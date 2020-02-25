No major surprises in quarterfinals action in five tourneys involving area teams Saturday, Monday.

Form held strong through last Saturday’s (Feb. 22) and Monday’s (Feb. 24, 2020) quarterfinal-round games in high school basketball district tournaments involving area Class 1, 2 or 3, as nary a top-3 seed fell and most games were decided by wide margins.

Here is a tournament-by-tournament recap of Saturday’s and Monday’s games around the area:

CLASS 1 D12

MEADVILLE — Twenty points was the closest any of Monday’s girls’ quarterfinal victims came to their higher-seeded opponents.

Meadville’s second-seeded Lady Eagles (20-4) got 23 points from Kiera Holcer, 15 from Mallory Dennis, and 13 by Maggie McLain as they turned aside Hale/Bosworth 57-34.

The Lady Cardinals (6-18) were led by Averi Norris’ 13 points in their final outing.

Linn County’s Lady Mustangs earned a crack at top-seeded Green City Thursday at 4:30 p.m. by tripling unexpectedly-scoring-impaired Brunswick 48-16.

LCHS (15-7) received 15 points from Jenna Hoerrman, including three triples. Morgan Livingston chipped in 11 more. Brunswick had two scorers with three points each and five with two apiece.

As predicted, the Meadville girls will face third seed Grundy County R-5/Newtown-Harris for a third time this season at about 7 o’clock Thursday night after GCR5/N-H outscored Mendon: Northwestern 77-57.

Grundy County R-5/Newtown-Harris had four scorers with 16 or more points. Jandie Peterson led the parade with 20 points, Aubrey Gann rang up 18, and Anna Milazzo and Bria Carpio each fired n 16.

Georgeanne Zahner’s game-best 23 points showed the way for Northwestern’s girls (14-10). Alexa McCollum came off the bench to score 12 and Halie Smith provided 10.

Top-seeded Green City rode star Brooke Littrell’s 22 markers to its 62-26 reversal of Bucklin/Macon County R-4. Celeste Athon added 14 to the winners’ cause.

The District 12 boys’ quarterfinals at Meadville will be played Tuesday night.

CLASS 1 D13

NORBORNE — Only two of Saturday’s quarterfinal games ended with a spread of less than 21 points and only had a single-digits margin.

Of the eight games, the higher seeds claimed seven. Going against the grain was the boys’ 4-vs.-5 contest in which Alma: Santa Fe sent Hardin-Central packing, 55-34.

The opening game for the No. 1 seeds were decided early, as anticipated.

Southwest Livingston’s boys defeated Breckenridge 76-14 and Norborne’s girls swatted aside Breckenridge 71-18.

The highlight of the Southwest game was senior Mack Anderson’s reaching the 2,000-points mark for his career. That came during the second quarter.

He led the Wildcats’ scoring in the victory with 22 points, with junior brother Morgan and reserve junior Hunter Woodcock each netting 14.

Breckenridge’s boys (0-14) received nine points from Jayden Lewis.

Southwest Livingston’s boys (18-5) next will play Santa Fe in the semifinals on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.

Braymer’s Lady ’Cats (17-6) ended the season for the Southwest Lady Wildcats (8-15), blowing their game open with a 14-2 second quarter that created a 33-13 halftime gap.

The BHS girls were paced by Jasmine Taylor’s 20 points (in three quarters) with Hallie Russell chipping in 12. SLHS was topped by Matney Waters’ nine.

Third-seeded Braymer will go against Alma: Santa Fe in the semifinals Tuesday.

In Saturday’s other boys’ final scores in District 13, #2 seed Orrick bested Braymer 73-32 and #3 Tina-Avalon slid by Norborne 37-25.

T-A’s Dragons (9-13) held NHS’ Pirates (3-19) to eight points or less in every quarter, allowing them to win without reaching 40 points themselves.

Connor Jenkins’ 11 points topped T-A with Kayden Sturgeon adding nine. Cash Leabo had eight for Norborne.

Braymer’s Bobcats (2-18) bowed out for the season, led in the finale by Tyler Kimberling’s seven points. Orrick got 30 from Ethan Wilson.

