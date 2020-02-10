The second quarter of Friday's home game with Bucklin/Macon County gave great cause for the Tiger boys to celebrate the school's courtwarming night.

Higbee outscored their guest 19-2 in that segment to build a 34-13 halftime lead, returned from the break with another successful stretch to extend the margin to 58-26 en route to a 68-35 victory.

“After us having a sluggish first quarter we brought some pressure to outscore Bucklin/Macon County by 17 in the second that created enough separation for us to win,” said Higbee basketball coach Tanner Burton. “I thought we owned the game in every statistical area except deflections where we tied them having seven. When your team performs that well statistically, you are usually a pretty happy coach.”

Senior William Gibson pumped in a career-high 37 points while knocking down 6 of 15 threes ,and he pulled down 11 rebounds and had four assists to pace Higbee. Sophomore Jamie Smith had 13 points and 16 rebounds, and another 11 points were provided by Keetun Redifer.

Higbee (9-7) participates in the Brashear Tournament this week and opens play Tuesday against Bevier.