State standouts Sewell of CHS, BHS’ Parn stage highlight battle taken by Bulldog 3-2 durng Thursday (Jan. 16, 2020) match at Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Mo. — Chillicothe High School’ wrestling Hornets split a double-dual at Brookfield Thursday night (Jan. 16, 2020).

The action, which featured a superb bout between two of the state’s best upper-lightweights – Colten Sewell of the Class 2 Hornets and defending Class 1 state champion Donovan Parn of BHS’ Bulldogs – saw CHS top its host 40-27 after falling 39-28 to Gallatin.

In that marquee matchup, which came at 138 pounds, all of the scoring came in the middle period with Parn prevailing 3-2.

Chillicothe now owns an 8-6 team record in dual matches as it headed – weather and travel conditions permitting – to Saturday’s tournament hosted by Kansas City: Center.

This week’s varsity outings also saw CHS’ Lady Hornets get in a modicum of competition. After Tuesday’s trip to Richmond produced no actual bouts in a win over Carrollton and three (wins by Angalina Evans in 235-pounds division and Summer Drake at 135) as they topped Richmond, Thursday saw a single contested bout (loss) during the 30-12 victory over Brookfield and three (one win) as they technically downed Gallatin 24-12 on the strength of simply having more wrestlers (six) entered.

At Brookfield, Chillicothean Abigail Clements was victorious over her Gallatin 110-pounds foe by a 44-seconds fall. Also getting bouts in, but losing, were Karyna Ireland (130), Gabrielle Wigchert (120), and Drake.

In Thursday's boys’ varsity action, Chillicothe got 18 of its 28 points in the opening-match loss to Gallatin’s Bulldogs through forfeits, winning only three of the eight contested bouts. Neither team had a 113-pounds entrant.

The CHS triumphs were delivered by Dawson Wheeler at 160 pounds, who gained an 8-3 decision, by Sewell with a 14-6 major decision at 138, and by freshman Bryce Dominique at 145, via a 3-1 win.

Those last victories came in the final two bouts of the match after Gallatin had sewn up its triumph by taking a 39-21 lead with three wins by fall, a technical fall, and a major decision. Chillicothe was open at each of the three lightest weights, while Gallatin had a void at the three heaviest.

Once the final match of the evening rolled around, pitting the Hornets against the BHS squad guided by former CHS head coach Drew Passley, drama built toward the Sewell-Parn clash, which ended up being the third-to-last bout.

With wins by fall from Wheeler (in 3:08) at 160 and Isaih Kille (in 35 seconds) at 182 and three forfeits within the first half-dozen weights, Chillicothe seized a seemingly-commanding 30-6 lead. However, the Hornets didn’t win again during the next six bouts – two of which were double-forfeits that didn’t cost them any of their lead and two were CHS “opens.”

With Brookfield having leapt to within 30-24 via a pin and two forfeits, Sewell, who had not wrestled in competition since having a mere three bouts during the Dec. 20-21 Spartan Duals tournament at Moberly, and Parn stepped onto the mat to test each other. It turned out to be a course-final type of test, not a pop quiz.

Each probing repeatedly, but without success, for a possible first takedown, they settled for a scoreless standoff after one period.

The starting position choice for the second stanza went to the BHS standout, who opted to defer his choice until the third period. Sewell then elected to begin the second two minutes in the “down” or defensive position.

While the Hornet hoped he could turn that choice into at least an escape that could give him a 1-0 lead, if not a reversal that would provide two points, Parn utilized his control of the Chillicothean to break the scoring ice.

Turning Sewell partially onto his back, the BHS state champ kept him there for the necessary 5-count to earn three near-fall points. Sewell, however, avoided having both shoulder blades being put down simultaneously for a fall and then did his own scoring. Catching Parn a bit off-balance or out of position, the Hornet executed not just an escape, but a reversal which brought him right back within a point at 3-2.

When the second frame ended that way, Parn opted to be in the “down” or “bottom” position for the start of the third. There, he used his technical skills to avoid Sewell’s attempts to turn him and net near-fall points that would have put the Hornet in front.

Even though the referee issued him one caution for an illegal action and one warning about stalling, Parn prevented Sewell from either tying the bout or getting go-ahead points, leaving the BHS Bulldog as a 3-2 winner. For Sewell, it unofficially was his second defeat in 12 bouts this season after he went 42-4 a year ago.

With the three team points earned by Parn’s precision, Brookfield cut Chillicothe’e lead to three points with two bouts left, meaning it could take the match by winning them or tie it and force it to a criteria tiebreaker with a win by fall and a loss by decision.

With the home team having all of the momentum, frosh Dominique answered the call for Chillicothe in the next (145 pounds) bout.

He made the first takedown and followed up on it with both a 2-points near-fall and 3-pointer to seize a 7-0 lead after the first two minutes. Choosing to begin the second period on the bottom, he added to his advantage with a reversal and eventually grew his margin to 11-2 going to the last period. When he reversed his opponent during that last frame, Dominique closed out his second victory of the night and sewed up the CHS team triumph by a dominating 13-2 major decision. It tacked four points onto the visitors’ side of the scoreboard, giving the Hornets an insurmountable 34-27 margin.

For good measure, sophomore Nickolas Heldenbrand stuck his BHS 152-pounds foe in 65 seconds to set the final gap at 40-27.