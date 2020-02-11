The Lee’s Summit West girls basketball team dominated each and every phase of the game in a highly anticipated Suburban Big Six matchup between coach Jared Broughton’s Titans and the host Blue Springs Wildcats.

The Titans had four players in double figures and held the high scoring Wildcats to just 23 points in the first three quarters in claiming a 57-42 victory.

“I could not have asked any more of my girls tonight offensively or defensively,” said Broughton, the first-year coach who has led the Titans to a 13-5 overall record and perfect 5-0 conference mark. “Our defense tonight was as good as it gets against a very good team with one of the best players in the metro area. Our offense was so good because none of the girls care about the personal stats, all they want to do is win.

“And we got off to a great start and just kept building on it. It was a great team one, and was definitely one of the best overall games we have played this season.”

The Wildcats (15-5, 3-3) couldn’t get anything going offensively until the fourth quarter when it was far too late to make any type of impact on the outcome of the game.

“I don’t know what it is,” senior Aliyah Bello said, “but for some reason we don’t play well early in the week. And tonight, we didn’t play well the first three quarters.

“We were all so excited about the game – it’s all we talked about all day – then we just didn’t do anything. They beat us offensively and defensively and they outrebounded us. We thought it was going to be a great game, and it was – for them.”

West’s Brooke Ellis scored 10 of her game-high 16 points in the first half while teammates Charlie Ritchey (13) and Tasia Johnson and Audrey Parson (11 each) each contributed on both ends of the court.

“We are such a competitive team because we all work so hard to do all the things it takes to win a game,” Ellis said. “None of us could have told you how many points we scored tonight because we don’t care.

“All we care about is winning, and Coach Broughton has done such a great job this season of making us realize how much fun it is to go out and play and do what it takes to win, and not worry about the personal stuff.

“And he has everyone buying into defense. We feel like if we shut a team down defensively, we have a great chance of winning the game, like we did tonight.”

The Titans led 10-7 after one period and 27-14 at halftime thanks to a 10-0 second quarter run.

The dominance continued in the third period as an 11-4 run pushed the lead to 38-18 with 3:24 left in the period.

The Wildcats finally got into an offensive flow, scoring 19 points in the fourth quarter, but they never seriously challenged the Titans.

Freshman guard Jada Williams led the Wildcats with 13 points.