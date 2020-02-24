Steamroll Breckenridge in district tournament opener at Norborne Saturday (Feb. 22). Will face Alma: Santa Fe in semifinals Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. Braymer girls, Tina-Avalon boys also keep seasons going

NORBORNE, Mo. — Only two of last Saturday’s (Feb. 22, 2020) quarterfinal games in Missouri high school basketball's Class 1 District 13 Tournament ended with a spread of less than 21 points and only had a single-digits margin.

Of the eight games, the higher seeds claimed seven. Going against the grain was the boys’ 4-vs.-5 contest in which Alma: Santa Fe sent Hardin-Central packing, 55-34.

The opening game for the No. 1 seeds were decided early, as anticipated.

Southwest Livingston’s boys defeated Breckenridge 76-14 and Norborne’s girls swatted aside Breckenridge 71-18.

The highlight of the Southwest game was senior Mack Anderson’s reaching the 2,000-points mark for his career. That came during the second quarter.

He led the Wildcats’ scoring in the victory with 22 points, with junior brother Morgan and reserve junior Hunter Woodcock each netting 14.

Breckenridge’s boys (0-14) received nine points from Jayden Lewis.

Southwest Livingston’s boys (18-5) next will play Santa Fe in the semifinals on Tuesday (Feb. 25) at 5:45 p.m.

Braymer’s Lady ’Cats (17-6) ended the season for the Southwest Lady Wildcats (8-15), blowing their game open with a 14-2 second quarter that created a 33-13 halftime gap.

The BHS girls were paced by Jasmine Taylor’s 20 points (in three quarters) with Hallie Russell chipping in 12. SLHS wsa topped by Matney Waters’ nine.

Third-seeded Braymer will go against Alma: Santa Fe in the semifinals Tuesday at 7 p.m.

At the time of this story’s posting, no specifics on any of those games were available.

In Saturday’s other boys’ final scores in District 13, #2 seed Orrick bested Braymer 73-32 and #3 Tina-Avalon slid by Norborne 37-25.

In the girls’ division, #2 Alma: Santa Fe oustedTina-Avalon 46-18 and #4 Hardin-Central eliminated Orrick 41-34.

Tina-Avalon's boys will tangle with Orrick at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. Norborne's and Hardin-Central's girls will meet Tuesday at 4:30.