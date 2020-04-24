Chase Daniel, like many others, is looking for a good way to pass the time.

The former Missouri quarterback has developed an idea that will do just that next Friday night — not only for him but also for Tiger football fans.

Daniel plans to hold an online event called "Chase Chats — The Reunion," in which he and as many as 10 former teammates from the 2007 Tigers will reconnect during a chat that will be streamed at 7 p.m. on Facebook (OfficialChaseDaniel) and Twitter (@Chase Daniel).

"I’m so excited for this chat," said Daniel, now with the Detroit Lions. "My time at Mizzou was transformational for me and my teammates and certainly the 2007 season was a big part of it. This will be a great way to catch up with a bunch of guys and have fun talking about such a memorable season. I’m confident our fans will enjoy it just as much as us."

Broadcaster Mike Kelly will serve as co-host with Daniel.

Players including Pig Brown, Chase Coffman, Ziggy Hood, Jeremy Maclin, William Moore, Martin Rucker, Tommy Saunders, Tony Temple, Sean Weatherspoon and Lorenzo Williams are expected to participate.

The Tigers rose to No. 1 in the country during the 2007 season and finished with a school-record 12 wins. Six players from that team became first-round picks in the NFL Draft.

There’s more purpose to the event than pure enjoyment, however. Daniel is asking fans to consider donating to The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri and has set a goal of raising $50,000. He’s pledged to match funds up to $25,000 on his own.

"Excited about the chance for all of us to do something impactful for the Food Bank," he said. "They do amazing work for the community that has such a special place in my heart, and in this time of need, I hope fans will help us do something special for them."

Fans can donate to the Food Bank online at www.sharefoodbringhope.org/chasechats.