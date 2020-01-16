Hamilton: Penney boys stay alive in Lawson tournament with victory over Trenton

While nowhere near as busy as a normal January Tuesday or Friday night, with five tournaments involving C-T-area high schools’ teams, it was a busier-than-normal Wednesday of hoops action this week, with one non-tournament doubleheader thrown in.

The non-tourney action, rescheduled from this past Monday, saw Meadville sweep its southern neighbor across the Grand River, Hale/Bosworth.

In tournament play, Hamilton: Penney’s boys earned a 3-games week at Lawson by handling Trenton in the consolation semifinals, while Linn County’s Mustangs were being eliminated from the Milan Invitational with a second-straight loss.

Looking at Thursday’s (Jan. 16, 2020) semifinals schedules in the five tournaments around the C-T region:

Lawson (championship) – 4:30 – (G) Hamilton: Penney vs. Lawson, 5:45 – (B) Richmond vs. Carrollton, 7:00 – (G) Trenton vs. Carrollton, 8:15 – (B) Gallatin vs. West Platte

Milan – 4:30 – (B cons.) Green City vs. Bucklin/Macon County R-4, 5:45 – (G cons.) Brashear vs. Bucklin/Macon County R-4, 7:00 – (B champ.) Milan vs. Putnam County, 8:15 – (G champ.) Linn County vs. Green City

South Harrison (championship) – 4:30 – (G) Princeton vs. North Harrison, 6:00 – (B) Mercer vs. North Harrison, 7:30 – (G) Jamesport: Tri-County vs. Mercer, 9:00 – (B) Princeton vs. South Harrison

Bill Burns Classic, Lathrop – 4:30 – (B cons.) Braymer vs. Cameron, 6:00 – (B champ.) Kansas City: University Academy vs. KC: Hogan Prep

Osborn (all finals) – [at Osborn] 4:30 – (B cons.) Osborn vs. Stewartsville, 6:00 – (G 1st) Osborn vs. Orrick, 7:30 – (B 1st) Orrick vs. Winston; [at Stewartsville] 4:30 – (G 3rd) Polo vs. Orrick, 6:00 – (B 3rd) Polo vs. Pattonsburg, 7:30 – (G cons.) Stewartsville vs. Pattonsburg

In Thursday non-tournament action, Chillicothe’s boys visit Marshall, Norborne goes to Tina-Avalon, and Hale/Bosworth will host Hardin-Central. The contests at Hale originally were scheduled for Friday, but were pushed up because of weather concerns that day.

(G) Meadville 48, Hale/Bosworth 35 (B) Meadville 50, Hale/Bosworth 33

HALE, Mo. — Although the final scores were respectable, the guests had both contests under control by the time the fourth quarters began.

MHS’ Lady Eagles (11-2) trailed 11-10 after one stanza, but held the host Lady Cardinals (3-8) to only 10 points total in the next two segments to have a 40-21 cushion going to the last eight minutes.

Mallory Dennis’ 12 points led Meadville with Maggie McLain right behind with 11. Kiera Holcer added nine and Krysta Meyers eight. Hale/Bosworth was very similar with its top three as Karter Burnside tallied 11, Kortney Nelson 10, and Averi Norris eight, but it had only six other points.

Meadville’s Eagles (11-2) had H/B’s Cardinals (8-4) doubled (10-5, 28-14) after each of the first two periods and nearly so (38-22) after three before the teams played essentially even in the last stanza.

Parker Burton’ 15 points paced MHS, which also had 13 from Trey Gannan. The game’s top scorer was the Cardinals’ Ty Berger with 17, but no teammate joined him in twin digits.

LAWSON TOURNAMENT

(B) Hamilton: Penney 59, Trenton 43

Andrew Rich deposited seven points and Kevin Williams and Sawyer Morrow six apiece in the third period as Penney’s Hornets (3-7) outscored THS’ Bulldogs 21-11 to seize a 40-27 lead they easily protected in the stretch run.

Morrow ended the night with a game-high 16 points, strongly supported by 13 each from Ryan Cook and Rich and 12 from Williams. Trenton was led by 15 Chase Otto markers.

Hamilton’s boys will meet the host Cardinals in the consolation finals, scheduled for Friday at 6:15 p.m. Lawson clubbed West Platte 66-41 Wednesday.

MILAN TOURNAMENT

(B) Novinger 79, Linn County 67

Matched against the No. 2 seed in the consolation semifinal, LCHS’ Mustangs (2-7) cut a 12-points halftime deficit in half with a 22-points third period, but couldn’t keep up the pace, being outscored 21-15 in the fourth.

Five Novinger scorers finished in twin figures, topped by Smith’s (first name unavailable) 19, including four triples.

Linn County, which is slated to play either Green City or Bucklin/Macon County R-4 for seventh place Friday at 5:45 p.m., had the game’s top scorer in Cody Murrell. He rang up 20, nailing three treys. Peyton Phillips added 14, Michael O’Kane 12, and Trae Hoerrman 10.