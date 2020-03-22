Four from Chillicothe, eight in Class 1 ranks among group, including multiple repeat honorees. All-northeast, central teams yet to be announced

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

CAMERON, Mo. — Sixteen players from teams covered by the Constitution-Tribune, including four Chillicothe High seniors, are among those who have been selected for inclusion on the Missouri Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association’s northwest district all-district teams in classes 1, 2, and 3 for the 2019-20 season, it was announced by the media association Monday.

CHS’ Hunter Keithley, C.J. Pfaff, Jordan Hibner, and Westley Brandsgaard add MSSA Class 3 all-district laurels to their first-team all-Midland Empire Conference honors announced last week and their Missouri Basketball Coaches Association all-district selections made following district-tournament play. For details on their season performances, see the story at left.

With abundant Class 1-size schools in the northwest quadrant of the state, the majority of the other dozen C-T-area players honored – and, in fact, half of the overall total – is in that classification, as is generally customary.

Mack Anderson of Southwest Livingston, Jasmine Taylor of Braymer, Ty Berger of Hale/Bosworth, Bailee Hoover of Jamesport: Tri-County, Georgeanne Zahner and Hunter Stockwell of Mendon: Northwestern, Kennadie Crowe of Forborne, and Carly Thacker of Hardin-Central – from the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s smallest enrollment classification are on the MSSA northwest all-district squads (25 per gender) for this past season.

The other five area MSSA all-northwest district honorees – Hamilton: Penney’s Nora Ford, Graycen Prothero, and Ryan Cook and Polo’s Joseph Beaver – hold Class 2 spots.

Yet to be publicly announced – and possibly not yet selected, due to coronavirus restrictions – are the MSSA’s northeast and central all-district teams. Four schools covered by the C-T – Meadville and Linn County (northeast) and Brunswick and Keytesville (central) – are included in those districts and figure to add another half-dozen or more players to the ranks of all-district players from our coverage region.

A more-detailed recap of the season performances of the area players on the MSSA's all-northwest district team will be posted later today (Monday, March 23).

The full list of the Missouri Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association's 2019-20 northwest district all-district high school basketball teams (players are not listed in any particular order):

