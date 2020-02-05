Feb. 4, 2020, home victory over Tina-Avalon means Feb. 19 game with Southwest Livingston will decide league co-champion alongside Keytesville. Norborne girls secure CLAA crown outright

While Norborne’s undefeated Lady Pirates were sewing up an undisputed Carroll-Livingston Activity Association basketball championship for the 2019-20 regular season Tuesday, Hale/Bosworth’s Cardinals were making it a certainty there would be boys’ co-champs.

Taking control early, Hale/Bosworth’s boys followed up on their pivotal Monday win over Brunswick with a 57-33 handling of Tina-Avalon Feb. 4.

That pulled the Cardinals (13-5, 6-1 conf.) into a flat-footed tie with Southwest Livingston with each team having one league game remaining. That contest will be against each other, but won’t occur until Feb. 19 after being weathered out in late January. It will be hosted by Southwest.

Whichever of those two comes out on top then will split the league’s boys’ regular-season title with Keytesville, which finished CLAA play 7-1 Monday.

Elsewhere around the C-T area Tuesday, in games on which reports were received or final scores posted on the Missouri State High School Activities Association website, Southwest Livingston split at Jamesport against Tri-County, Hamilton: Penney split at home against Kansas City’s Hogan Prep Academy, Linn County swept visiting Bucklin/Macon County R-4, Polo swept South Harrison, and Brunswick’s girls handled Higbee.

No scores nor information had been received, prior to the original posting of this story, from the Brunswick or Norborne boys’ games nor the East Harrison at Breckenridge, Braymer at Albany, Glasgow at Keytesville, and Chilhowee at Hardin-Central girls/boys doubleheaders.

(G) Tina-Avalon 58, Hale/Bosworth 45

(B) Hale/Bosworth 57, Tina-Avalon 33

HALE, Mo. — In a “must-win” situation again, in terms of their league-title hopes, Hale/Bosworth’s boys proved up to the task.

Sparked by guard Colton Harris’ eight first-period points, they seized a 19-10 lead after one frame, a gap which grew to 32-18 by halftime. Although T-A’s Dragons edged within 10 going to the final stanza, the Cardinals slammed the door shut resoundingly, shutting out the foe in the fourth period to win going away.

Ty Berger’s 16 points topped the Hale/Bosworth attack, which also included 14 by Jaeden Sears and 12 by Harris. Kylier Sturgeon led the Dragons (4-11, 2-5 conf.) with 12 points, one more than Connor Jenkins.

Keyed by a 14-5 third quarter, the vastly-improved T-A Lady Dragons (7-9, 3-4 conf.) won for the third time in their last four games behind 20 Haley Rucker points, 17 by Kadie Rounkles, and 14 from Samantha Rounkles. Each of them is an underclasswoman.

Hale/Bosworth’s girls (3-13, 1-6 conf.), were led by 15 Kortney Nelson markers. Averi Norris added 12 and Grace Ponting 11.

Hale/Bosworth will go to Galt to face Grundy County R-5/Newtown-Harris Thursday. Tina-Avalon will host Hardin-Central Friday in a make-up game.

(G) Jamesport: Tri-County 43, Southwest Livingston 41

(B) Southwest Livingston 54, Jamesport: Tri-County 39

JAMESPORT, Mo. — After Southwest Livingston’s Lady Wildcats (6-10) led most or all of the first 3-plus quarters, including being in front 33-27 after three, multiple negative factors for coach Julie Bothwell’s squad left the door open for Tri-County’s Lady Mustangs to reach in and steal the decision.

Fighting not only foul trouble, but also two injuries and poor free-throw shooting at “crunch time,” Southwest Livingston saw 10 fourth-quarter points by Lexi Wyant, who did not score before halftime, power TCHS’ comeback. Finally, two free throws by Bailee Hoover put the Lady Mustangs (12-6) over the top.

Wyant’s 13 post-intermission markers led Tri-County’s scoring with Destiny Gutshall adding 11. Coach Jeremy Slaughter’s team has won seven of its last nine now.

