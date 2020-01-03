Two months have come and gone since Missouri men's basketball started the season with a blowout win against Incarnate Word.

Since then, the nonconference slate brought its fair share of peaks and valleys to close 2019.

The good: The Tigers beat Illinois at its own game the weekend before Christmas to win their second straight Braggin’ Rights matchup. They won’t have lost for over a month when they take the floor Saturday for their Southeastern Conference opener.

The bad: Missouri's most recent loss, 68-60 to Charleston Southern on Dec. 3, will be remembered for the rest of the season no matter what. A team ranked in the 300s of KenPom walked out of Mizzou Arena victorious.

That should never happen, but it does fall in line with a larger theme in college basketball this season — every team is vulnerable.

Missouri enters SEC play 8-4, the worst nonconference mark for a Cuonzo Martin-coached Tigers team in his third season in Columbia.

Yet with a healthy roster, there’s plenty of optimism around the program that this group can defy the 13th-place stigma it was given in the preseason conference poll.

Here is a team-by-team league breakdown starting with the Tigers and going in order of when Missouri first faces each SEC squad.

Missouri (8-4 record; head coach: Martin)

KenPom ranking (out of 353 Division I schools): 50

Best win: 63-56 over Illinois at neutral site

Worst loss: 68-60 at home to Charleston Southern

Overview: Missouri’s season as a whole has unfolded how most people predicted. The Tigers are at eight wins with only one ghastly loss but definitely left some prime opportunities on the table at Xavier and in Kansas City against Butler and Oklahoma. Their road win at Temple and victory over Illinois show the potential they possess. Holding opponents under 60 points night in and night out in SEC play won’t happen, however. How Martin’s team responds to the first sign of adversity, likely to take place at Kentucky on Saturday, will be key to how league play progresses. If Missouri can find routes to victory other than a slugfest defensively, 2020 will be rewarding. If not, it may be a little better than Missouri’s five-win conference campaign a season ago, but not much. The emergence of Dru Smith gives the Tigers a security blanket, while the obvious target from opposing teams, junior center Jeremiah Tilmon, will play a large role in each game he suits up. Martin said Thursday that Tilmon was still “day-to-day” dealing with a foot injury.

Kentucky (9-3 record; head coach: John Calipari)

KenPom ranking: 15

Best win: 78-70 at home over Louisville

Worst loss: 67-64 at home to Evansville

Game(s) against Missouri: Jan. 4

Overview: Another year, another daunting Wildcats team picked to win the SEC. Kentucky’s top-five scorers are all underclassmen. While players such as John Wall, Anthony Davis, Karl Anthony-Towns, Malik Monk and many others have come through the program, this year’s prospect-turned-leader is Tyrese Maxey, a standout freshman who’s averaging 14.3 points per game. Missouri prides itself on its depth, but Kentucky is one of the few teams in the league that can match the Tigers in that regard, if not surpass them. The Wildcats will continue to gain headlines nationwide for their individual playmakers, but what makes them dangerous is how the guy at the end of the bench can contribute if called upon to play minutes in a critical juncture.

Tennessee (8-4 record; head coach: Rick Barnes)

KenPom ranking: 45

Best win: 75-62 over Washington at neutral site

Worst loss: 68-48 at home to Wisconsin

Game(s) against Missouri: Jan. 7

Overview: After losing the likes of Jordan Bone, Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield from a 31-win team a year ago, expectations in Knoxville aren’t sky-high, but plenty is still expected from this season's Volunteers team. Barnes has consistently gone with a starting lineup of Jordan Bowden, Lamonte Turner, Jordan Fulkerson, Yves Pons and Josiah-Jordan James. In only one contest, one Turner didn’t play, were those not the first five guys on the floor. That makes the task to defeat Tennessee pretty simple, but challenging in execution: force multiple of that quintet to the bench with foul trouble or get them out of rhythm. Missouri’s starting lineup won’t be as quick as the Volunteers group, but with Javon Pickett and Xavier Pinson coming off the bench, that's where the Tigers can try and turn the game against Tennessee into a track meet.

Florida (8-4 record; head coach: Mike White)

KenPom ranking: 25

Best win: 70-65 over Xavier at neutral site

Worst loss: 76-62 on road to Butler

Game(s) against Missouri: Jan. 11

Overview: Most eyes immediately will go to preseason SEC player of the year and Virginia Tech transfer Kerry Blackshear. He’s the focal point on a team that started the season ranked top-10 nationally, though a few losses have since knocked the Gators down. Andrew Nembhard and Keyontae Johnson also play an integral role on Florida’s squad, with Johnson shooting over 52% from the field. Missouri’s low-post defense will be key to stopping the Gators from implementing their bread and butter with Blackshear and Johnson.

Mississippi State (9-3 record; head coach: Ben Howland)

KenPom ranking: 53

Best win: 67-61 over Kansas State at neutral site

Worst loss: 74-67 at home to Louisiana Tech

Game(s) against Missouri: Jan. 14, Feb. 29

Overview: The Bulldogs will rely heavily on their front court, with three starters standing 6-foot-7, 6-10 and 6-11, respectively. That makes Mississippi State one of the nation’s tallest teams and a challenge for any opponent to outrebound. For Missouri, the blueprint to defeat Illinois is exactly what should be used to combat the Bulldogs, as the teams are similar. Reggie Perry is one of the SEC’s most daunting forwards, averaging 15.4 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

Alabama (7-5 record; head coach: Nate Oats)

KenPom ranking: 64

Best win: 92-72 over Belmont at neutral site

Worst loss: 81-80 at home to Penn

Game(s) against Missouri: Jan. 18, March 7

Overview: The Crimson Tide lost four of their first six games to start the season but have won five of their last six contests to even things out. Alabama may rely on 3-pointers more than any other team in the SEC, making its offense lethal or lackluster with no real in-between. The Crimson Tide have made a conference-best 133 treys so far this season and have the highest-scoring offense as well, averaging 82.8 points per game. Alabama has two players who average above 16 points per game in Kira Lewis and John Petty.

