Lexington, Ky. — Missouri started Southeastern Conference play in one of college basketball’s most intimidating atmospheres: Rupp Arena.

In front of the sea of blue that made up Kentucky’s near-capacity crowd, the Tigers jumped out to an 8-point advantage midway through the first half.

The 10-0 Wildcat run that answered, however, permanently awoke the dormant cheering sections and more importantly, gave Kentucky the lead back for good.

The Wildcats ended up pulling away from Missouri for a 71-59 victory on Saturday afternoon in both teams' SEC openers.

Wildcats junior Nick Richards was the game’s difference-maker by tying his season-high in points with 21, 17 of which came in the first half. Although the Tigers kept Richards more in check for most of the second half, he also had 12 rebounds and four blocks before fouling out with 3:51 left in the game.

Missouri (8-5, 0-1 SEC) was limited by foul trouble for most of the game. The Tigers finished the game with 28 fouls and had seven players with at least three fouls.

The Tigers were led by Dru Smith with 11 points as their only double-digit scorer of the game. Kobe Brown finished the game with nine points, while Jeremiah Tilmon and Mark Smith had seven each.

Tilmon didn’t start Saturday’s game after also missing Monday’s win over Chicago State. He was available from the outset after a foot injury kept him out earlier this week. Tilmon picked up four fouls in eight minutes of play.

MU returns to action on Tuesday night for its home conference opener against Tennessee. The Volunteers also lost their SEC opener on Saturday to LSU.