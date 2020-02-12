Hale/Bosworth, Keytesville boys, Norborne, Hardin-Central girls win Feb. 11 quarterfinal games by average of nearly 40 points; Hamilton girls stay perfect in KCI

Chillicothe Constitution-Tribune

Tuesday’s (Feb. 11) last day of quarterfinal-round play in the 2020 Carroll-Livingston Activity Association (CLAA) high school basketball tournament saw each gender’s Nos. 1 and 2 seeds in action and posting sizable – in one case, gigantic – victories.

The top-seeded Norborne Lady Pirates followed their first loss of the season last Saturday in the Salisbury Invitational championship game with a 61-points rout of Hale/Bosworth, while boys’ No. 1 Keytesville clubbed Norborne’s boys by 38. The second-seeded Hale/Bosworth Cardinals posted a 32-points triumph and Hardin-Central’s Lady Bulldogs, seeded behind only Norborne in their division, had the runt of Tuesday’s litter with “only” a 19-points decision over Breckenridge.

Other area prep hoops action Tuesday saw Hamilton: Penney split KCI Conference games with guest Lathrop, taking the girls’ contest to keep the Lady Hornets undefeated in the loop.

Also, Meadville’s girls and boys stayed undefeated in the Tri-County Conference with victories at La Plata.

CLAA TOURNAMENT

TINA, Mo. — Even the “close” game of Tuesday’s 4-games slate at Tina-Avalon School was never in any danger of getting away from the favorite.

As a result, Thursday’s championship-semifinals pairings were set thus: 4:30 p.m. – (G) Norborne vs. Brunswick, 5:45 – (B) Keytesville vs. Mendon: Northwestern, 7:00 – (G) Hardin-Central vs. Tina-Avalon, and 8:15 – (B) Hale/Bosworth vs. Southwest Livingston.

Wednesday’s consolation-side semis will be: 4:30 p.m. – (G) Southwest Livingston vs. Hale/Bosworth, 5:45 – (B) Brunswick vs. Norborne, 7:00 – (G) Breckenridge vs. Northwestern, and 8:15 – (B) Tina-Avalon vs. Hardin-Central.

(B) Hale/Bosworth 56, Hardin-Central 24

While the second-seeded Cardinals scored steadily through the contest, Hardin-Central was limited to only 14 points over the final 24 minutes.

Hale/Bosworth (15-5) placed three scorers in double figures, topped by Ty Berger’s 23 points. He had 18 by halftime. Chipping in 14 was Colton Harris and Jaeden Sears delivered 10.

HCHS’ Bulldogs (4-13) had eight by Mason Freece.

(G) Hardin-Central 51, Breckenridge 32

The Breckenridge girls’ first trip to the tourney’s quarterfinals since 2015 was relatively competitive for over a half, but still came up well short of delivering the BHS Lady Bulldogs’ first league tourney win since 2013.

Pacing HCHS’ Lady Bulldogs (10-7) was senior star Carly Thacker with 24 tallies. Isabella Anderson tacked on 13. Breckenridge’s girls (3-10), who’ll get another crack at ending their 7-years famine in the tourney Wednesday, received 17 points from Kylee Allred and 11 from Jayde Keithley.

(G) Norborne 80, Hale/Bosworth 19

Not surprisingly, with only seven players, NHS’ Lady Pirates (20-1) produced four twin-digits scorers in their blowout.

Leading the winners with 21 markers was Kennadie Crowe. Sister Regan knocked down four treys and had 19 points, while Olivia Dooley hit for 14 and Katie Brown 11.

Hale/Bosworth’s Lady Cardinals (5-14) had Averi Norris net 11 of its 19 points.

(B) Keytesville 66, Norborne 28

KHS’ Tigers (17-3) registered their seventh-straight victory and 14th win in the last 15 starts with ease.

Austin McKinstry’s game-high 24 points included 21 before intermission. Evan Craig supplied another 18.

Norborne’s boys (2-16) were led by Cash Leabo’s 10.

(G) Meadville 61, La Plata 41

(B) Meadville 42, La Plata 38

La PLATA, Mo. — In a surprisingly-low-scoring contest, Meadville’s Eagles (18-2, 6-0 conf.) managed to keep their undefeated status in the loop and – with only Green City and Bucklin/Macon County R-4 remaining to be faced – take likely the last difficult step toward their latest conference championship.

The Lady Eagles (17-2, 6-0 conf.) also stayed unblemished in the TCC, but with heavy league favorite Green City yet to confront, their conference title chances weren’t significantly enhanced.

No specifics on either game had been reported at the time of this story’s initial online posting.

Meadville will make up its postponed conference home action with Green City Wednesday (Feb. 12).

(G) Hamilton: Penney 64, Lathrop 30

(B) Lathrop 94, Hamilton: Penney 47

HAMILTON, Mo. — The host Lady Hornets (15-3, 3-0 conf.) bolted to a 25-7 lead after one frame, getting all those points from its top duo of Graycen Prothero (14) and Nora Ford (11). Prothero found the mark from 3-points land three times in the first eight minutes.

Ford went on to gain game scoring honors with 25, while Prothero settled for 19. Another 11 were supplied by Somers Finch.

Despite scoring 47 points, the Penney High boys still were doubled by the Mules, whose five twin-figures scorers were topped by Grant Lewis’ 20 points.

Ryan Cook had 20 to lead the Hornets (3-15, 1-3 conf.). Andrew Rich chipped in 10.

Hamilton’s girls will try to make up their postponed KCI game with East Buchanan at Gower Wednesday, while the boys hope to play their reset game in Chillicothe.

HDC TOURNAMENT

(B) North Harrison 75, Jamesport: Tri-County 38

MERCER, Mo. — With a second “pool-play” loss in as many nights Tuesday, Tri-County’s Mustangs (6-15) were relegated to Friday’s 6:30 p.m. consolation game in the league tournament.

No specifics on the TCHS defeat were available.

(B) Green City 70, Linn County 43

PURDIN, Mo. — The host LCHS Mustangs (4-11, 2-4 conf.) lost a fifth straight.

No detailed information on that game or result from the girls’ game was reported.