Texas A&M (6-5 record; head coach: Buzz Williams)

KenPom ranking: 168

Best win: 64-49 at home over Oregon State

Worst loss: 67-62 to Fairfield at neutral site

Game(s) against Missouri: Jan. 21, Feb. 4

Overview: The Aggies consistently have been pegged as one of the worst two teams in the conference. Williams, who led Virginia Tech to 26 wins and a Sweet 16 appearance last season, doesn’t have near the same firepower this season. Texas A&M is the worst team in Division I in 3-point shooting at 23.5% and has averaged 57.7 points per game, the lowest mark in the SEC. Josh Nebo is the Aggies’ best player and the only person on the team with more than five blocks this season. Nebo has 30.

Georgia (9-3 record; head coach: Tom Crean)

KenPom ranking: 72

Best win: 82-78 at home over Georgia Tech

Worst loss: 79-59 on road to Arizona State

Game(s) against Missouri: Jan. 28

Overview: After Missouri’s final nonconference game, which comes at West Virginia in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in late January, the Tigers return to league play against Georgia. The focal point for Georgia is star freshman Anthony Edwards, who is averaging 18.8 points per game, good enough for third-best in the SEC. Edwards is viewed as a 2020 NBA Draft lottery pick, so he’ll look to bolster his resume without a ton of help around him. Missouri might not see a more dynamic player the entire season.

South Carolina (8-5 record; head coach: Frank Martin)

KenPom ranking: 105

Best win: 70-59 on road over Virginia

Worst loss: 63-56 at home to Stetson

Game(s) against Missouri: Feb. 1

Overview: The Gamecocks' best win and worst loss are their last two games, which is indicative of their season so far. South Carolina has played to the level of its competition thus far in 2019-20 and hasn’t shown its coach's patented aggressive style through 13 games. The Gamecocks only have one player, AJ Lawson, scoring in double figures, with 15.5 points per game. South Carolina does have the distinction of being undefeated on the road this season at 3-0.

Arkansas (11-1 record; head coach: Eric Musselman)

KenPom ranking: 32

Best win: 71-64 on road over Indiana

Worst loss: 86-79 on road to Western Kentucky (only choice)

Game(s) against Missouri: Feb. 8, Feb. 22

Overview: With Musselman’s move from Nevada to Fayetteville, he’s turned plenty of heads to Arkansas’ legitimacy with a one-loss nonconference mark. The Razorbacks have not taken down many heavy hitters thus far, but winning at Assembly Hall against Indiana fuels their momentum. Arkansas guards Mason Jones and Isaiah Joe are a stout one-two punch, as Jones averages 19.7 points per game and Joe has put up 17.4 points per game. Columbia native Jimmy Whitt Jr. also is a key figure for the Razorbacks, averaging 13.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

LSU (8-4 record; head coach: Will Wade)

KenPom ranking: 40

Best win: 96-83 over Rhode Island at neutral site

Worst loss: 74-63 at home to East Tennessee State

Game(s) against Missouri: Feb. 11

Overview: Last season’s conference champion returns most of its roster with one key exception: Tremont Waters. Returning to Baton Rouge is Skylar Mays, Javonte Smart and Emmitt Williams. LSU is the SEC’s most proficient shooting team (50.1%) and has the league’s best shooter in Williams (65.3%). Only six players have started for LSU this season, and five players average at least 10 points per game.

Auburn (12-0 record; head coach: Bruce Pearl)

KenPom ranking: 14

Best win: 79-73 at home over North Carolina State

Worst loss: N/A

Game(s) against Missouri: Feb. 15

Overview: Auburn is one of two undefeated teams left in Division I along with San Diego State and is coming off the program’s first Final Four appearance. Auburn’s nonconference schedule didn’t have many tough challenges, but it passed every test. It has the league’s largest average margin of victory at 16.6 points per game. Samir Doughty leads the way for Auburn with 16.4 points per game.

Mississippi (9-3 record; head coach: Kermit Davis)

KenPom ranking: 86

Best win: 74-72 over Penn State at neutral site

Worst loss: 78-37 to Oklahoma State at neutral site

Game(s) against Missouri: Feb. 18, March 4

Overview: Ole Miss doesn’t have a statement victory so far this season and took a huge hit with the loss to Oklahoma State. The Rebels' other two losses are to Butler and Memphis, who should both be in the NCAA Tournament in the spring. Ole Miss might be the SEC’s biggest unknown — on paper, the Rebels look strong, but they don't have results to back that up yet. The Rebels have four players averaging 10.8 points per game or more, including Breein Tyree, who leads the team with 17.1 points per game.

Vanderbilt (8-4 record; head coach: Jerry Stackhouse)

KenPom ranking: 130

Best win: 76-71 at home over Davidson

Worst loss: 67-58 at home to Tulsa

Game(s) against Missouri: Feb. 26

Overview: The Commodores haven’t played a high-power conference team outside of their game against Tulsa this season. Going winless last year in SEC play inspired little confidence around Nashville, but with a former NBA player now on the bench as head coach and a decent nonconference regimen under its belt, Vanderbilt has some life despite being completely unproven. Vanderbilt’s Aaron Nesmith leads the SEC in scoring by averaging 22.9 points per game.

