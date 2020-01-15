Top host Richmond, Carrollton in limited number of bouts Tuesday (Jan. 14)

RICHMOND, Mo. — After more than three weeks away from true competition for most and even longer for some, Chillicothe High School’s 2019-20 wrestling Hornets began – as extensively as they could – the task of scraping off a significant amount of rust Tuesday night (Jan. 14).

In action at Richmond (even though the schedule showed the matches would be at home), the Hornets defeated Carrollton 60-12 and Richmond 44-31 to raise their dual-matches record for the season back above .500 at 7-5.

Idle as a team since the Dec. 20=21 Spartan Duals tournament at Moberly wrapped up and with one lineup veteran making his season debut after recovering from an injury and another 2019 state qualifier competing for the first time in more than five weeks, the Hornets owed half of Tuesday’s sweep to vast gaps in the opposition’s lineup.

After rolling over Carrollton by coupling four victories out of only five contested bouts with seven wins by forfeit (the Trojans had no wrestlers for the 106, 120, 132, 170, 195, 220, and 285-pounds weight classes), Chillicothe lost three of the merely seven bouts actually wrestled against Richmond and were outscored in those seven 19-13. However, because the Spartans’ lineup was empty at 138, 145, 160, 170, and 182 and CHS was open only at 113 and 126, the freebie points tipped the points scale the Hornets’ way.

There also were girls’ team matches of a sort and Chillicothe claimed the upper hand in those, as well, even though one didn’t involve a single moment of action.

Of the 12 girls’ weight classes, the Lady Hornets had an entrant for six, while Carrollton had none, so that would-be match went in the books as a 36-0 Chillicothe conquest.

Richmond had five female wrestlers, three of them in weight divisions where the Lady Hornets also had someone.

Of those three bouts, two were claimed by Chillicotheans – Summer Drake by a fall in 57 seconds at 135 pounds and Angalina Evans by 4-2 decision in the top, 235-pounds division. Lady Hornets 115-pounder Abigail Clements lost a 7-6 decision.

The two contested triumphs, along with three forfeits, produced a 27-15 Chillicothe victory over Richmond’s Lady Spartans.

Also in Chillicothe’s girls’ lineup Tuesday – each recording two forfeit wins – were Gabrielle Wigchert (120), Karyna Ireland (130), and Haliey Fahling (152).

The “flip of the coin” to determine which weight class would go first in the Chillicothe boys’ opening match against Carrollton came up with the 195-pounds division. However, that produced a situation in which the first eight would-be bouts (195-285 and 106-132) either produced a forfeit or double-forfeit (113). Since Chillicothe picked up credit – and six team points – for six of those eight and Carrollton only one, when the action actually started, because Carrollton also lacked a 170-pounder, the Hornets already were assured of the team triumph.

Of the five wrestled bouts, Chillicothe’s Bryce Dominique got his team’s first contested 2020 verdict when he got a takedown in overtime to edge Bruce Gridger 6-4 at 138 pounds.

After the Hornets’ Ruger Cox lost to Dalton Staton by fall in 3:19 at 145, Nickolas Heldenbrand stopped Carrollton’s Jed Staton in 2:59 at 152.

Dawson Wheeler, a returning Chillicothe state qualifier whose last action had been way back on Dec. 7 during the Steve Leslie Invitational tournament at Pleasant Hill, finally came to grips with an adversary, pinning Xavier Yoakum in 2:44 in the 160-pounds division.

The last bout of the match with Carrollton, at 182, saw another Hornets state qualifier of last season, making a long-delayed appearance. Senior Isaih Kille, who broke a leg in Chillicothe’s final football-playoffs game in early November, made his season debut and decisioned Kaedan Schlueter 12-6.

Although both would have liked more, that proved to be the only action for both Wheeler and Kille as Richmond was open at 160 and 182.

The match against Richmond commenced with the 220-pounds division and, in contrast to the Carrollton-Chillicothe dual, had three contested bouts at the beginning.

At 220, senior Isaac Washburn of the Hornets, another of Chillicothe’s returning state qualifiers, dispatched his RHS foe in 1:36.

After Richmond’s heavyweight decisioned Hornet Christian Peniston 6-3, CHS expanded its lead to 11-3 with 2019 state participant Sheldon Rader taking a 19-3 technical fall with only 12 seconds remaining.

With Chillicothe open at two of the next three weights (113, 126), Aidan Zimmerman dropping a 14-3 major decision at 119, and Jaxon Albertson losing by fall at 2:47 at 132, Richmond moved into the lead at 25-11 before its lack of manpower took its toll.

CHS accepted forfeits in five of the remaining seven weight classes and sophomore Heldenbrand won in competition for a second time on the night – the only Hornet to do so – by a 6-3 decision at 152 pounds to give the Hornets their insurmountable lead.

The last Chillicothe boys’ bout of the night, at 195, saw Evan Loucks lose by pin at 2:30.

The wrestling Hornets and Lady Hornets will go to Brookfield Thursday for another double-dual, taking on both BHS and Gallatin. The action is listed as starting at 5:30 p.m., but that could be when Gallatin and Brookfield will square off.