In their final outing, Hardin-Central’s Bulldogs (4-17) were led offensively by Dalton Thacker’s 10 points. Santa Fe’s Andrew Schmidt and Hunter Ballenger each rang up 15.

In the girls’ division, #2 Alma: Santa Fe ousted Tina-Avalon 46-18 and #4 Hardin-Central eliminated Orrick 41-34.

HCHS’ Lady Bulldogs (13-9) set up their win with a stingy third quarter in which they scored eight of the 10 points. That put them up 29-20 going to the fourth, where they held on.

Carly Thacker’s 15 points paced Hardin-Central, supported by nine apiece by Brooke Gordon and Isabella Anderson.

T-A’s Lady Dragons (9-14), after a strong second-half of the season, couldn’t get going on offense against the No. 2 seed in their district opener. Tina-Avalon managed only two points in the first quarter and seven in the opening half.

Kadie Rounkles finished with seven points to lead the Lady Dragons. The Lady Chiefs got 14 each from Nevaeh Ballenger and Carrigan Smith.

Norborne’s Lady Pirates (24-1) had four players in dual numbers and another with nine. Kennadie Crowed poured through 22, twins Olivia and Kayla Dooley 13 each, Melanie Cheney 10, and Regan Crowe nine.

Breckenridge’s Lady Bulldogs (3-12) finished their most-successful season in a number of years. Jayde Keithley’s 10 points led them in the last go-around.

Both the girls’ and boys’ semifinals in the tournament were to be played Tuesday. The finals are set for Thursday night.

CLASS 2 D15

HAMILTON — The host Penney Lady Hornets had a 28-7 lead after one quarter Monday and elevated it to 52-9 by halftime before coasting to a 73-19 victory over South Harrison.

Nora Ford’s 28 points paced Penney (20-4) with Ali Trosper coming off the bench to get 10, matching Graycen Prothero. No one had more than six for South Harrison.

After zipping to a 20-10 lead after one quarter against Maysville, Polo’s Lady Panthers (16-10) found themselves ahead by only a point, 35-34, going to the last stanza. However, they recalibrated their offense in time to put together a strong stretch run, outscoring the Lady Wolverines 17-8 in the last eight minutes and winning, 52-42.

Polo was propelled to its victory by Mary Copeland’s 21 points, eight of those in the last frame. Kelly Baldon hit for 11.

Monday’s last of three games saw Colleen Hodge’s 23 points lead Plattsburg easily past Gallatin 67-37.

Those results set up a Wednesday semifinals slate of top-seeded Wellington-Napoleon facing Polo at 6 p.m. and Hamilton meeting Plattsburg afterward.

The boys' quarterfinals are on top Tuesday, including the host Hornets meeting Wellington-Napoleon at 6 p.m. in a 4-vs.-5 clash and Polo taking on third seed South Harrison at 9 o'clock.

CLASS 1 D14

EAGLEVILLE — On a milestone occasion for one of their seniors, the second-seeded Jamesport: Tri-County Lady Mustangs (17-9) easily moved into their district tournament’s semifinals Monday, dispensing with Gilman City/North Daviess 59-24.

With 22 points – fueled by a half-dozen 3-pointers, TCHS’ Bailee Hoover edged over the 1,000-points mark for her career. Thanks to her final trey of the game in the fourth quarter, she heads into Wednesday night’s 7:15 semifinal contest with Pattonsburg at North Central Missouri College’s Ketcham Community Center in Trenton with 1,002.

Ahead only 10-6 after one quarter, the Lady Mustangs stampeded to 26 points in the second to create 36-13 separation.

In addition to Hoover’s 22, Destiny Gutshall hit for 15 points, including three 3s of her own, for Tri-County.

Pattonsburg nearly became the exception to the rule of no top-3 seeds falling. It barely squeezed past Winston, 67-61.

Wednesday’s other semifinal pairing will be No. 1 seed Princeton against Mercer. Princeton slammed East Harrison (Cainsville/Ridgeway) 72-15 and Mercer edged out fourth-seeded North Harrison 32-27 Monday.

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 10

STURGEON — The Keytesville girls’ winless season ended with an 82-16 loss to No. 1 seed Community R-6 of Laddonia Monday.

KHS’ third-seeded boys face the same school at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the boys’ quarterfinals.