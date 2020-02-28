ELDON — It’s tough when you know what’s coming but have absolutely no way to stop it.

That’s what happened to Tolton boys basketball in the first half of the Class 3 District 9 semifinals against Southern Boone on Thursday night.

Tolton coach Jeremy Osborne knew it, the Trailblazer players knew it, yet the Eagles’ most versatile offensive weapon, Rece Gilmore, was still scoring in droves. The 6-foot-1 senior guard finished the first half with 15 points and four 3-pointers.

And he was just getting started.

"Rece, he played his butt off," Osborne said. "We talked about it and we knew he was going to come out guns blazing. He didn’t play great against us last time. Seniors don’t want to lose. So he’s going to do everything in his power to try to prolong their season and move on to Saturday. He almost did. He’s a very good player. … He almost did enough."

Gilmore ultimately finished with a game-high 30 points, but it was Tolton (20-4), ranked No. 4 in the state, that had the upper hand in the final outcome, winning 60-46 to advance to the district championship against top-ranked Blair Oaks.

Tolton 6-foot-11 sophomore Jevon Porter produced 19 points in the victory, a strong effort he will look to duplicate at 7 p.m. Saturday in Eldon with a trip to sectionals on the line.

Tolton carried a 25-22 lead into halftime, surviving Gilmore’s scorching hot start.

The third quarter then started perfectly for the Trailblazers. Gilmore air-balled an NBA range 3-point attempt as Southern Boone began 0-for-6 from deep after halftime. Porter and senior Nate Schwartze, meanwhile, scored the first 10 points out of the break for Tolton, all of their baskets coming within the paint.

Porter had seven points in the first half, but Tolton made a concerted effort to get him the ball. The big man posted 11 points in the third period alone.

"I just thought we didn’t get him the ball enough," Osborne said of the first half. "There was no magic formula. You have to be patient. He’s got to work hard for position and we have to get him the ball. … For us offensively it’s more about finding the soft spots in the zone, getting the ball inside, getting paint touches and then having quality possessions."

Yet Gilmore continued to keep the Eagles within striking distance. He had 22 of Southern Boone’s 31 points with 1:27 left in the third quarter. Then, with 40 seconds left in the third, Gilmore got through three Trailblazer defenders for a contested lay-up in transition.

"He can do that every night," Southern Boone coach Andy Jahnsen said. "Late in the season like this, it’s either a put up or shut up kind of deal, and Rece played really well the last three or four games. (Gilmore) is probably averaging close to 28 to 29 points a game when it matters."

Porter answered with another post touch and a finish through contract with 9.1 seconds left in the third. Whenever things got tight, he was there with a timely bucket for Tolton.

Tolton held firm to its advantage and led 42-36 heading into the fourth.

The Trailblazers then pulled away in the fourth. The Tolton crowd rose to its feet with 4:15 remaining when senior Deuce Tatum beat his defender baseline and finished with an emphatic two-handed dunk. The Trailblazers opened up a nine-point lead as Gilmore started 0-for-4 from the field in the final period.

Gilmore’s last 3-pointer brought the score to 51-45 with 2:12 left, but it was too late for the Eagles, who couldn’t string together consecutive stops late in the game.

"We had some great looks and the ball didn’t go in the hole, had a couple takes to the lane that we didn’t finish," Jahnsen said. "Overall, I was very proud of the effort, and my kids played their tails off against a really good basketball team."

Osborne walked to the scorer’s table to shake Gilmore’s hand when he checked out of his final high school game with 15.4 seconds left. Osborne thought of the battles Gilmore gave his team as the senior hugged several members of the Southern Boone coaching staff on his way to the bench. The crowd rose and gave Gilmore a standing ovation.

"I’m just glad that I’ve been at this school with this team," Gilmore said after the game. "They’ve given me all the support and everything I needed to be great. … It helps my confidence a lot, being able to shoot the ball knowing my teammates believe in me."

Southern Boone finishes the season with an 18-9 record.

Now, Tolton shifts its focus to its rematch against the Falcons, who beat the Trailblazers in the district title game a year ago.

Senior Eric Northweather was dominant in Blair Oaks’ 69-44 victory over Fatima in the other semifinal Thursday. Northweather scored 34 points and had a posterizing drop-step dunk in the third quarter.

Northweather also had 34 points in the Eagles’ 66-64 double-overtime victory over Tolton on Dec. 17. The teams’ second meeting this season gives Porter another shot at defending the 6-foot-9 Northweather, who is committed to Truman State.

Osborne didn’t feel like Porter was physical enough against Northweather in the December matchup. He has no doubt it will be different in the district championship.

It’s a challenge Porter is looking forward to. The Trailblazer sophomore said he tries to take every defensive matchup personally, but there was no hiding the added meaning after Northweather dominated in the first meeting.

"I can’t wait," Porter said. "Ever since that first game we lost to them this season, we’ve been waiting for the rematch."