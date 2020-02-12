AREA CALENDAR
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Ruskin
7:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Odessa
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
6 p.m. — Oak Grove at Odessa
7:30 p.m. — Center at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m. — Grandview Christian at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
6 p.m. — Grandview Christian at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — Grandview at Grain Valley
7 p.m. — Liberty North at Truman
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Utah Grizzlies at Kansas City Mavericks, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at William Chrisman
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North
7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Pleasant Hill
7 p.m. — Liberty North at Truman
7 p.m. — Kansas City (Kan.) Bishop Ward at Van Horn
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at William Chrisman
5:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North
5:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Pleasant Hill
5:30 p.m. — Kansas City (Kan.) Bishop Ward at Van Horn
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Lee’s Summit North, Truman at Class 4 District 4 Tournament, Staley High School
5:30 p.m. — Grain Valley, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Class 3 District 4 Tournament, Belton High School
5:30 p.m. — Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Class 2 District 4 Tournament, Excelsior Springs High School
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s television/radio highlights
Wednesday’s Television
• Tennis: ATP Rotterdam/New York/WTA St. Petersburg/Hua-Hin, 5 a.m., 5 p.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)
• Fencing: FIE Grand Prix: Montreal, 10 a.m., OLY (208)
• College basketball: Creighton at Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College basketball: Xavier at Butler, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• College basketball: South Carolina at Georgia, 5:30 p.m., SEC (284)
• College basketball: Alabama at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College basketball: Connecticut at SMU, 6 p.m., ESPN News (102)
• College basketball: Rutgers at Ohio State, 6 p.m., BTN (255)
• College basketball: George Mason at VCU, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• College basketball: Boston College at Miami (Fla.), 6 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)
• NBA: Milwaukee at Indiana, 6:30 p.m., ESPN (13)
• NHL: Montreal at Boston, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• College basketball: Indiana State at Bradley, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)
• Figure skating: Four Continents Championships, 7 p.m., OLY (208)
• Tennis: ATP New York, 7 p.m., TENNIS (277)
• College basketball: Marquette at Villanova, 7:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College basketball: Providence at St. John’s, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• College basketball: Florida at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., SEC (284)
• Golf: LPGA ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open, 8 p.m., GOLF (27)
• College basketball: Iowa State at Oklahoma, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College basketball: Michigan at Northwestern, 8 p.m., BTN (255)
• College basketball: Houston at South Florida, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• College basketball: Clemson at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)
• NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)
• NHL: Calgary at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., NBCSN (46)
Wednesday’s Radio
• College basketball: Kansas at West Virginia, 8 p.m., WHB (810 AM)