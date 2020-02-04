Hale/Bosworth's Feb. 3, 2020, OT victory eliminates Brunswick as conference's boys’ title race thins. Norborne girls' romp past Keytesville lifts overall record to 17-0

Even as Keytesville was, as expected, securing at least a piece of the prize at Norborne, Monday’s (Feb. 3) “elimination bout” in the Carroll-Livingston Activity Association’s 2019-20 regular-season boys’ basketball championship battle more than lived up to the stakes.

With four CLAA boys’ teams entering the final week of pre-conference tournament play with one loss apiece – and only one head-to-head meeting among the four remaining on the docket, even though the potential for a single title winner existed, the prospect of tri-champions was just as foreseeable.

However, when the final final buzzer sounded at Hale High School, both tri-champs and the longer-shot quad-champs were out of the question.

Ahead by six points after one period, but down 33-32 at halftime, the host Hale/Bosworth Cardinals regained the upper hand by three going to the last stanza, only to have Brunswick battle back and leave things dead even, 60-60, after regulation time.

In overtime, though, it was all the home team. Colton Harris made the difference, netting a pair of deuces and a couple of free throws as the Cardinals netted nine of the 10 points to win, 69-61.

Coupled with Keytesville’s 82-44 runaway at Norborne, Brunswick (11-6, 5-2) was eliminated, since KHS’ Tigers (15-3) wrapped up their CLAA regular-season slate at 7-1.

With its victory, Hale/Bosworth (12-5) stayed alive at 5-1, while idle Southwest Livingston stayed at 6-1 in the league.

Because Southwest and Hale/Bosworth have to face each other yet – they won’t play their previously-postponed regular-season CLAA game until Feb. 19, one or the other is assured of a second conference loss. If Southwest Livingston bests the Cardinals, it will share the crown with Keytesville. Hale/Bosworth must defeat Tina-Avalon tonight – a likely, but not guaranteed result – and then eventually knock off SLHS’ Wildcats to split the crown with Keytesville.

If a less-likely scenario plays out – Hale/Bosworth losing to T-A for its second league loss, but later giving Southwest a second CLAA setback, Keytesville still could stand as undisputed champion.

In the interim, KHS’ Tigers (15-3, 7-1 conf.) will have to content themselves with the knowledge they’re at least a co-champ and also will be the top boys’ seed in the conference tournament which will tip off with first-round (so-called “play-in”) games this Saturday at Tina-Avalon School. KHS is assured of that, due to having defeated both of the other current 1-loss teams.

Brunswick’s loss to Hale/Bosworth will relegate it to the No. 4 seed for the CLAA Tournament, creating the possibility of a third meeting this season with Keytesville during the championship semifinals. BHS dealt the Tigers their league loss by a stunning 36-points margin – on the KHS court, no less – on Dec. 10, a score Keytesville partially settled with a 58-56 triumph this past Saturday in the championship game of the Keytesville Invitational Tournament.

While some of the uncertainty of the CLAA championship picture was removed Monday night, although it won’t be totally resolved until the final week of the regular season, the clear-cut girls’ scene was further crystallized Monday by Norborne’s expected 78-23 thumping of Keytesville.

The NHS Lady Pirates (17-0, 7-0 conf.) officially clinched at least a share of the regular-season laurels, needing only to have subdued Mendon: Northwestern last night to secure the outright crown. Should they somehow stumble, Hardin-Central still lurks with a single loop loss entering its final conference game at Tina-Avalon this Friday.

Norborne’s girls will be the No. 1 seed in the league tourney when the seedings are done today with Hardin-Central at the No. 2 spot. While their overall records are virtually identical and each has a single league defeat, Southwest Livingston’s boys project to get the No. 2 nod ahead of Hale/Bosworth in the boys’ division.

In non-CLAA area hoops Monday, Hamilton: Penney’s boys were drilled by East Buchanan in KCI Conference action, while Polo and Trenton split in the Grand River Conference-East, Trenton taking the girls’ action. Meadville played at Tina-Avalon, but no scores nor information on those non-league games was available at the time of this story's initial posting early Tuesday morning.

