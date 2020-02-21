Will try to take step to state podium this evening (Friday, Feb. 21, 2020). Hornet Washburn eliminated this morning

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Chillicothe HS Hornets Sheldon Rader and Dawson Wheeler will have the opportunity to clinch a top-6 finish and medal from the 2020 Class 2 Missouri Wrestling Championships this (Friday, Feb. 21) evening.

Wheeler, who earlier today was pinned in his 160-pounds championship-quarterfinals bout and then rebounded to post a 5-3 win in a consolation second-round bout, will oppose a familiar foe – Hunter Armstrong of St. Joseph: Benton.

Wheeler (27-6) pinned fellow senior Armstrong (21-6) in the championship bout of the Midland Empire Conference Tournament at St. Joseph about a month ago. If the Hornet can repeat that or win in any manner, he’ll be assured of a state medal and continue on to wrestle twice more at Mizzou Arena Saturday morning and early afternoon.

Junior Rader, currently 34-9 and assured to finish the 2020 season as CHS’ top winner, took another step toward Saturday action and the medals platform this (Friday) morning when, leading 7-2, he pinned Chance McKim of Kirksville at 3:27 in their 106-pounds elimination bout.

Rader’s triumph leaves him one win shy of a state medal, a victory he’ll have to gain during this evening’s third-round “wrestlebacks” against freshman Jacob Foster (36-17) of Logan-Rogersville. Like Rader, Foster dropped his opening-round bout Thursday, but has recovered to win twice in a row on the “back” side of the bracket. His second consolation triumph came by a 3-1 decision late Friday morning.

While CHS’ Wheeler and Rader have moved on to Friday night’s elimination round, the end of the season and mat career for Hornets senior Isaac Washburn arrived late this morning when he sustained a heartbreaking consolation second-round loss by fall to Raymond Villalta of Monett.

Thanks to his escape from the “down” position 17 seconds into the third period, the Chillicothean was tied 1-1 inside the final 20 seconds of regulation time when the Monett Cub managed to complete a takedown that cost Chillicothe’s 220-pounds entrant the match on a 3-1 decision.

Washburn’s outstanding final prep season, which included being a MEC champion at 220, ended with a final record of 32-7, the second-most wins on the team.



