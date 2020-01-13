The good that can come from sports is not just the exciting action that takes place, but the impact it can have away from it. School of the Osage’s wrestling program is no exception.

As the Indians entered the holiday break, the team set out to help three families in the community by putting together parcels that included food boxes, gifts and Osage wrestling T-shirts just before Christmas.

“It is just a good way to serve our community, serve our own kids and spread the word that wrestlers are here and we are proud of what we do,” Osage coach Randy Satterlee said.

The food boxes were the price of admission for the dual scrimmage at the beginning of the season and as the holidays approached, Satterlee told his seniors to split into groups where they adopted each of the three families and picked out gifts to wrap and include in the packages. The purpose was to not only have more community involvement but engage in team-building and it seems the message got across.

“It felt good. It was a good bonding experience for all of us and it got us a little closer to our community I think,” Osage sophomore Ryan Schepers remarked. “Seeing how other families are and how good off we are, it felt good to help.”

Indeed, the opportunity to make a difference can provide some perspective.

“Just be thankful for what you have and grateful for the opportunities you are given,” Schepers added on the lessons from the experience.

The fact that it was also helping local families may have added some perspective as well.

“Once Christmas rolled around and they started putting the boxes together and saw this is going to help an Osage family, we talked about that a lot in our practices,” Satterlee said. “This is not something we are shipping off, but helping locally. It could be kids that are right here in out schools and by doing that I think the kids really took hold.

“They were giving part of what they do on a daily basis to somebody else, letting them see that and helping them out a little bit.”

Overall, Satterlee said the opportunity to help revealed heart and it is a group he is proud to coach and work with.

“We have a bunch of great kids. Our kids are great at heart and wrestlers by and large are,” he pointed out. “They are a good group. They are rough and tumble, but are good-hearted kids and will do anything for you. I think this was a good example of that, getting out in the community and doing something I think is good for our program.”