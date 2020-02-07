When Chloe Kaminski was 8 years old, she would attend Blue Springs High School volleyball matches and dream of the day she could be on the court with Katie Grusing – as she was known then – and her Wildcats.

Little did she imagine that one day she would be on the court with the same coach – now Katrie Straka – starring for them.

“I dreamed about playing for Coach when I was a little kid,” said Kaminski, a sophomore outside hitter. “I think the first player I really followed was Alicia Starr – she was so tall and so athletic. I wanted to be just like her.”

Starr went on to play at the University of South Carolina. Now the youngster who admired her is The Examiner’s 2019 Volleyball Player of the Year.

She made just 12 errors on 283 serving attempts (96 percent) and had 22 aces from the back line. Kaminski finished with 266 kills, an average of 3.5 kills per set, had a .280 hitting percentage and added 261 digs, an average of 3.6 per set.

“Chloe did everything you could ask – and more – this past season,” Straka said. “She was first team all-district, first team all-conference, she led the team in kills and was second in digs. She was a six rotation player, and she’s only a sophomore. I can’t even imagine how good she’s going to be.”

When asked if she remembers the 8-year-old Chloe, who adored Straka’s teams, the veteran coach chuckles.

“Sure I remember her,” Straka said. “When the matches were over, she would always go out and get a ball – she played on the court until someone turned out the lights or the janitors asked for everyone to leave so they could clean the court and the stands.”

In warmups, Kaminski might be the most un-intimidating player on the court.

“I’m 5-foot-7, if that,” she said with a grin, “so I have to outwork everyone. And I’m fine with that, I want to be the hardest working player on the court.

“I have loved volleyball for as long as I can remember and to be a part of this team is amazing.”

So, how does it feel for that little 8 year old to grow up and be The Examiner’s Player of the Year?

“Great! I mean, it’s unbelievable. I dreamed about playing for Blue Springs, but I could have never dreamed about being the player of the year. I never even thought about it,” she said.

“I didn’t think about it when I was 8 and I didn’t think about it this season. There are so many great players on my team, and so many great players in the area, I would never even think about being the player of the year.”