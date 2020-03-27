The Missouri Department of Conservation and the Missouri Conservation Commission have waived permit requirements for sport fishing and daily trout tags between March 27 and April 15.

This waiver applies to both Missouri residents and nonresidents whose fishing privileges have not been otherwise suspended. Despite the waiver regarding fishing permits, all season dates and limits will continue to apply.

“The current public-health emergency caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) has many Missourians and others looking for safe ways to get outside in nature,” MDC Director Sara Parker Pauley said in a press release. “Missouri’s rivers and streams offer high quality fishing as a way for people to connect with nature while still complying with all health and safety recommendations. Fishing is also a great way to get some much needed physical and mental health benefits during this stressful time.”

Although Jackson County is under a “stay-at-home” order, the local parks remain open for limited uses, including fishing. Anyone fishing in local parks is required to observe social distancing (staying at least 6 feet away from other people) at all times.

MDC officials said they will reassess the situation on April 15.