With less than half of regular lineup on hand, Hornets get past Marceline 51-30 Tuesday (Feb. 4, 2020), get blasted 71-6 by host

CENTRALIA, Mo. — With a couple of top guns among the more-than-half of the lineup sitting out the road trip, the Chillicothe (Mo.) HS wrestling Hornets managed to get a split of their two dual matches at Centralia Tuesday (Feb. 4, 2020).

By the margin of the 30-points advantage they gained through open weight classes, the Hornets posted a 51-30 victory over Marceline before being waylaid 71-6 by the host Panthers.

The Chillicothe girls – with only four team members participating – lost both of their matches 24-6 with their only points coming on open-weight forfeits.

The wrestling Hornets will make their final home appearance of the 2019-20 season Thursday (Feb. 6) when Hallsville and Carrollton come to Chillicothe’s middle school fieldhouse for a 5:30 p.m. double-dual. The matches were not part of the original season schedule, but were added recently following multiple weather-related December and January cancellations.

Chillicothe will carry a 15-7 boys’ dual-matches record into Thursday’s home finale. The next night, in another addition to their slate, they’ll go to Odessa for a 5 p.m. double-dual with OHS and Sullivan.

With only four duals remaining, Tuesday’s loss to Centralia made mathematically certain that this year’s wrestling Hornets would not reach 20 dual-match wins. They were trying to reach that plateau for a second year in a row for the second time in head coach Chad Smith’s 6-seasons tenure.

Tuesday’s competitions at Centralia saw top-flight Chillicothe seniors Colten Sewell (132 pounds), Isaac Washburn (220), and Isaih Kille (182) recused from participating, along with other underclassman regulars like Bryce Dominique (145), Nickolas Heldenbrand (152), and Christian Peniston (285).

Had some or all of them been in action, the Hornets almost certainly would have earned more points in contested bouts than Class 1 Marceline, but, since they weren’t, MHS’ Tigers actually outscored Chillicothe 24-15 in the seven weight classes where each team had a participant.

Perhaps the highlight of the Hornets’ meager three triumphs was junior Cesar Mares’ 19-4 technical fall win in the third period of his 132-pounds bout, as he admirably filled Sewell’s shoes.

Also winning for Chillicothe against Marceline was 106-pounds junior Sheldon Rader by a 9-0 major decision and freshman Brock Miller, who moved up from 170 to 182 pounds and pinned his man in 61 seconds.

Gaining walkover wins for Chillicothe were Wade Horton at 285, Lucas Reynolds at 195, Ruger Cox at 145, Jaxon Albertson at 126, Aidan Zimmerman at 120, and Dawson Wheeler at 160.

With Centralia having every weight class filled, there were no free points for the Hornets in that dual, although it turned out Chillicothe would have needed a bunch to be competitive on the scoreboard.

Opening the dual with a pair of forfeit wins, Centralia’s Panthers posted wins by fall from 126 through 152 pounds to clinch the match win with a 42-0 lead.

Even when they put Wheeler, one of their best, on the mat at 160, the Hornets could not break their goose egg. He was decisioned 4-2 by Anthony Stevens, who – like Wheeler (at 152) – was a state qualifier (at 145) last year, but failed to win either of his bouts.

Coming back down to his regular weight class against Centralia, Miller came up with the only Chillicothe victory. He pinned his opponent at 2:24 before the final five bouts went to the home team by four falls and a 10-9 decision over Rader.



