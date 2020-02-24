MHS boys posted 52-41 home win over Green City Friday (Feb. 21) to sew up title. Lady Eagles lost their showdown with Lady Gophers 73-62

Tri-County Conference high school basketball champions finally were crowned Friday night as part of a limited area slate of regular-season-ending contests. Most area teams had wrapped up regular-season play either Thursday or earlier last week.

In the TCC, in action previously postponed a couple of times, due to weather, Meadville’s Eagles captured the boys’ crown outright with their 52-41 home victory over Green City.

That came after the favored Lady Gophers of Green City posted their own 11-points triumph, 73-62, over a Meadville squad which, like Gree City, had entered without a Tri-County setback.

In other area play Friday, Hale/Bosworth split at Carrollton in a recently-arranged game – the visitors taking the boys’ contest – and Hamilton: Penney swept non-conference play at Trenton.

(B) Meadville 52, Green City 41

(G) Green City 73, Meadville 62

MEADVILLE, Mo. — The host Eagles (22-2, 8-0 conf.) took a firm grip on their game and championship when they dominated the Gophers 22-9 in the second period to carry a 35-20 lead into the last half.

No individual statistics were reported or available online for Meadville. Green City had 17 points from Laydon Field and 15 by Chris Barto in defeat.

No details were available on the girls’ contest which left favored GCHS as TCC champs. With the setback, Meadville’s girls ended the regular season 19-3, including a 6-1 league ledger.

(G) Carrollton 52, Hale/Bosworth 17

(B) Hale/Bosworth 51, Carrollton 48

CARROLLTON, Mo. — With guards Ty Berger and Colton Harris providing the bulk of the points, Hale/Bosworth’s Cardinals completed their regular season 17-8 with a comeback win over the host Trojans.

Down 30-22 at halftime, the visitors closed to within two entering the fourth period, thanks to Berger’s three treys, pair of deuces, and free throw in the third.

When the senior canned two more triples and a foul shot and Harris chipped in the other six points, Hale/Bosworth outscored Carrollton 13-8 in the last stanza to prevail.

With his huge (21 points) second half, Berger finished with a game-high 25 points. Harris popped in 15. Carrollton got 16 from Gavin Claud and 13 by Cedar Metz.

Last Thursday, Hale/Bosworth split at Winston, taking the girls’ contest 38-30, but losing the boys’ 36-30. No details on those games were reported.

(G) Hamilton: Penney 34, Trenton 26

(B) Hamilton: Penney 62, Trenton 55

TRENTON, Mo. — The visitors ended their regular seasons on winning notes in a pair of hard-fought contests last Friday.

Penney High’s girls (18-5) essentially won their game in the opening stanza, seizing a 16-9 lead with four treys. Even though they netted only three points – on Nora Ford’s third trifecta of the night – in the second quarter, they held Trenton to only five markers to still lead by five at halftime.

As was the case in the second quarter, the clubs played within two points of each other in the last two frames, leaving Hamilton with the final 6-points margin of victory.

Ford’s 16 points led all scorers. Trenton star Maci Moore finished with 14, but managed only five total over the last three quarters.

A back-and-forth boys’ battle saw Hamilton’s Hornets (5-17) down 22-19 at halftime, but ahead 38-35 going to the last period and then ringing up 24 tallies in it to win by seven.

All six Hornets who scored had at least six points, topped by Andrew Rich’s 15. Kevin Williams provided 12, Jared Potts 11, Tucker Ross 10, Ryan Cook eight, and Stephen Henry six.

Trenton’s Bulldogs, opponents for Chillicothe Tuesday night in the opening round of the Class 3 District 14 Tournament in Chillicothe, also had four twin-digits scorers Friday. Royce Jackson led with 14 points, Brycin Loyd had 12, and Chase Otto and Jaren Whitney netted 11 each.

Hamilton hosts its Class 2 District 15 Tournament this week. The second-seeded Lady Hornets face South Harrison in the quarterfinals Monday at 6 p.m. and the boys, seeded fourth, open against Wellington-Napoleon Tuesday at 6.

The girls’ semifinals there will be Wednesday and the boys’ Thursday. The title contests are set for Saturday late-afternoon and evening.