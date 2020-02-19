The Bunceton/Prairie Home girls basketball team had only one minor hiccup in a 24 point win (56-32) over the Kingsville Tigers Monday night in Kingsville.

Aside from the first quarter in which Kingsville outscored Boonville 10-8, the Lady Dragons pretty much dominated the game for the rest of the night while holding a 48-22 advantage.

“After a slow first half, we made a few adjustments and played extremely well,” said Bunceton coach Dustin Ray. “Cara Bishop did her thing on the defensive end of the court and shut Kingsville’s biggest threat down in the second half. Very good performance by her. It felt great to get back out and take a win after several days away from competition.”

Senior Chloe Moser seemed to have little trouble with the layoff while finishing the game with a double-double with 26 points and 15 rebounds. Moser also had two steals and one assist in the game.

Ashlyn Twenter finished the game with nine points, 11 rebounds, two steals and one assist while Madison Brown added eight points, five rebounds, four steals and two assists, Kelsey Watson six points, five assists, four steals and two rebounds, Cara Bishop four points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists, Madelynn Myers three points, three rebounds and one assist and Maddie Brandes with two rebounds.

The Lady Dragons also shot 34 percent from the field and 81 percent from foul line but were just 3 of 14 from the three-point line for 21 percent.

For Kingsville, Casey Stout had 23 points.

As for the Prairie Home/Bunceton boys basketball team, they led Kingsville from the first quarter on en route to a 63-43 victory.

The Panthers, 15-8 on the season, outscored Kingsville in all four quarters and led 18-12 after one, 31-23 at the half and 48-36 after three quarters of play. Prairie Home also held a 15-7 advantage in the final period to win by 20.

Despite the win, Prairie Home coach Trever Huth said not one of the team’s best games to start off in the first half but came back around in the second half.

“Offensively, we just need to keep moving the ball and moving without the ball to get the open looks we want,” Huth said. “But a good win to start off the week.”

Jason Burnett scored a game-high 30 points to lead all scorers for Prairie Home-20 of which came in the second half. Burnett also had four steals and three rebounds in the game.

Kassen Lock chipped in 17 along with nine rebounds and two steals while Blane Petsel added six points, three steals and one rebound, Alex Rhode six points, five rebounds and one steal, Clayton Pethan two points, 14 rebounds and four steals, and Dillon Alpers with two points and one rebound.

For Kingsville, Jeremiah Bennett tossed in 19 points.





