possessions short.

Higbee won primarily on the strength of William Gibson’s 23 points. The Mustangs did not have anyone reach double figures.

Tri-County’s teams will play a second time each in NCMC’s “Holiday Hoops” on Dec. 30, facing King City in 11:30 a.m. (girls) and 1 p.m. (boys) contests.

Friday’s other “Holiday Hoops” tilts saw Cameron nab a pair of wins and a 3-times defending Iowa state champion prevail.

Cameron’s boys pelted Columbia Independent 71-49 as Nick Helmich fired in 21 points for the Dragons and the Lady Dragons topped St. Louis: Lutheran South 34-40, getting 12 points from Laini Joseph.

Des Moines, Iowa’s Grand View Christian, winner of the state’s Class 1A boys’ crown each of the past three years, toppled St. Louis: Lutheran South 59-50 behind Gage Fry’s game-high 26 points.