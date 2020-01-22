The defensive pressure that Mexico Bulldogs applied on ball handlers proved too troublesome for Harrisburg to handle Tuesday during first round action of the Macon Tournament.

Deflections and turnovers were awarded, leading to several Mexico points scored in transition and the scheme helped the Bulldogs pull away with a 64-52 triumph over Harrisburg.

Isaiah Reams led Mexico boys with 15 points. The Bulldog boys meet Kirksville in the 6 p.m. semifinal Thursday.

Coincidentally, on Monday evening the same schools met in a girls first round contest where Mexico also emerged the victor winning 51-33. Mexico girls battle Moberly in the 7:30 p.m. semifinal Wednesday.

A look at results and remaining schedule of this tournament being held Jan. 20-25.

Girls Games

Monday, Jan. 20

Game 1: (5) Brookfield def. Centralia 55-50

Game 2: (1) Macon def. Marrceline 73-28

Game 3: (2) Mexico def. Harrisburg 51-33

Game 4: (6) Moberly def. Kirksville 58-44

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Game 5: Centralia vs. Marceline, 4:30 pm

Game 6 Semi: Brookfield vs. Macon, 6 pm

Game 7 Semi: Moberly vs. Mexico, 7:30 pm

Game 8: Kirksville vs. Harrisburg, 9 pm

Friday, Jan. 24

5th Place:Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 8, 5 pm

3rd Place: Loser Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 6:30 pm

1st Place: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 8 pm



Boys Games

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Game 1: (5) Mexico def. Harrisburg 64-52

Game 2: (1) Kirksville def. Marceline 66-27

Game 3: (2) Centralia def. Moberly 74-42

Game 4: (3) Brookfield def. Macon 53-47

Thursday, Jan. 23

Game 5:Harrisburg vs. Marceline, 4:30 pm

Game 6 Semi: Mexico vs. Kirksville, 6 pm

Game 7 Semi: Centralia vs. Brookfield, 7:30 pm

Game 8:Moberly vs. Macon, 9 pm

Saturday, Jan. 25

5th Place:Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 8, 5 pm

3rd Place: Loser Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 6:30 pm

1st Place: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 8 pm