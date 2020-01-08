With bad weather forecast for Friday creating possibility of "day-of" postponement, Lady Hornets' home action vs. St. Joseph: Bishop LeBlond switched from this Friday to this Thursday, Jan. 9, to lessen chances of end-of-season backlog

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — The day and date of the Chillicothe (Mo.) HS girls' next basketball game has been changed, due to potential weather/travel problems, it was confirmed Wednesday afternoon by Dan Nagel, CHS athletics director.

The Lady Hornets' now-adjusted Midland Empire Conference opener at home against St. Joseph: Bishop LeBlond, originally slated for this Friday, Jan. 10, has been shifted to Thursday (1/9), beginning with a 5:30 p.m. JV game.

The change was prompted by a Friday weather forecast of dropping temperatures to well below freezing, along with rain changing to snow.

Because of the travel safety concern, the proactive shift ahead 24 hours is aimed to lessen the chances of an end-of-season glut of games a potential "day of" postponement could have helped create, Nagel related to the C-T.

As Class 3 (Chillicothe) and 2 (LeBlond) schools for basketball, the schools have one less week of regular-season play than do Class 4 and 5 schools. Thus, there are fewer potential dates available late in the regular season to re-slot any postponed MEC games.

The adjustment in the girls' schedule means both the CHS and LeBlond boys and girls will square off on Thursday night. The boys' clubs already were due to meet at St. Joseph for a 5 p.m. varsity/JV/"C" team tripleheader.