(G) Brunswick 51, Hale/Bosworth 35

(B) Hale/Bosworth 69, Brunswick 61

HALE, Mo. — The boys’ contest was filled with tension from the opening tip until the final minute when the home team’s defense finished squeezing the life out of Brunswick.

The Cardinals did the best in the odd-numbered periods (and half-period), outscoring BHS 18-12 in the first and 18-14 in the third before dominating the fifth by that 9-1 margin. The Wildcats had the contest’s single-best frame when they outscored Hale/Bosworth 21-14 in the second. Under the gun in the fourth, Brunswick got things tied with a 19-16 edge.

In overtime, the Cardinals greatly helped their cause with 5-of-7 free-throw shooting.

While Hale/Bosworth prospered with scoring balance and depth – all five starters scored at least eight points and four were in twin figures, Brunswick turned again and again to Amari Glasgow to stay close. The BHS senior guard burned the nets for 38 points, including the Wildcats’ only OT tally. He already had 31 points by the end of three quarters.

Ths home team, however, survived by receiving 16 points each from OT hero Harris and Jerren Sears, who nailed three treys on the night as he put up what is likely a career-best points total, along with 14 points by Ty Berger and 13 by Jaeden Sears. Chipping in the eight was Ethan Hoerr.

In addition to Glasgow’s huge night, Brunswick had 13 points from J.T. Collier, but only 10 points from the rest of the squad. It also converted only three of its 11 foul shots, going two of seven during regulation time. Hale/Bosworth was 14 of 19 for the night.

The girls’ outcome pushed Hale/Bosworth’s Lady Cardinals (3-12, 1-5 conf.) to the brink of having to participate in Saturday’s league tournament first-round game against winless Keytesville.

Brunswick’s Lady Wildcats (10-7, 4-3 conf.), likely the fourth seed for the CLAA Tourney, dominated the last three quarters by a 42-23 margin Monday.

Addi Riley’s 13 points, 12 by Harleigh Lewis, and 11 from Abby Dobbins were too much for the home team to combat.

The Lady Cardinals also had three double-digits scorers – Kortney Nelson had 13 and Karter Burnside and Averi Norris 11 apiece, but no one else found the basket.

Hale/Bosworth will have Tuesday’s home clashes with neighbor T-A.

Brunswick will visit Higbee, weather permitting.

(G) Norborne 78, Keytesville 23

(B) Keytesville 82, Norborne 44

NORBORNE, Mo. — Both top-tier teams took care of their league business handily Monday.

After the host Lady Pirates secured at least their share of another CLAA regular-season crown by 55 – no details were available before press deadline Tuesday morning, the guest Tigers overwhelmed the NHS boys to do likewise.

Austin McKinstry buried six 3-pointers on the outside and scored 25 points, while Evan Craig powered in 22 markers inside. Devin Neidholdt added to the perimeter damage with 12 tallies on four treys and Allen McKinstry netted 11 points.

Norborne will host Mendon: Northwestern Tuesday while Keytesville hosts Glasgow.

(G) Trenton 59, Polo 40

(B) Polo 47, Trenton 43

TRENTON, Mo. — No information other than the final scores of Monday night’s GRC-East games was available at press deadline Tuesday morning.

The Polo boys’ win lifted their records to 5-13 overall and 2-3 in the loop. The Lady Panthers slipped to 10-9 overall and 2-3 in the conference.

Next for the PHS squads is hosting league foe South Harrison Tuesday.

(B) East Buchanan 84, Hamilton: Penney 58

HAMILTON, Mo. — Making up a Jan. 22 snowout Monday, the host Hornets understandably could not get a handle on EBHS 6’6” All-State forward/guard Ethan Kilgore, who riddled the Penney High tam for 39 points – 27 of them in the middle two periods when a game the Bulldogs led only 19-15 after eight minutes dissolved into a 64-43 contest.

Tucker White added 17 points and Owen Fortney 14 to the winning cause. Hamilton (3-11, 1-1 conf.) got 27 tallies from senior Ryan Cook and 10 from Tucker Ross.

Hamilton’s boys are to visit Kansas City: Hogan Prep Tuesday, weather permitting.



