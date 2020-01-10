Norborne girls to tourney title tilt at Salisbury. Meadville boys fall just short

With most of their toughest league games now behind them, the Southwest Livingston High School basketball Lady Wildcats took a big step toward a top-4 seeding in next month’s Carroll-Livingston Activity Association league tournament Thursday (Jan. 9, 2020) with an unexpected 51-45 victory at Mendon: Northwestern.

That outcome set the table for a sweep by the visitors as the CLAA-leading Wildcats followed it with a convincing 67-43 triumph over last year’s league champions.

Elsewhere in Thursday C-T-area action which was increased by a game or two being shifted forward from Friday to Thursday, due to a daunting Friday night weather forecast, Norborne’s girls stayed undefeated and advanced to the championship game of the Salisbury Invitational Tournament with a 52-26 duplicating of Carrollton. However, both Meadville teams lost – the boys 65-61 in a tough championship semifinal against the host Panthers and the girls to Cairo by the same score in a double-overtime consolation semifinal.

In other games reported in time for inclusion in this story, Hamilton’s boys crushed visiting Frontier School of Excellence from Kansas City 68-22 for only the Hornets’ second victory of the season, Braymer split conference games against Worth County, claiming the girls’ action 40-38 in overtime before losing the boys’ 56-24, Breckenridge’s boys fell at Keytesville 89-13, and Polo’s girls were thrashed 46-25 by Orrick before the Panthers lost to OHS 48-41.

(G) Southwest Livingston 51, Mendon: Northwestern 49

(B) Southwest Livingston 67, Mendon: Northwestern 43

MENDON, Mo. — In the thick of things at halftime, Southwest’s girls (5-6, 3-2 conf.) used a big 17-7 third quarter to gain a 40-31 lead and then kept the Lady Eagles (8-3, 4-2 conf.) at bay down the stretch.

“The girls really played good defense and that was the difference,” praised Julie Bothwell, Lady Wildcats head coach.

The winners had at least five points from a handful of players, but a career-high 24 from junior post player McKenna Campbell stood out. Matney Waters added nine, Lily Webb seven, Kailey Hulett six, and Ilyce Peel five.

“Kailey had (a team-high) nine rebounds and played her best game of the year,” noted Bothwell. Campbell provided eight boards as the Lady Wildcats ended a 3-games losing streak.

Northwestern, which had taken five of its previous six, had 17 points from star Georgeanne Zahner and nine apiece by Alayna Adams and Halie Smith.

Mack Anderson’s 29 points – 25 of them in the first three periods – topped a trio of double-digits scorers for Southwest’s boys (7-2, 5-0 conf.). Chase Neptune netted 19 and Patrick Warren 10 as the Wildcats successfully followed up their emotional, last-second win at Mercer Tuesday.

Northwestern’s Eagles (6-3, 3-3 conf.) were paced by Hunter Stockwell’s 13 points. Clayton Gregory popped in 11 and Isaac Zahner 10.

Weather and travel conditions permitting, Southwest Livingston’s boys will take on Mound City/Craig at about 4 p.m. Saturday at Benton High School in south St. Joseph as part of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Classic.

Next for Northwestern is to be Monday league play at Brunswick.

SALISBURY TOURNAMENT

(G) Norborne 56, Carrollton 28

(B) Salisbury 65, Meadville 61

(G) Cairo 65, Meadville 61 (2 ot)

SALISBURY, Mo. — Norborne’s Lady Pirates easily remained perfect on the season through 10 games and earned a Friday night (6 p.m.) crack at the tourney’s top-seeded hosts.

Meadville’s boys (8-2) came close to playing for the second-annual tourney’s crown again, but instead dropped into Friday’s reset 4:30 p.m. third-place game against Paris.

MHS’ Lady Eagles (9-2) lost again after starting the year with 9-straight victories. This time, they went an extra eight minutes against Cairo’s second-seeded Lady Bearcats, only to fall by the same score the boys later would. The loss eliminated the Lady Eagles from the tourney, due to the weather-related schedule alterations.

No specifics on any of the area teams’ Thursday games at Salisbury were available in time for inclusion in this story.

Meadville will visit Hale/Bosworth Monday.

(B) Hamilton: Penney 68, KC: Frontier School of Excellence 22

HAMILTON, Mo. — Already ahead 40-16 at halftime, the host Hornets held the KC charter school to only six points the rest of the way.

Ryan Cook’s 32 points powered Penney, which got half that many from Kevin Williams.

Both Hamilton teams will play Gallatin in first-round games of the Lawson Invitational Tournament Monday. The top-seeded Lady Hornets will start things at 4:30, followed by the boys’ contest.

(G) Orrick 46, Polo 25

(B) Orrick 48, Polo 41

POLO, Mo. — The girls’ game turned around in a big way in the third quarter when Orrick, after netting 12 total points in the opening half, put together the first of back-to-back 17-points frames, while holding PHS to only five tallies in each stanza.

Emma Wilson’s 14 points led three Orrick double-digits scorers. Abby Nail and Mara Inks tossed in 10 apiece. No one scored more than seven for the Lady Panthers (5-6).

No details on the boys’ game were received.

Polo starts the Osborn Tournament Monday with contests against Stewartsville at Stewartsville. The girls will begin at about 7:30 p.m. with the boys following.

(G) Braymer 40, Worth County 38 (ot)

(B) Worth County 56, Braymer 24

BRAYMER, Mo. — After the home-standing Lady ’Cats (6-3, 1-2 conf.) picked up their initial Grand River Conference-West win of the season with a little extra work, the Bobcats (1-7, 1-2 conf.) could not successfully follow up their first victory of the season gained at King City last Tuesday.

No details on either game were available in time for inclusion in this story. The action was due to occur Friday, but was moved up a day to avoid the anticipated bad weather of Friday night.

Braymer’s squads now head to the Bill Burns Classic tournament at Lathrop. The second-seeded Lady ’Cats have their first “pool B” game Monday at 7:30 p.m. against Lathrop. The Bobcats, part of the bracketed portion of the boys’ division, will be matched with top seed Kansas City: University Academy Monday at 9 p.m.

(B) Keytesville 89, Breckenridge 13

KEYTESVILLE, Mo. — Thursday’s contest was as one-sided as projected. While no details were available as this story was written, the win lifted the Tigers’ records to 10-2 overall and 5-1 in the CLAA. The Bulldogs dipped to 0-8 and 0-5.

Breckenridge next has Tina-Avalon in for league action Tuesday. Keytesville will host Slater Monday.