SLHS, which made only one of seven free throws in the last stanza, was led by Matney Waters’ 13 points and seven rebounds, totals she reached, Bothwell noted, despite missing virtually one quarter of the game after bumping her head hard late in the second quarter and having to go through a concussion protocol before being cleared to return late in the third.

Additionally, the Southwest girls’ coach related, Kailey Hulett rolled an ankle early in the final frame and did not play further. That came after guard Lily Webb missed the majority of the third quarter and first half of the fourth with four fouls. When she returned, she had her team’s last five points, but that wasn’t enough, even though she totaled 11 for the game.

Providing eight points and 11 rebounds in the losing cause was Makenna Campbell.

Southwest Livingston’s boys (12-4) didn’t find their stride until late in the first half.

Leading only 20-16 as halftime neared, the Wildcats turned up the defensive pressure, according to coach Dana Hansen, and finished the second period on an 11-0 run.

The Ludlow-based boys extended their margin to a seemingly-comfortable 46-23 by then end of the third quarter, but the scrappy host Mustangs took advantage of Southwest reserves’ entrance to shrink the margin to merely nine with still several minutes to go, Hansen recounted.

Southwest Livingston’s first unit came back in and restored order, preserving the win.

The Wildcats were led by Mack Anderson with 31 points and Chase Neptune with 14. Tri-County had freshman Derick Curtis with 19, nine of those fueling the gallant fourth-quarter comeback bid. Noah Tomlinson chipped in 11 for the Mustangs (5-12).

Southwest Livingston next will play at home Friday against South Harrison. Tri-County will welcome Norborne Friday.

(G) Norborne 82, Mendon: Northwestern 27

NORBORNE, Mo. — Although no details were reported on game night, Norborne’s girls (18-0, 8-0 conf.) had no trouble staying unbeaten and closing out their undisputed conference crown. Northwestern’s girls sank to 11-7 overall, 5-3 in the league.

While Norborne goes to Jamesport Friday, Northwestern has a Thursday make-up date at Linn County.

(G) Hamilton: Penney 68, KC: Hogan Prep 33

(B) KC: Hogan Prep 81, Hamilton: Penney 39

HAMILTON, Mo. – Matching routs developed Tuesday with the host Lady Hornets notching a 13th win of the season.

Hamilton’s girls (13-3) put up 22 points in the opening segment, the same total with which senior guard Nora Ford, who sat out the last stanza, finished the night. Grayden Prothero provided another 13 and Somers Finch 11.

The host Hornets (3-12) had plunged into a 25-6 chasm by the end of one period and were never a factor, despite 18 Ryan Cook points.

Penney High’s boys will host Maryville Thursday before both genders go to Lawson for KCI Conference action Friday.

(G) Polo 60, South Harrison 22

(B) Polo 53, South Harrison 51, ot

POLO, Mo. — The PHS Panthers (6-13, 3-3 conf.) won in Grand River Conference-East play for a second-straight night, shading the visiting SHHS Bulldogs in overtime.

Joe Beaver’s 31 points paced the winners. Trent Raby, who had 10 in the prior evening’s win at Trenton, was in double digits again with 11. Alex Pilger’s 18 had led Monday’s GRC-East victory.

Before the drama of the boys’ finish, the Lady Panthers had a laugher, taking a 33-12 lead into the locker room at halftime before having the “running clock” in use throughout the fourth frame.

Mary Copeland scored a game-best 20 points in three quarters, with Haley Aubrey adding 14, including four treys, in the same span. Kelly Baldon also had 10 for the victors (11-9, 3-3 conf.).

Polo is to host Concordia Wednesday (Feb. 5), weather permitting.

(G) Brunswick 49, Higbee 43

HIGBEE, Mo. — BHS’ Lady Wildcats raised their overall record to 11-7 with the hard-fought win.

Brunswick is to welcome Breckenridge in CLAA action Thursday.

(G) Linn County 49, Bucklin/Macon County R-4 27

(B) Linn County 61, Bucklin/Macon County R-4 37

PURDIN, Mo. — As expected, the host Lady Mustangs (8-6, 3-1 conf.) and Mustangs (4-9, 2-2 conf.) won handily in Tri-County Conference outings.

LCHS will host non-conference foe Mendon: Northwestern Thursday.