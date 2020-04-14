Jakes Kates has had far too much time on his hands during the recent COVID-19 pandemic that has forced the cancellation of all spring sports in Missouri.

So the William Chrisman High School boys basketball coach put on his thinking cap and came up with an idea that will keep him close to the game he loves, while helping coaches and players throughout the metro area.

Beginning this afternoon at 1 p.m., Kates Corner, a webinar series featuring Kates and four of the premier basketball minds in the country, will debut with Don Showalter, an Iowa high school Hall of Fame coach who has won 10 prep gold medals with USA Basketball.

There is no fee for the webinar and coaches and interested persons can sign up at: https://sites.google.com/isdschools.org/zoomhoopswebinar-donshowalter/home

Showalter and Kates will talk about ways to construct a successful practice and 10 mistakes all coaches make.

Kate’s guest at 1 p.m. Thursday is Mark Cascio, a championship basketball coach with 14 years of head coaching experience at the high school level. His teams have won seven district titles, appeared in five final fours, and won a Louisiana State Championship in 2012.

Cascio was a head coach at the age of 21 and is the youngest coach to capture a state title in Louisiana at the age of 26.

“Mark’s tireless work ethic and quest to be a lifelong learner has provided him with resources he is eager to share,” Kates said, “which he does through his company, Courtside Consulting.”

Kates and Cascio will discuss positionless basketball.

Craig Doty, the head coach at Emporia State University, will be the guest at 1 p.m., April 21.

He won two NCAA Division III national championships at Rock Valley College and an NAIA national title at Graceland University. Their topic will be “Advice for Head Coaches and System Instruction.”

The final webinar, at 1 p.m. April 24, will feature University of Oklahoma basketball coach Lon Kruger, who played college basketball for Kansas State University. He has served as the head coach of the University of Texas-Pan American, Kansas State, Florida, Illinois and UNLV, as well as the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks of the National Basketball Association.

Kruger is one of only two coaches – the other being Tubby Smith – to lead five programs to the NCAA Tournament. His teams have participated in 17 NCAA Tournaments, including two Final Fours – Florida in 1994 and Oklahoma in 2016.

“Coach Kruger wants coaches to submit questions because he wants to talk about what they are interested in,” Kates said. “I’m thrilled to have all these coaches.”