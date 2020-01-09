Marceline's wrestling team hosted Mid-Buchanan and Palmyra on Wednesday night. The boys fell in both duals, although the Tigers had five open spots. The girls defeated Mid-Buchanan 39-18, and defeated Palmyra 42-12.

The boys lost to Mid-Buchanan, 40-28, and fell to Palmyra, 54-14.

Against Mid-Buch, Marceline left five weight classes open, and the Tigers were 5-2 in matches that actually took place. At 106, Canaan Wright won by 3-1 decision, Brayden Brown won by third-period fall at 113, and Jace Bixenman won by 8-7 decision at 120.

At 138, Jaxon Schmitt won by first-period pin, and at 145, Mason Barnett won by major decision.

Between the 160 and 285 weight classes, Nathan Cupp was the only Marceline wrestler active, and he won by forfeit.

Against Palmyra, Brown won 10-0, Bixenman fell by 9-2 decision, and Schmitt and Barnett won by pin and major decision, respectively. Cupp lost by decision, and at 152, Hunter Nelson lost by decision to Ross Arch who defeated Clayton Stallo in the state championship last season.

On the girls' side, in the Mid-Buchanan dual, Sarah Kussman won by second-period pin at 110, Gracey Jordan pinned her opponent in the first at 115, Kenzie Stahl won by 4-0 decision at 135, and Addy Schmitt won by first-period fall at 166.

In the battle with Palmyra, Rachael Cupp recorded an early pin at 120 as did Baylee Jobson at 125. Stahl and Kussman won by first-period fall as well.

The girls wrestle Saturday in Kearney, and the boys go to Cameron the same morning.