SEDALIA — As Southern Boone girls basketball coach Damon Wren was surrounded by reporters, he made sure to stop and tell his players one last thing Wednesday night.

Most of them were still bouncing around after the Eagles’ 64-41 sectional victory over Butler.

His message to them was simple and clear: Go greet the Southern Boone faithful who made the hour and a half road trip from Ashland to watch the Class 3 No. 6-ranked Eagles take care of business in dominant fashion.

As the elated Southern Boone players went over to the stands to greet their cheering fan base, Wren had to yell to answer questions, overcoming the noise from the same supporters who had just watched Southern Boone pull away in the second half for a 23-point win.

The Eagles (24-4) advance to play in the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2016-17, keeping their resurgent season alive after combining for 20 wins the past two years combined.

“What support we got tonight!” Wren remarked. “We did it all for them tonight. The support has been outstanding. Our effort tonight on the defensive end of the game was tremendous and I couldn’t be more proud.”

Butler struggled against Southern Boone’s full-court press in the first half, but the Eagles were largely unable to capitalize. After Southern Boone built a nine-point lead, Blaire Miller’s contested layup brought the Bears within two points with 30 seconds left until halftime.

Southern Boone responded as sophomore Mariah Prince drilled a 3-pointer on the following possession to give the Eagles a 30-25 lead at the break.

Wren was confident in the ability of his team to make adjustments in the second half.

“We hadn’t seen Butler yet,” Wren said. “It’s hard to play a team (without seeing film). We’re in the postseason, so we have to adjust. We had to sit back as a team, stick to what we do, execute.”

Senior Alexis Ussery drained two of the Eagles’ four 3s in the third quarter. The second gave Southern Boone a 44-34 lead, and it never looked back.

The Eagles outscored Butler by 18 in the second half.

The biggest difference in Wren’s eyes was better rebounding, which eliminated the Bears’ second-chance opportunities.

Southern Boone finished with five players scoring eight or more points. Prince and Gabrielle Bruce each scored a game-high 14 points, while freshman Majayla Garrett-Dudley rounded out the Eagles in double digits with 12.

Wren has the luxury of going into each game not knowing who will lead Southern Boone in scoring. The Eagles’ balanced offensive attack is hard to game plan against.

Southern Boone already led by 17 points when Bruce put the exclamation point on the victory. Butler was in a 1-3-1 zone and failing to watch for cutters on the baseline. Bruce found an empty spot in the zone and converted a layup with ease.

“(Bruce) is a senior and she’s going to give 100% effort every time she plays a game,” Wren said. “When she’s confident, watch out.”

Southern Boone is scheduled to face No. 2 Strafford at 6 p.m. Saturday at Southwest Baptist University.