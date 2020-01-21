Missouri was down, but not out against Texas A&M.

With 100 seconds left against the Aggies, the Tigers trailed by nine points, but mounted a last-second comeback through multiple turnovers forced and clutch 3-point shooting from Mark Smith.

The hole MU dug itself proved to be at least one shovel’s worth too much, as even with a good attempt at the buzzer from Torrence Watson, Texas A&M walked out of Columbia with a victory.

The Aggies downed the Tigers 66-64 Tuesday night in front of an announced crowd of 8,529 at Mizzou Arena.

Missouri fell to 9-9 overall and 1-5 in the Southeastern Conference with its third straight loss. Texas A&M improved to 9-8 overall and 3-3 in league play.

Missouri only had 15 2-point attempts in the game, compared to 35 shots from beyond the arc. The Tigers were 9-for-35 from 3-point range (25.7 percent).

Coming into the game, Texas A&M had a .255 3-point shooting mark, the third-worst among 353 Division-I teams. The Aggies nearly shot 10 percent better than their average with a 35.3 percent effort against MU.

Missouri did claim the NCAA record for consecutive free throws made late in the second half. That streak ended against Texas A&M with 54 made attempts in a row, dethroning the previous national mark of 50 set by Wake Forest in 2005.

After two rough shooting performances in road games last week, Missouri returned to Columbia hoping to reignite its shooting stroke on familiar hardwood.

The Tigers averaged 44 points from the field in the losses to Mississippi State and Alabama, but did even worse than that against Texas A&M with 39 points.

The Tigers return to action on Saturday as a part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge on the road against West Virginia.

The next MU conference game is against Georgia next Tuesday.

