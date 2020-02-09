Meadville boys took third place at Salisbury, Feb. 8. Southwest Livingston boys tripped up by South Harrison Friday

The 2020 Carroll-Livingston Activity Association will play its first quarterfinal-round games in two years Monday (Feb. 10) as conference officials hope for an uninterrupted run of play on the heels of last year’s weather-conquered event.

Having begun 2020 tourney play at Tina-Avalon school Saturday with two single-elimination, first-round (play-in) games – the only stage the scheduled 2019 tournament completed before week-long bad weather intervened and forced total cancellation, this year’s tourney will have its quarterfinals Monday and Tuesday and consolation semifinals Wednesday (weather permitting) between Monday’s and Tuesday’s losers.

Thursday is due to see the championship semifinals played, followed by three final-round games Friday and again Saturday at the school 15 miles south of Chillicothe on U.S. Highway 65.

The league tourney’s play-in games produced the anticipated results with the eighth-seeded Hale/Bosworth girls and Norborne boys moving on to the quarterfinals, while Breckenridge’s boys and Keytesville’s girls were ousted.

Monday’s action will see Tina-Avalon's girls go against Mendon: Northwestern at 4:30 p.m., Northwestern's and Brunswick's boys at about 5:45, Southwest Livingston's girls taking on Brunswick at around 7 p.m., and the Southwest Livingston boys clashing with Tina-Avalon in the finale at about 8:15 p.m.



Before beginning their conference’s tournament tomorrow night, Norborne’s Lady Pirates finished some old, unfinished business last Saturday when the weather-interrupted, early-January Salisbury Invitational Tournament finally contested its four remaining unplayed games.

For Class 1 Norborne’s girls, the month’s delay had provided an opportunity to run their season-starting winning streak to 19 games before they hooked up with strong Class 2 foe Salisbury’s Lady Panthers, the No. 1 seed in their own tourney. Given Salisbury’s dominating 60-29 triumph, the wait allowed the Lady Pirates to generate more notoriety and notice by keeping the zero in their losses column into the regular season’s last month.

Also at Salisbury Saturday, Meadville’s boys shaded Paris 55-51 in overtime on the heels of a Friday Tri-County Conference victory over Novinger to improve to 17-2.

Last Friday’s slate saw Southwest Livingston and visiting South Harrison divvy up a pair – SLHS taking the girls’ contest and SHHS the boys’, Tina-Avalon and Hardin-Central split in regular-season CLAA play, Meadville sweep Novinger in the Tri-County Conference, the Braymer girls best St. Joseph Christian during a Grand River Conference-West split, Hamilton and Lawson divide a KCI Conference pair, Norborne take two from Tri-County at Jamesport, Linn County split with Bevier in the Tri-County, .

CLAA TOURNAMENT

SATURDAY – 1st round

(G) Hale/Bosworth 56, Keytesville 31

(B) Norborne 54, Breckenridge 12

TINA, Mo. — Norborne’s boys eliminated winless Breckenridge from the conference tourney.

NHS’ Pirates, which advanced to face No. 1 seed Keytesville last night, was led to its victory by Cole Larkins’ 21 points. Jose Torres scored nine of the Bulldogs’ 12.

Hale/Bosworth’s Lady Cardinals (4-14) likewise denied KHS’ Lady Tigers (0-18) their first “W” of 2019-20 in Saturday’s second game, winning far more handily than in their 6-points decision in mid-December.

Averi Norris led the Lady Cardinals with 19 points, supported by 12 from Graci Ponting. Kinsey Wilhoit’s 12 topped Keytesville.

SATURDAY

(B) Meadville 55, Paris 51 (ot)

(G) Salisbury 60, Norborne 29

SALISBURY, Mo. — The last area team to taste defeat this season, Norborne’s girls (19-1) could not keep up with the Class 2 foe on SHS’ home floor.

Meadville (17-2) came away with the boys’ third-place trophy with a bit of extra work.

