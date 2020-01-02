Class 1 Wildcats handled Class 2 Putnam County by 14 Monday, but lost starter Warren to ankle injury in process. Class 4 Kirksville then dominated Southwest Livingston during Tuesday's (Dec. 31, 2019) final day of action in the 15th-annual "High School Holiday Hoops" shootout at North Central Missouri College in Trenton, Mo.

TRENTON, Mo. — The final horn of the 15th-annual “High School Holiday Hoops” shootout basketball event at North Central Missouri College’s Ketcham Community Center blared last Tuesday night after a 2019 run uninterrupted by weather issues.

An 8-games slate terminated the event, four of them involving C-T-area squads.

The only area victor Tuesday was the undefeated Norborne girls, who dispatched Worth County 48-30 to take an 8-0 mark into 2020.

Last Monday’s action had five area teams competing in separate contests and coming away 2-3. On the good side of the final score were Southwest Livingston’s boys, 54-40 over Class 2 Putnam County and the Jamesport: Tri-County boys, who earned only their second triumph of the season with a 42-27 verdict over King City.

TUESDAY

(B) Kirksville 71, Southwest Livingston 32

(G) Norborne 48, Worth County 30

(G) Grundy County R-5/Newtown-Harris 54, Polo 38

(B) Worth County 55, Norborne 35

Class 1 Southwest Livingston knew it was in for a major challenge facing Class 4 Kirksville, which – to date – is having its strongest season, results-wise, in a while. However, the absence of starting guard/forward Patrick Warren to an ankle sprain the day before made the eventual blowout the presumptive outcome before the opening tipoff.

KHS’ Tigers (7-1) established control early, holding Wildcats ace Mack Anderson without a field goal in the first period and the Wildcats (6-2) as a whole to one while assuming a 21-7 lead. Kirksville went on to decisively outscore the small-school foe in each stanza, capped by a 23-8 gap in the last eight minutes even with the “running clock” in use virtually throughout it.

Ma. Anderson finished with 15 pointsa and Chase Neptune 11 for the Ludlow-based team, which didn’t do itself any favors by making only 10 of 18 free throws. Kirksville’s Paxton Dempsay led all scorers with 20 points – 12 in the third quarter when the win already was snugly in hand. Dylan Kinney provided another 13 and Kaden Anderson 10.

Southwest Livingston’s boys and girls get back on the court Tuesday at Mercer.

Norborne’s Lady Pirates followed a strong first quarter with a suffocating second, turning a 13-6 advantage after one into a 26-8 gap at halftime before coasting through the last 16 minutes.

All-State forward Kennadie Crowe popped in a game-best 14 points for NHS with Olivia Dooley netting 12. Worth County’s Regan Allee led her side with 11.

Norborne’s boys (2-6) could not corral Worth County’s Alex Rinehart, who rifled in 29 points, The Pirates were led by Kobe Gibson’s 13.

Next for both Norborne teams is participation in next week’s Salisbury Invitational Tournament.

Polo’s Lady Panthers (3-5) officially rang down the curtain on the 2019 “Hoops” with their disappointing 16-points loss.

Aubrey Gann tossed in 17 tallies, Bri Carpio 12, and Jandie Peterson 11 for the winners. Mary Copeland’s 10 led Polo, which was due to visit Lathrop for non-conference play Thursday before hosting Grand River Conference foe Maysville Tuesday.

The other contests on the last day of this season’s “High School Holiday Hoops” saw Trenton’s boys squeeze past Kansas City: Northland Christian 46-41, Kirksville’s girls get past Excelsior Springs 43-32, and Pattonsburg sweep East Harrison (Cainsville-Ridgeway) 59-27 in girls’ play and 65-49 in boys’.

MONDAY

(B) SW Livingston 54, Putnam County 40

(G) Putnam County 59, SW Livingston 27

(B) Jamesport: Tri-County 42, King City 27

(G) King City 37, Jamesport: Tri-County 29

(B) Grundy County R-5/Newtown-Harris 49, Polo 43

The Southwest Livingston Wildcats’ win came at a temporary personnel cost when Warren rolled an ankle early in the second half, but reserve Matt Kelchen and starter Owen Oesch helped cushion the blow by combining for eight second-half points.

Thanks in part to that, after leading by only one after one quarter and 24-19 at halftime, the Wildcats doubled their margin during the third quarter and expanded it more in the last eight minutes.

Powering Southwest, as usual, was senior center Mack Anderson, hitting for 20 points. Junior point guard Chase Neptune provided another 15, 10 after intermission.

Putnam County was led by Kelton Bain’s five treys and 19 points.

Tri-County’s boys, narrow losers previously in “Hoops” play, solidly notched their second victory of the season.

The Mustangs (2-7) got 12 points from Jaxon Waterbury and 11 from Noah Tomlinson.

TCHS’ girls (5-4) had their prospects for a triumph crimped by a second-quarter leg injury sustained by Carly Turner and foul trouble and, eventually, early foul disqualification for Bailee Hoover.

Victoria Washburn of King City hit a 3-pointer just before the third-quarter buzzer after Tri-County had climbed to within a point and scored eight consecutive points for the Lady Wildkats that reopened a multi-possessions margin that the Lady Mustangs could not erase again. Washburn finished with a game-high 18 points.

Southwest Livingston’s Lady Wildcats (4-5) fell victim to Putnam County’s full-court press, repeatedly turning the ball over in the backcourt and seeing many of those immediately converted to baskets.

Carsen Sporleder’s 17 points and 16 by Claire Tipton led the Lady Midgets. Makenna Campbell had 15 for Southwest.

Polo’s Panthers got a game-high 22 points from Joe Beaver and 13 from Alex Pilger, but the Panthers (2-5) could not turn that into a triumph. The Grundy County R-5/Newtown-Harris co-op combination prevailed behind 17 Caden Gann tallies and 16 by Cooper Lewis.

In Monday’s other “Holiday Hoops” action, Winston’s boys topped Schuyler County 60-47, while the result of the girls’ matchup was reversed, 49-16. Albany swept North Harrison, 40-34 in girls’ play and 56-53 in boys’.