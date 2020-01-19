Milan unable to, but will have title tilts Monday (Jan. 20). Braymer Lady ’Cats dropped championship game at Lathrop. All Friday action in area was scrubbed

The snow-and-ice storm and very cold temperatures which swept across northwest and north-central Missouri Friday and left lots of icy roads and streets in its wake caused a complete erasure of high school basketball play scheduled for Friday in the C-T coverage area, but didn’t force most of the multiple tournaments in the region to extend into another week.

Only the Milan Tournament was not able to wrap up its action Saturday. While it will get most of its remaining games in Monday, a couple still are on hold, awaiting a suitable playing date.

In the action which did occur Saturday, Hamilton: Penney’s Lady Hornets took care of Trenton to snag the championship at Lawson, while Braymer’s girls’ fell short of the title at nearby Lathrop.

In non-title games, Jamesport: Tri-County’s girls took third place at South Harrison and Hamilton’s boys lost for consolation at Lawson.

LAWSON TOURNAMENT

(G 1st) Hamilton: Penney 64, Trenton 51

(B cons.) Lawson 47, Hamilton: Penney 35

While both teams’ stars did their “things,” Hamilton’s Lady Hornets displayed the superior supporting cast, allowing the top seed to steadily establish an upper hand through the first three quarters and then play Trenton to a standoff in the last frame and win comfortably.

Seven points from Nora Ford, Penney High’s standout guard, helped her team carry a 10-7 lead into the second quarter. When she added a pair of second-stanza trifectas while fellow starter Graycen Prothero and reserve Julia Kanoy provided five points apiece, the Lady Hornets (10-2) boosted their halftime lead to 28-20.

The third quarter saw a similar scenario with Ford productive – eight markers in eight minutes this time, but Prothero adding another five and three other players combining for seven as Hamilton’s lead rose to 13 points. When each club posted 16 points in the closing quarter – more than half of them on free throws as the last segment dragged on and on, the pre-tourney favorites had indeed claimed the crown.

With 10 more points in the last quarter,, senior guard Ford drove Trenton crazy, finishing her big, big night with 31 points. Prothero had another 10 and, just as importantly, four other Lady Hornets hit for either five or six.

Trenton star forward Maci Moore had a very good night of her own with 23 tallies and Lexi Whitaker supplied 11, all of Whitaker’s coming in the second half.

Hamilton girls’ face a very challenging slate this week, making up the recent snowout with East Buchanan Monday (Jan. 20) at Gower (game site shift announce today) in what could be a showdown for the KCI Conference championship and then going to Maryville to face its 6’ star Serena Sundell Tuesday. Plattsburg will come calling on Friday.

Hamilton’s boys, who will visit Chillicothe Tuesday before hosting East Buchanan Wednesday, lost their way offensively after a good start in Saturday’s consolation contest at Lawson.

The Hornets (3-8) put up 16 points – 12 of them by senior Ryan Cook – in the opening period, although they still trailed by five after it. However, the Penney High boys would generate only 19 points total over the remaining three stanza and, while they’d succeed in slowing LHS’ Cardinals considerably after surrendering 21 in the first eight minutes, the drastic reduction in their own scoring made that moot.

Cook finished with a game-best 22 tallies, but only one other Hornet had more than three.

The Lawson tournament’s boys’ championship was taken by top seed Richmond, which downed second seed Gallatin 60-50 Saturday behind 19 points by Dionte Marquez, 12 by Jack Gogue, and 10 from Keyshawn Elliott. Richmond shapes up as the top threat to challenge Chillicothe for the Class 3 district tournament title at regular-season’s end.

LATHROP TOURNAMENT

(G 1st) Cameron 70, Braymer 52

Paced by Laini Joseph’s five treys and 26 points – 18 of the 26 coming after halftime, Cameron’s Lady Dragons decisively took the crown of the Bill Burns Tournament, denying BHS’ Lady ’Cats a second tourney title this season.

With multiple field goals from three sources, Cameron zipped to a 19-14 lead after one quarter and increased the gap to 33-24 by halftime.

The margin stayed at nine as the squads split 32 third-stanza points before the Lady Dragons doubled it down the stretch.

Braymer (8-4) was powered offensively by Jasmine Taylor’s 18 points, 12 by Kennedy Stone, and 10 from Taylor Francis.

Joseph was Cameron’s only dual-digits scorer, but it had three who netted between seven and nine markers. The Lady Dragons helped themselves with 12-of-16 free-throw shooting.

Braymer’s girls and boys will play at home Tuesday against Grand River Conference-West foe St. Joseph Christian. It will be BHS’ Courtwarming night.

SOUTH HARRISON TOURNAMENT

(G 3rd) Jamesport: Tri-County 48, North Harrison 37

Tri-County’s Lady Mustangs solidly snared third place Saturday, improving their record to 9-4. No details on the game had been reported at the time of this story’s original posting.

TCHS’ schedule this week has it at Winston Tuesday and hosting East Harrison (Cainsville/Ridgeway) Friday.

MILAN TOURNAMENT

The bad weather prompted cancellation of the Milan Tournament’s planned seventh-place games (which would have involved Linn County’s boys) and postponement of the other six finals, two of which are not yet reset.

In limbo at present are the Linn County girls, who are to go against Marceline for third place. Also still awaiting a new date is the Marceline-Putnam County boys’ third-place duel.

Both championship games, along with the consolation games, are due to occur Monday (Jan. 20), beginning at 3 p.m.

The girls’ title game between Milan and Green City is slated for 6 p.m., followed by the Milan and Brashear boys.

The girls’ title game will be a rematch of last year’s remarkable clash in which Milan’s Cady Pauley and Green City’s Brooke Littrell each rang up 57 points.