No details on either game involving area teams were available at the time of this story’s initial posting.

FRIDAY

(G) SW Livingston 53, South Harrison 36

(B) South Harrison 54, SW Livingston 50

LUDLOW, Mo. — Southwest Livingston’s Lady Wildcats (7-10) seized control with a 17-8 second stanza which gave them a 23-12 lead at halftime.

Nicely-balanced scoring helped key the SLHS non-conference victory. Lily Webb had another very good offensive game with 18 points, followed by Matney Waters’ 14 and Makenna Campbell’s 13.

The newsmaking boys’ result was impacted significantly by Wildcats senior center Mack Anderson’s foul trouble.

According to SLHS coach Dana Hansen, Anderson headed to the bench for the rest of the first half when he was called for a third foul in the game’s first eight minutes. He then got a fourth whistle relatively early in the third period and retook a seat, leading to him providing only two points in the middle two quarters combined.

However, during his absences, his teammates – especially guard Chase Neptune – did an excellent job of picking up the offensive slack, especially in the third stanza.

Trailing 22-18 at halftime, Southwest Livingston (12-5) shrugged off Ma. Anderson’s predicament by doubling its points total in the third period alone. With Neptune finding the range four times, including once from 3-points distance, the Wildcats jumped ahead, 36-33, going to the final frame.

However, perhaps letting down a bit once their usual ace was back on the floor in the fourth quarter, Southwest Livingston surrendered 21 Bulldogs points in the last segment, while getting only Ma. Anderson and Neptune involved in its own scoring. Despite their All-State pivot netting nine points and avoiding getting a fifth foul and Neptune nailing another trey and a pair of free throws, the Wildcats could not hold onto their lead.

Neptune finished with a game-high 20 points and Ma. Anderson finished with 18. Brayden Sunderman had 23 for SHHS, eight of them in the last-quarter comeback, to lead all scorers.

(G) Hardin-Central 53, Tina-Avalon 34

(B) Tina-Avalon 64, Hardin-Central 57

TINA, Mo. — T-A Dragons freshman Kylier Sturgeon continued to have a hot shooting hand, ringing up a game-high 17 points as the hosts handled Hardin-Central in their 2019-20 CLAA regular-season finale.

Tina-Avalon’s boys (5-11, 3-5 conf.) also had double-digits points from senior Balazs Sturgeon 15) and Owen Bell (10), as well as 12 rebounds from Connor Jenkins, according to statistics supplied by TAHS coach Preston McMullen.

HCHS’ Bulldogs were topped by Dalton Thacker’s 12 tallies and eight boards.

In girls’ play, the visiting Lady Bulldogs (9-7, 7-1 conf.) continued to take advantage of league foes with a steady victory, led by senior guard Isabella Anderson’s career performance.

Anderson, a 4-years starter, fired in a game-high 24 points, while earning a double-double with a baker’s dozen rebounds. She also earned three assists, according to online stats posted by Hardin-Central coach Ken Layman.

Carly Thacker tacked on 12 points and five assists in the win.

According to HCHS statistics, T-A’s Lady Dragons (7-10, 3-5 conf.) were out-rebounded 33-21 and shot only 37 percent from the floor.

(G) Braymer 48, St. Joseph Christian 35

(B) St. Joseph Christian 67, Braymer 31

BRAYMER, Mo. — On the twice-postponed Courtwarming night, the host Lady ’Cats (11-6, 2-3 conf.) started strong to make sure there was a victory to add to the evening’s celebration.

Braymer’s girls pushed the ball inside early, getting a half-dozen points each from Kennedy Stone and Jasmine Taylor as they secured a 15-5 lead after one frame. They were up 11 at halftime and 13 going to the last stanza.

The BHS girls finished with Taylor Francis and Jasmine Taylor tallying 10 points each and three other sources providing between six and nine.

No information was reported on the lopsided boys’ contest that dropped the Bobcats to 1-12 entering Monday’s home postponement make-up against GRC-West foe Pattonsburg.

