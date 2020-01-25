Although he didn’t come away with a victory, Kansas City Mavericks goaltender Tyler Parsons was feeling good after Friday’s game.

While the Idaho Steelheads claimed a 4-3 shootout win at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena, Parsons was upbeat following the team’s sixth straight loss.

Parsons turned aside 39 of 42 shots in regulation and was the reason the game went into an eventual shootout as he stopped four consecutive point-blank shots by the Steelheads in a span of 20 seconds late in the fourth quarter.

“Yeah,” Parsons said, grinning, “that’s when the adrenaline kicks in and you stop the shots with your arms, your stick, your body – your head – you stop them anyway you can. We really wanted to win, but at least we got a point and I think we are headed in the right direction.

“We’ve been through a tough streak – losing the last five and having those blowouts (8-2 and 8-0) against Allen. But tonight I felt like we were energized and we played the way we need to play to win.

“We’re a team that has to play gritty hockey to win, and I thought we showed a lot of that tonight. Hopefully, we’ll take that same approach tomorrow night and come away with a victory.”

The Mavericks and Steelheads meet again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

Idaho (24-14-3-3) got on the scoreboard first as A.J. White scored at 2:46 of the first period. It was a big night for White, who also scored the lone goal in the shootout.

Darian Dziurzynski, who had been battling flu-like issues, tied it at 7:26 as Kevin McKernan and newcomer Matt Schmalz assisted.

The Steelheads regained the lead at 10:25 of the first on an unassisted goal by Colby McAuley.

But the Mavericks capped the explosive first period as Tad Kozun tied the game at 12:54. McKernan picked up his second assist of the game and ECHL all-star Zach Osburn was also credited with an assist.

Less than a minute later, Kansas City took the lead on a goal by rookie Bryan Lemos. C.J. Eick and Derek Pratt assisted on the goal.

That was it for the offensive output for either team until Idaho evened the score at 9:40 of the third period on a goal from Nolan Gluchowski.

That set the stage for a scoreless 7-minute overtime period and the disappointing shootout. It was the Mavericks’ first shootout of the season.

“I’m much happier with what I saw tonight than what I had been seeing,” Mavericks coach John-Scott Dickson said after his team dropped to 17-21-2-1. “Parsons was outstanding tonight. He made some big plays, really big saves, and he kept us in the game all night. And we had a lot of new guys out on the ice following some trades and other things this week, and I thought we really looked like a cohesive team.

“We played gritty Mavericks hockey. We kept it simple and had that great first period and got the game into a shootout. I think we’re all excited to see how we do tomorrow night.”

Despite the Mavericks’ recent troubles, the crowd of 5,086 was the third consecutive home crowd of more than 5,000.