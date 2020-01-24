Games vs. East Buchanan at Gower were postponed from this past Thursday. Varsity will play first at 3 p.m. Additional CHS reschedulings announced Friday.

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — In an arrangement made today (Friday, Jan. 25) and announced this afternoon by Dan Nagel, Chillicothe (Mo.) HS director of athletics, CHS' girls' basketball teams will make up their originally-scheduled, then-postponed action of yesterday tomorrow (Saturday, Jan. 26).

The Lady Hornets will journey to Gower to face a tough East Buchanan squad in a 3 p.m. varsity contest, Nagel announced. Junior-varsity play will follow the varsity action, he pointed out.

The schools' girls' team originally were to play Thursday, but that was put off to accommodate CHS' need to reset its Tuesday (Jan. 21) game postponement at Kansas City: St. Pius X. However, that Midland Empire Conference outing was itself prevented from occurring by continued hazardous driving conditions in rural areas around Chillicothe which prompted Chillicothe schools not to be in session all week. The CHS-SPX clashes now remain to be reset, with a mid-February make-up date under consideration, according to Nagel.

While CHS' basketball Lady Hornets are playing at East Buchanan Saturday afternoon, the varsity wrestling Hornets and Lady Hornets will be involved in the Midland Empire Conference Championships at St. Joseph's Benton High School. In an adjustment from the original schedule – presumably in deference to the difficult travel conditions aggravated by Friday's multi-inches snowstorm, the conference wrestling tournament's start of competition has been pushed back to 12 noon, rather than 10 a.m., Nagel reports. Weigh-ins will start at 10:30 a.m.

Also still to take place in CHS sports Saturday is the basketball Hornets' varsity and junior-varsity games in the annual Laker Shootout at Camdenton. The varsity Hornets will take on the host school in a 5:10 p.m. game, following a JV clash between them at 3:50.

The Lady Hornets' game at East Buchanan will pit two strong teams. The Lady Bulldogs (10-2) have split games against Maryville, which defeated CHS soundly in early December. Their other loss was to St. Pius X in the second game of the season.

Chillicothe will bring in an 8-5 mark, having played a strong schedule all season.

In Friday's announcement of the Saturday girls' games at Gower and the MEC wrestling adjustment, Nagel also disclosed other recent postponements' reschedulings.

Yesterday's home wrestling matches will be partially made up this Monday (Jan. 27). Savannah and St. Joseph: Lafayette will come to the Chillicothe Middle School fieldhouse for 5:30 p.m. double-dual competition. South Harrison will not be involved, as it was to have been last night.

Also on the wrestling scene, the Kearney girls'/JV boys' tournament weathered out a couple of weeks ago is reset for next Saturday, Feb. 1, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Additionally, a new double-dual has been arranged at Odessa Friday, Feb. 7, at 5 p.m. Joining Chillicothe and the hosts will be Sullivan from eastern Missouri.

Finally, two postponed, non-conference, home basketball outings – one for each gender – will be folded into one night's varsity-only play next month, Nagel announced. The Lady Hornets will take on Marshall's varsity at 6 p.m. Feb. 12, followed by the varsity Hornets going against Hamilton: Penney at about 7:30 p.m.