Rader goes 4-1, losing 106-pounds title bout to 2019 state runnerup. Washburn also was tourney runnerup at 220, winning two of three bouts. Sewell still sitting out

ODESSA — With senior upper-lightweight star Colten Sewell still being held out as a precaution against late-season injury and multiple younger members of their lineup not entered – presumably in deference to a very tough field, only eight Chillicothe High School wrestlers competed in last Saturday’s Odessa Invitational Tournament.

Of those eight, two – 106-pounds junior Sheldon Rader and 220-pounds senior Isaac Washburn – brought home impressive second-place finishes that auger well for their chances in the upcoming postseason.

Rader won two decisions, a technical fall, and a pin to advance to the championship bout in the lightest weight class. His reward? Facing last year’s Class 2 state runnerup – Keith Ransom of Mexico.

In their bout, the state runnerup unsurprisingly dominated, gained a 15-0 lead at 5:12 of their bout, giving him a technical fall win over Rader (26-5).

Nearly at the other end of the size spectrum, Washburn (27-4) had considerably less work to do to finish as runnerup.

A 3-0 win in his first bout was followed with a 13-1 major decision triumph, advancing him to a battle with Josh Dunmire of Fulton, who also had won his prior two bouts.

With the 220-pounds tourney title on the line, Dunmire got the advantage on the Hornet in the middle of the second period and pinned him at 3:10.

Entering the tournament with CHS’ best record for the season, middleweight Dawson Wheeler had a solid day against the rugged 160-pounds field, splitting the four bouts he wrestled.

After winning by fall in 3:27 in his first outing and then having a bye, he lost by fall to Odessa’s Luke Malizzi in 2:47. Malizzi took fifth at state last year at 152.

That left the Chillicothean to face once-beaten Chase Cordia of Osage, who stuck Wheeler at 1:18 in the semifinals.

The Hornet then rebounded with a pin of his own, finishing Clint Allen of Mexico at 4:55 to finish third.

Also taking third for CHS was 285-pounder Christian Peniston, who won by fall three times – twice in the first 32 seconds – and lost by a 6-2 decision and, in the championship semifinals, by fall at 5:07 to Nick Wright of the host school.

Chillicothe senior Isaih Kille won his last two bouts on the consolation side of the 182-pounds bracket after being pinned twice and losing a 2-1 decision during the preliminary rounds. Kille took a 14-1 major decision in his first consolation match and then a 5-1 decision in a rematch with the Southern Boone opponent who had edged him by a point earlier.

Hornets junior 195-pounds entry Evan Loucks came up on the short end of each of his five outs, while sophomores Aidan Zimmerman at 120 and Jaxon Albertson at 126 sustained four and three losses, respectively, without a victory. All of that trio’s contested bouts ended in falls.

While Chillcothe’s boys were competing at Odessa last Saturday, three varsity Lady Hornets were participating in the reset Kearney Tournament, which had been postponed a couple of weeks earlier.

CHS’ Abigail Clements won both of her 110-pounds bouts by pin, downing an Independence: Truman foe in 58 ticks and a Lee’s Summit: North opponent in 34 seconds. However, because Clements was involved in the “E” division of that weight class, she did not qualify for any championship.

CHS’ Addison Lewis (142 pounds “E” division) and Karyna Ireland (130 pounds “B” division) each lost both of their bouts. Lewis’ losses were by decision and Ireland’s by fall.

Chillicothe’s wrestlers were to visit Centralia to face both the Panthers and Marceline Tigers last night before hosting a recently-added double-dual with Carrollton and Hallsville at the middle school fieldhouse tomorrow at 5:30 p.m.

In another recent addition to the boys’ schedule, they’ll go back to Odessa Friday night for a 5 p.m. double-dual with OHS and Sullivan.