CLASS 1

GIRLS

Jasmine Taylor, 5’8”, sr., Braymer

Kennadie Crowe, 5’9”, sr., Norborne

Carly Thacker, 5’11”, sr., Hardin-Central

Kaylin LaMaster, 5’6”, sr., Platte Valley

Gabby Newman, 5’5”, jr., Albany

Tori Meinecke, 6’, soph., Mercer

Webby Bailey, 5’7”, soph., Pattonsburg

Anna Gladstone, 5’8”, Worth County

Sydney Mattson, 5’4”, sr., Stanberry

Kristen New, 5’8”, sr., Worth County

Lacie Lewis, 5’5”, sr., Princeton

Jandie Peterson, 5’9”, sr., Grundy County R-5/Newtown-Harris

Bailee Hoover, 5’7”, sr., Jamesport: Tri-County

Aubrey Gann, 5’6”, sr., Grundy County R-5/Newtown-Harris

Emma Craig, 5’9”, jr., North Harrison

Grace Cotton, 6’, sr., South Holt

Baylee Knorr, 5’5”, sr., DeKalb

Kandace Damgar, 5’7”, sr., North Nodaway

Alivia Baucom, 5’8”, jr., Rock Port

Aubrey Wilson, 5’7”, sr., Mercer

Malia Collins, 5’6”, jr., Platte Valley

Jaclyn Pappert, 5’10”, soph., Platte Valley

Olivia Dierenfeldt, 5’9”, jr., Osborn

Georgeanne Zahner, 5’7”, sr., Mendon: Northwestern

Regan Allee, 5’8”, sr., Worth County

Coach of the year — Tyler Zimmerman, Osborn

BOYS

Clayton Merrigan, 6’1”, sr., Platte Valley

Mack Anderson, 6’6”, sr., Southwest Livingston

Chase Farnan, 6’6”, sr., Platte Valley

Landon Poppa, 6’2”, jr., Mound City

Tony Osburn, 6’, soph., Mound City

Kaeden Hutchinson, 6’, jr., Albany

Camden Hartley, 6’3”, sr., Mercer

Collin Sager, 6’4”, jr., Stanberry

Tyler Blay, 5’11”, jr., West Nodaway

Preston Thomas, 6’4”, sr., Princeton

Austin Kelly, 6’, sr., Princeton

Zane Reed, 6’, soph., Pattonsburg

Jakub Hisel, 6’”, jr, Winston

Brett Emig, 5’10”, jr., North Harrison

Caden Gann, 6’1”, jr., Grundy County R-5/Newtown-Harris

Alex Burke, 6’5”, sr., Rock Port

Drew Quinlin, 6’, jr., South Holt

Ty Berger, 6’, sr., Hale/Bosworth

Tyler Haskell, 5’8”, jr., Stewartsville

Alex Rinehart, 5’10”, soph., Worth County

Gage Salsbury, 6’, jr., Mound City

Steven Chor, 5’8”, sr., Platte Valley

Caleb Sanderson, 6’2”, sr., Osborn

Hunter Stockwell, 6’4”, jr., Mendon: Northwestern

Steven Willhite, 6’3”, sr., North Harrison

Coach of the year – Damon Collins, Princeton

CLASS 2

GIRLS

Jaycee Graves, 5’8”, sr., East Atchison

Nora Ford, 5’6”, sr., Hamilton: Penney

Graycen Prothero, 5’5”, sr., Hamilton: Penney

McKenzie Brockhoff, 5’11”, sr., North Platte

Gracie Kelsey, 6’1”, fr., East Buchanan

Audrey Elifrits, 5’7”, sr., East Buchanan

Addi Ishmael, 5’8”, sr., East Buchanan

Kelsey Stout, 5’7”, sr., Mid-Buchanan

Mercedes Parshall, 5’5”, jr., East Atchison

Cali Bailey, 5’6”, sr., Mid-Buchanan

Coach of the year — Cori Elms, East Buchanan

BOYS

Tanner McDaniel, 6’, jr., North Andrew

Austin Stevens, 6’6”, sr., Plattsburg

Ethan Kilgore, 6’6”, sr., East Buchanan

Tristen Gibson, 5’9”, sr., Gallatin

Christian Scaggs, 6’3”, sr., Mid-Buchanan

Ryan Cook, 6’2”, sr., Hamilton: Penney

Phillip Pattison, 6’, sr., West Platte

Joseph Beaver, 6’1”, sr., Polo

Javan Noyes, 5’5”, jr., Mid-Buchanan

Kaden Hodge, 6’, sr., Plattsburg

Coach of the year — Bryce Kemper, Mid-Buchanan

CLASS 3

GIRLS

Serena Sundell, 6’1”, sr., Maryville

Maci Moore, 5’10”, jr., Trenton

Hunter Keithley, 5’9”, sr., Chillicothe

Laini Joseph, 5’8”, jr., Cameron

Laken Manns, 5’9”, jr., Lawson

Anastyn Pettlon, 5’3”, fr., Maryville

Jordan Hibner, 5’4”, sr., Chillicothe

Lexi Whitaker, 5’7”, sr., Trenton

Kaitlyn Smith, 5’4”, sr., Cameron

Coach of the year – Matt Wenck, Cameron

BOYS

Westley Brandsgaard, 6’3”, sr., Chillicothe

Tate Oglesby, 6’, sr., Maryville

C.J. Pfaff, 6’4”, sr., Chillicothe

Blake Gordon, 6’, sr., Lathrop

Chris Moore, 6’4”, jr., Lathrop

Grant Lewis, 6’7”, sr., Lathrop

Nick Helmich, 5’11”, sr., Cameron

Ben Walker, 6’3”, jr., Maryville

Riley Sands, 5’10”, sr., Lawson

Coach of the year — Tim Cool, Chillicothe

CLASSES 4-5

TBA