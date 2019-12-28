Chillicothe varsity and junior-varsity girls were defeated, as were Hamilton: Penney boys and Hardin-Central girls

TRENTON, Mo. — Only two area teams besides Chillicothe competed in Friday’s (Dec. 27, 2019) full-day slate of "High School Holiday Hoops" basketball at North Central Missouri College's Ketcham Community Center, both coming away on the short end of the final score.

(B) Smithville 63, Hamilton: Penney 42

Hamilton’s boys (1-6) lost for the second time in “Hoops” play, dropped by Smithville by 21 despite 22 Ryan Cook points. Smithville had 10 each from Bradley Schram and Tucker Sharp.

Next for Hamilton’s Hornets is a Jan. 9 home game against Kansas City’s Frontier School of Excellence.

(G) Green City 63, Hardin-Central 45Hardin-Central’s girls (5-4) gave a respectable showing against state-tourney veteran Green City and its senior All-Stater Brooke Littrell, but still fell by 18.

Littrell led all scorers with 32 tallies after having 46 in a prior “Hoops” appearance prior to Christmas. Delaney Embree added 14 to the winning cause.

HCHS’ Lady Bulldogs were paced by Carly Thacker’s 20 points and 13 from Izabella Anderson.

Hardin-Central next hits the court on Jan. 6 when it makes up a Dec. 17 home postponment against Carroll-Livingston Activity Association opponent Keytesville.

Friday’s other “Holiday Hoops” final scores were, in girls’ games, Smithville over Chillicothe’s varsity 43-40, Mercer over Chillicothe’s junior-varsity 39-16, Milan topping Plattsburg 53-40, and Rock Port smashing Bucklin/Macon County R-4 61-4, and, in boys’ contests, Mercer over Bucklin/Macon County R-4 73-32, Green City topping Rock Port 57-51, and Plattsburg besting Milan 54-44.