Hornets top Savannah 51-30 and St. Joseph: Lafayette 52-30 Monday (Jan. 27, 2020). CHS' Loucks, Dominique, Miller, Washburn, Wheeler, Rader all victorious twice in contested bouts

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. – Trying to make up for lost time, schedule-wise, Chillicothe (Mo.) HS' wrestling Hornets swept a rescheduled home double-dual by virtually mirror-image scores Monday evening (Jan. 27, 2020), topping Savannnah 51-30 and then St. Joseph: Lafayette 52-30.

Six Hornets – newly-minted Midland Empire Conference champions Dustin Wheeler and Isaac Washburn, along with juniors Evan Loucks and Sheldon Rader and freshmen Brock Miller and Bryce Dominique – wrestled and won twice each.

Only two days removed from the league tournament at St. Joseph, the CHS wrestlers had the first of back-to-back nights of home action against the fellow MEC teams. After hosting Trenton last night, the Hornets will be in a triple-dual at Macon (also involving Palmyra and Mexico: Missouri Military Academy) tomorrow night and then compete in the rugged Odessa Invitational Tournament Saturday. The five outings (presuming satisfactory weather) would come on the heels of Chillicothe’s varsity boys having had only four competitions (two tournaments and two double-duals) in the first six weeks of the season.

The almost-identical (score-wise) triumphs in the Chillicothe Middle School fieldhouse Monday elevated CHS’ dual-matches record to 10-6.

Facing Savannah first after the Savages and Lafayette’s Fighting Irish had gone at each other, Chillicothe pulled away from what had been a tight early going on the strength of consecutive wins by fall by Miller at 182 pounds, Loucks at 195, and Washburn at 220. Loucks had the fastest finish, needing only 33 seconds to repeat his MEC tourney win over his SHS foe. Miller won in 1:04 and Washburn in 4:20, defeating again the Savage who finished second to him at the conference tourney.

Rader, with a pin win in 2:24 at 106 pounds, and Dominique, who scrapped his way to a 12-8 decision at 145, delivered the other CHS non-forfeit triumphs against Savannah.

Then tackling Lafayette, Chillicothe once more was behind very early, but this time hung up five victories in succession – the first four by fall and the last by technical fall – to essentially put the conquest on ice.

Wheeler started the surge with a victory in 2:40 at 160, improving his team-best record to 16-1. At 170, Tristian Slattery filled in and contributed a win by fall after 2:47. That was followed by Miller at 182 and Loucks finishing their LHS foes in 50 seconds or less each. Finally, Washburn washed away his opponent in 3:16 by a 16-1 margin.

Dominique had pointed CHS in the direction of victory when he claimed his bout at 138 in 2:33. After the string of mid- and upper-weight triumphs, Rader won again, this time on an 18-1 tech fall in the second period. For good measure, sophomores Aidan Zimmerman at 120 and Jaxon Albertson at 126 closed out their bouts early with pins.

Albertson had received a forfeit against Savannah, as had Gavin Funk at 138 pounds. Winning a contested bout against Savannah by fall after only 50 seconds, Nickolas Heldenbrand settled for a split on the evening when he lost by fall in his second outing.

Two Hornets seniors – MEC 132-pounds champion Colten Sewell and Isaih Kille – were not used in Monday’s matches. It was/is hoped both could/will be back in the lineup either last night against Trenton or tomorrow night at Macon.

Monday’s brief slate of varsity girls’ bouts saw CHS’ Lady Hornets lose to Savannah 24-18, despite wins by fall by 110-pounder Abigail Clements in 1:21 and 130-pounder Karyna Ireland at 1:15, and best Lafayette 18-6, even though the only contested bout was won by the Lady Irish 110-pounds entrant.