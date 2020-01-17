Missouri has finalized contracts for most of new head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s 10 assistant coaches and two other staff members.

Tigers head baseball coach Steve Bieser also recently received a three-year contract extension and a substantial raise.

Those contract documents, posted online Thursday and Friday, leave just three football assistants whose finalized deals have yet to be made public.

Defensive line and associate head coach Brick Haley is the only holdover from Barry Odom’s former staff who had the terms of his new contract released. MU continues to work out the details for new deals with defensive coordinator Ryan Walters and defensive backs coach David Gibbs.

Haley’s salary increased from $515,000 to $625,000, an increase of more than 20%. An additional year was added to his contract, extending him through the 2022 season.

Each of the new football assistants have a base salary of $300,000, with additional compensation for “participation in radio/television/internet or streaming shows, speaking appearances, marketing events, apparel or footwear contracts and all such matters related to community or university functions” — amounts that differ per individual.

Among the newcomers, offensive assistant Curtis Luper, most recently co-offensive coordinator at TCU, will make the most per year at $550,000. Luper’s contract runs through the 2022 season.

Special teams coordinator Erik Link has a two-year contract for $425,000 per year. That’s a 354% increase from his 2019 contract with Appalachian State in the same role under Drinkwitz.

Charlie Harbison, who will be a defensive assistant under Drinkwitz, signed a two-year deal worth $415,000 annually, a 361% increase from the $90,000 he made last season at Appalachian State.

Missouri offensive assistant Bush Hamdan agreed to a two-year deal with a beginning salary of $400,000. If the former Washington offensive coordinator remains on the staff in March 2021, Hamdan’s salary increases to $550,000.

Hamdan is the lone MU assistant coach to take a pay cut in joining the Tigers. He made $750,000 with the Huskies in 2019.

D.J. Smith, who will be a defensive assistant with the Tigers, inked a two-year contract worth $350,000 per season. Smith also had a $90,000 salary at Appalachian State a year ago.

Offensive assistant Casey Woods, who will likely coach Missouri’s tight ends, was given a two-year contract for $310,000 per year, more than doubling his $136,250 salary at UAB.

Missouri has not released contract details for new offensive line coach Marcus Johnson, who was hired Jan. 10. Johnson made $315,000 as Mississippi State’s offensive line coach a season ago.

Walters had two years remaining on his previous contract with the program that paid him $800,000 per season. In Gibbs’ first year at Missouri, he had a $300,000 contract. The terms of Gibbs’ original contract increased his salary to $420,000 for 2020.

Drinkwitz’s full contract has yet to be released. He agreed to a six-year deal for $4 million per year with an incentives package that can reach $850,000 per season.

Zac Woodfin, Missouri’s new strength and conditioning coach, agreed to a two-year contract for $400,000 per season after three years at Kansas. Director of football operations Andrew Lutz, who also followed Drinkwitz from Appalachian State, has a two-year deal for $175,000 per season.

All MU assistant coaches, as well as Woodfin and Lutz, agreed to the same incentives package with a maximum annual value of $165,000. Each staff member will also receive a complimentary car or a monthly car stipend of $500.

The incentives include $50,000 if Missouri wins the Southeastern Conference and $25,000 for reaching the SEC championship game.

Securing a bowl bid has a range of bonuses, from $15,000 for making the Birmingham or another non-SEC affiliated bowl to $75,000 for winning the national championship.

The assistants would add $5,000 for every victory more than nine games per season, as well as if the Tigers finish in the top 25 of any national poll at season’s end.

There’s also a $5,000 bonus for being a Broyles Award finalist, given annually to the top assistant coach in the country. That increases to $10,000 if they win. Former LSU passing game coordinator and new Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady is the most recent recipient of the Broyles Award.

The Tigers must have a minimum multi-year Academic Progress Rate score of 930 for Missouri’s staff to obtain those incentives.

Despite being posted Thursday, Bieser’s new contract was agreed to in late December.

Bieser’s deal runs through the 2024 season. He will make $400,000 per year, up from $300,000, what he earned his first three seasons at MU. Bieser’s original five-year deal ran through 2021.

Bieser has won 104 games so far at Missouri, more than any previous baseball coach through his first trio of seasons.

The Tigers were one of the best teams left out of last year’s NCAA Tournament and cannot compete in the SEC or NCAA tournaments this season because of NCAA sanctions stemming from academic fraud in 2015 and 2016, while Bieser was the head coach at Southeast Missouri State.

Bieser’s new contract also has more possibilities for extensions. If Missouri advances to the NCAA Tournament or finishes No. 35 or higher in any regular season’s final RPI rankings, Bieser would be eligible to have one year added to his contract.

Bieser could secure that extension twice throughout his new contract, given the Tigers maintain an APR multi-year score of 930 or higher.

Starting with the 2020-21 school year, Bieser can increase his salary by $25,000 every year that Missouri’s APR score stays at 930 or higher.

If Bieser leaves Missouri before the end of his contract, he owes the school $600,000 if he departs before July 2, 2020. That total decreases by $150,000 each season.

Should Bieser be fired without cause, Missouri owes him his remaining base salary ($300,000) for every year left on his contract. That cost would be offset if Bieser finds another coaching job.

