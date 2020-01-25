Missouri only trailed No. 14 West Virginia by one point with 19 minutes left in the game.

The Tigers’ offensive woes seen in previous Southeastern Conference games kicked back in at that point as they went six minutes without a point, while the Mountaineers tallied 21 to put the game out of reach.

MU was outscored by 22 points in the second half, falling to West Virginia 74-51 on Saturday afternoon from the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia, as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Missouri fell to a losing record for the first time this season at 9-10 with its sixth loss in seven games and fourth straight defeat.

“In the second half, (West Virginia) turned the heat up from an aggressive standpoint, rebounding and physical play,” Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin said. “They went to their bigs and everything else just kind of opened from there.”

West Virginia, which is projected to be a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, improves to 16-3.

With the victory, Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins tied former longtime Kentucky head coach Adolph Rupp with 876 career wins, seventh all-time in Division I men’s basketball.

Missouri’s Torrence Watson was the game’s leading scorer with 19 points and made the deficit to West Virginia look less steep with three 3-pointers in the game’s final 2:02.

No other Tiger scored in double figures, with Kobe Brown and Xavier Pinson each scoring six points off the bench.

The MU starting five of Dru Smith, Mark Smith, Mitchell Smith, Javon Pickett and Reed Nikko combined to score 14 points and were 3 of 23 from the floor. Mitchell Smith, Mark Smith and Nikko each made one basket.

“I thought we gave too much resistance,” Martin said. “When (the Mountaineers) turned the heat up and presented an aggressive nature, we became passive.”

Missouri never led in the game despite a 17-4 run to end the first half. That was due to another rough start for the Tigers, who scored six points in the game’s first 12 minutes.

MU shot under 30% from both the field (15-for-53, 28.3%) and from 3-point range (7 of 26, 26.9%) in the loss.

Missouri’s 3-point shooting over its last four games has been a cause of concern with a combined mark of 16-for-106, or just more than 15%.

Missouri returns to SEC action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Georgia at Mizzou Arena.

