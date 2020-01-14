Tuesday (1-14-20) clash of Wildcats at Ludlow, Mo., will pit 5-0 (in conference) hosts vs. 4-0 visitors. Four area teams opened tourneys with wins Monday

A Wildcats showdown for the Carroll-Livingston Activity Association high school boys’ basketball lead tonight (Jan. 14, 2020) was certified last night when Brunswick’s Wildcats improved to 4-0 in conference play with an easier-than-it-looks 58-50 home victory over Mendon: Northwestern.

BHS’ boys will take their unblemished league mark to Ludlow tonight for a duel with the 5-0 Southwest Livingston Wildcats, the winner of which would secure the inside track for the loop’s regular-season title. If victorious, Southwest Livingston could clinch at least a share of the 2019-20 CLAA title tomorrow night when it visits Keytesville, which – with one loss – is still in the thick of the race.

In addition to the Northwestern girls’ overtime triumph over Brunswick, Monday also saw the inception of play in a handful of tournaments around the region, each of them having one area school participating.

Of those, Hamilton’s, Braymer’s, and Polo’s girls all claimed opening-round victories, as did Polo’s boys. Braymer’s and Hamilton’s boys lost their first-round games.

(G) Mendon: Northwestern 43, Brunswick 41 (ot)

(B) Brunswick 58, Mendon Northwestern 50

MENDON — While the final margin of the boys’ contest was only eight points, the guests had held double-digits leads after each of the first three periods before coasting down the stretch.

The Wildcats (7-3, 4-0 conf.) bolted to a 20-7 advantage in the first eight minutes, getting at least five points from three sources. By halftime, the spread was 19, 34-15, before the host Eagles edged within 44-31 going to the last frame.

Brunswick finished with four twin-digits scorers. Amari Glasgow and J.T. Collier each hit for 15 points, while Kobe Tatum and Brayden Norris put in 11 each. Collier had three trifectas and Norris and Glasgow two each.

Northwestern (6-6, 3-4 conf.) was led by 10 points apiece from Clayton Gregory and Silas Brown.

The girls’ game swung back and forth with Northwestern turning a 4-points deficit at halftime into a 5-points lead after three quarters before the Lady Wildcats rallied to send the game to overtime, knotted at 38-38 after 32 minutes.

In the extra half-quarter, NHS standout Georgeanne Zahner – held to only three points with no field goals through three quarters – netted all five of her team’s markers, while the only Brunswick scoring came on Addi Riley’s trey.

Halie Smith’s 17 points – 12 of them in the third quarter – paced Northwestern (9-3, 5-2 conf.), with Zahner finishing with 13. Riley topped the Lady Wildcats (5-5, 2-2 conf.) with 16 and Chloe Lewellen chipped in 11.

LAWSON TOURNAMENT

(G) Hamilton: Penney 47, Gallatin 11

(B) Gallatin 81, Hamilton: Penney 64

Penney’s top-seeded Lady Hornets (8-2) advanced to Thursday’s 4:30 p.m. championship semifinal against the host Lady Cardinals by dominating their northern neighbor from the outset.

Graycen Prothero’s 16 points, including three treys and a three-points play, powered Penney. Nora Ford scored eight of her 10 in the first quarter.

Laken Manns fired in 18 points and Sadie Hendrickson 14 as Lawson’s girls doubled Chillicothe High alumnus and former CHS boys’ head coach Chad Snyder’s Richmond team, 58-29.

Hamilton’s boys (2-7) scored well, but surrendered at least 20 points in each of the first three periods and never challenged for an upset win.

Gallatin got at least eight points from a handful of scorers, topped by 17 from Tristan Gibson. The PHS Hornets had a game-high 18 from Ryan Cook and 12 by Tucker Ross.

Hamilton’s boys will meet the loser of tonight’s West Platte-Trenton game in the consolation semifinals Wednesday night at 8:15.

Richmond’s top-seeded Spartans sailed past North Platte 79-48 Monday, getting 17 points from Keyshauun Elliott, 12 by Wyatt Covey on four treys, 11 by reserve Layne Cavanah, and 10 from Kevin Pierson.

LATHROP TOURNAMENT

(G) Braymer 52, Lathrop 29

(B) KC: University Academy 90, Braymer 29

Braymer’s second-seeded Lady ’Cats (7-3) won the first of their two “pool B” games with ease, receiving 21 points from Jasmine Taylor and 12 off the bench by Raylee Hawkins.

Coach Angie Stone’s BHS girls will face third seed Savannah at 7:30 Wednesday night with a chance to qualify for Saturday’s noon championship game.

No specifics on the one-sided loss by Braymer’s boys (1-8), who will tangle with either Kansas City: Hogan Prep or Cameron in the consolation semifinals of the Bill Burns Classic Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

MILAN TOURNAMENT

(B) Marceline 75, Linn County 73 (ot)

The tournament’s boys’ division came within a point of producing opening-night victories by the Nos. 6 and 7 seeds.

Before seventh seed Brashear thrashed No. 2 Novinger 58-40, Linn County’s sixth-seeded Mustangs (2-6) couldn’t quite hold on against third-seeded Marceline.

Down 21-14 after one period, LCHS’ boys came alive to claim a 33-30 halftime edge. They inched it up 49-45 after three stanzas, but 15 points – two treys, two deuces, and 5-of-5 free-throw shooting – from 6’4” MHS junior Luke Abeln in the fourth quarter allowed the Tigers to forge a 66-66 deadlock that caused free basketball.

In OT, sophomore guard Wyatt Molloy’s second of two extra-play deuces provided the winning margin.

Ultimately, the game turned on Marceline’s connecting 12 times from outside the 3-points arc – including Abeln and sophomore Will Heller with four each – and Linn County missing 12 of its 20 free throws.

Scoring-wise, Abeln’s 28 tallied led all players. Linn County had 25 from Michael O’Kane, 17 by Peyton Phillips, and 11 by junior Trae Hoerrman.

The Mustangs will meet Novinger at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the consolation semifinals.

In the girls’ division of the tournament, Milan clubbed Novinger 66-35 and Marceline measured Putnam County 50-35.

OSBORN TOURNAMENT

(G) Polo 45, Stewartsville 40

(B) Polo 53, Stewartsville 47

No details on the Polo squads' Monday victories at the Stewartsville HS gym were reported.

The sixth-seeded Panthers will take on second seed Winston in tonight's 6 p.m. championship semifinal at the Osborn HS gym, with the Lady Panthers, the #4 seed, going against top seed Osborn right afterward.