(G) Hamilton: Penney 54, Lawson 48

(B) Lawson 47, Hamilton: Penney 37

LAWSON, Mo. — The visiting Lady Hornets (14-4, 2-0 conf.) began a weather-created run of six KCI Conference outings in a row with a hard-fought victory over a solid LHS unit.

No details were reported on the girls’ contest.

Lawson closed the boys’ game strong to expand a 3-points lead after three periods to a dual-figures triumph.

Isaac Trout’s 15 points paced the Cardinals. The Penney High boys (3-14, 1-2 conf.) had 13 points from Ryan Cook.

Hamilton’s teams will host Lathrop Tuesday before the boys visit Chillicothe for a 7:20 p.m. game tonight and the girls make up their earlier KCI postponement against East Buchanan at home.

(G) Meadville 63, Novinger 49

(B) Meadville 64, Novinger 41

NOVINGER, Mo. — Both MHS teams improved to 6-0 in the Tri-County Conference heading into this Tuesday's make-up games at La Plata.

No specifics on either the Lady Eagles’ or Eagles’ games were reported or posted online.

(G) Norborne 68, Jamesport: Tri-County 20

JAMESPORT, Mo. — Olivia Dooley had another big scoring night with 25 points and Kennadie Crowe, playing in only three quarters, delivered her semi-customary production with 22. Regan Crowe supplied another 10.

In a game viewed beforehand as a possible measuring stick for Tri-County’s Lady Mustangs (12-8), the comparison didn’t come out very favorably on this occasion.

Bailee Hoover hit for 15 points for TCHS’ girls, but no one else managed more than five.

No result or information was available on the boys’ contest at the time of this story’s online posting.

Tri-County’s third-seeded girls start play in the Harrison-Daviess Conference (HDC) Tournament at Mercer Monday at 6:30 p.m. against Gilman City. The sixth-seeded Mustangs play the first of their two “pool” games Monday against Mercer at about 7:45 p.m.

(G) Linn County 37, Bevier 25

(B) Bevier 50, Linn County 35

BEVIER, Mo. — LCHS’ Lady Mustangs raised their TCC record to 4-1 and their overall mark to 10-6 with Friday’s road win. The Mustangs then dipped to 4-9 overall and 2-3 in conference play.

No details were reported.

Linn County is to host Green City in the league Tuesday.

(G) New Franklin 50, Brunswick 32

(B) New Franklin 58, Brunswick 57

NEW FRANKLIN, Mo. — Stepping outside of the CLAA to return to its Central Activities Conference roots, Brunswick came up empty-handed at New Franklin, despite a tight boys’ contest.

The results sent the BHS teams into the CLAA tourney with 12-8 (girls) and 12-7 records.

(G) Brashear 54, Keytesville 32

(B) Keytesville 96, Brashear 51

KEYTESVILLE, Mo. — The CLAA regular-season co-champion Tigers (16-3) continued to roll along in the non-conference outing, winning for the 13th time in their last 14 tries, while the Lady Tigers were denied a first win of the season.

No details were reported.

THURSDAY

(G) Brunswick 41, Breckenridge 26

(B) Brunswick 74, Breckenridge 32

BRUNSWICK, Mo. — Abby Dobbins’ 13 points helped the Lady Wildcats (12-7, 5-3 conf.) thwart any Lady Bulldogs designs on springing a pre-tournament surprise. She scored nine of her points in the opening quarter as Brunswick staked out a 21-2 lead.

Kylee Allred and Jayde Keithley netted 10 points each for Breckenridge (3-9, 2-6 conf.).

Kobe Tatum’s 20 tallies led the host Wildcats (12-6, 6-2 conf.). Jayden Lewis of the Bulldogs (0-12, 0-8 conf.) fired in 19 points and Ethan Webber 11. Breckenridge had only five players on hand as starter Jose Torres was not available.