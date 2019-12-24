A look at high school basketball standings within the North Central Missouri Conference, Central Activities Conference, Lewis & Clark Conference, Cooper County Activities Conference, Clarence Cannon Conference and Eastern Missouri Conference for games played through Dec. 21.

North Central Missouri

Boys NCMC All

Kirksville 2-0 6-1

Mexico 2-0 2-2

Hannibal 2-2 3-5

Marshall 1-1 2-5

Fulton 1-2 3-4

Moberly 0-2 1-5



Girls NCMC All

Kirksville 3-0 4-3

Marshall 2-0 6-2

Mexico 1-1 3-1

Moberly 1-1 3-4

Hannibal 0-2 1-2

Fulton 0-2 2-5



Central Activities

Boys CAC All

Sturgeon 2-0 5-2

New Franklin 1-0 8-0

Cairo 1-0 6-1

Slater 1-0 5-1

Pilot Grove 0-1 3-3

Glasgow 0-1 2-4

Community 0-1 1-5

Madison 0-2 0-5



Girls CAC All

Madison 2-0 4-2

Community 1-0 6-1

Cairo 1-0 5-2

Pilot Grove 1-0 2-4

New Franklin 0-1 4-4

Glasgow 0-1 1-4

Slater 0-1 0-5

Sturgeon 0-2 0-6



Lewis & Clark

Boys LCC All

Salisbury 2-0 6-3

Paris 2-0 5-3

Westran 1-0 6-2

Harrisburg 1-1 6-4

Scotland Co. 1-1 2-4

Fayette 1-1 2-5

Marceline 0-1 2-4

Knox Co. 0-2 2-6

Schuyler Co. 0-2 0-8



Girls LCC All

Salisbury 2-0 8-1

Marceline 1-0 4-3

Scotland Co. 1-1 5-2

Paris 1-1 5-3

Harrisburg 1-1 3-6

Knox Co. 1-1 2-6

Westran 0-1 0-7

Schuyler Co. 0-2 6-3

Fayette 0-2 2-6



CCAA

Boys CCAA All

Bunceton/Prairie - 5-3

Calvary Lutheran - 3-2

Higbee - 4-4

Jamestown - 3-4



Girls CCAA All

Bunceton/Prairie - 5-3

Higbee - 2-6

Calvary Lutheran - 0-6

Jamestown - 0-7