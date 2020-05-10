





When New Franklin senior Jackson Dorson had a picture taken of him walking off the field for the final time, little did he know that would be his last as a member of the Bulldogs baseball team.

Dorson never got that one game or one inning with his teammates this spring due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The sign read: “Senior Year 2020-Game Over!”

Of course Dorson had plenty of memorable moments as a Bulldogs not just in baseball but also in basketball and cross-country.

Dorson played four years on the New Franklin boys basketball team, 3 1/2 years on the baseball team counting the fall season and two years on the cross-country team.

In that time, New Franklin won back to back district titles in basketball and a district title in cross-country-the first ever in school history.

Nonetheless, Dorson said basketball was probably his favorite sport.

“Given the experiences that I have been able to endure and the teammates that I have been able to play with have just created an atmosphere unlike any other,” Dorson said of basketball.

Of course Dorson said he could spend all day just talking about basketball and the season the Bulldogs had in 2019-20. Although the Bulldogs had their season cut short in sectionals by losing to Eugene to finish the season at 27-2, Dorson said he definitely knew after the 2018-19 season that they were going to have something special this season.

“When you saw our faces in the locker room after we lost the sectional game down at State Fair, I knew then that we had something special going on and I knew that the guys next to me wanted the same thing I wanted,” Dorson said. “We worked hard all summer and then all preseason and the outcome we got is what we wanted over then the end there.”

Basketball is also where Dorson earned honorable-mention all-conference for the Bulldogs.

As for the highlight of his career, Dorson said it was winning back to back district championship and being able to be part of a special group his senior year and only having lost two games.

Dorson also had what he called the best game of his career this past season in the Glasgow Tournament. While playing Slater in the championship game, Dorson said the Bulldogs were kind of getting down and he was able to pick the team up by scoring eight points in the second quarter. “I think that lifted us up and we took the lead at the half and then carried that momentum for the rest of the game,” Dorson said.

As for baseball, Dorson said he liked the challenge that it presented because in basketball they had been a lot better than a lot of teams three out of the four years. He said the Bulldogs faced challenges in basketball but had to deal with more in baseball because they weren’t as talented.

Dorson also recalls the biggest game of his career in baseball his junior year. Playing in the first round of the district playoffs, Dorson said he made a diving catch in left field to saw a no-hitter for pitcher Gavin Bishop. He said that game was probably one of his best games, and if not that one it would be Sturgeon in the fall this past year, where he hit a triple off the fence.

While earning academic all-state three years running on the New Franklin Bulldogs baseball team, Dorson said what was disappointing about not playing this spring was not being to see his teammates and being able to go out and compete with them again.

“I think that and not being able to experience the end of the year like most people have,” Dorson said. “Baseball has been a part of a lot of people’s lives who don’t even play.”

In cross-country, Dorson had two short years for the Bulldogs but made the most of the opportunity by helping New Franklin win a district title and qualify for state.

He said he like cross-country because he got to hang out with some friends that wanted to do it to get in shape for basketball.

“That’s why I did it,” Dorson said. “We just naturally were talented at it so we were able to make something out of it more than just going out and doing it,” Dorson said.

Winning a district title was also pretty “sweet” as Dorson tells it. Having already experienced a district championship before in basketball, he said it was pretty “eye-opening” just to see the smile on his teammates faces when they had won it.

Dorson said winning a district title at Bowling Green this past fall was probably the highlight.

As for his best outing in cross-country, Dorson said it was probably in middle school when he won back to back first places finishes at Salisbury and their own meet at New Franklin.

Dorson will attend the University of Missouri-Columbia in the fall and room with classmate Gavin Bishop. He will major in sports administration and sports management and hopes to get on as a manager on the Mizzou men’s basketball team.

As for his career as a whole, Dorson said he definitely thought he had a good career. “Some things obviously didn’t turn out how I wanted it but those things turning out the way they did make me a better person and change who I am today,” Dorson said.

Since the last day of school on March 17, Dorson said he has been staying busy with yard work and playing golf occasionally.

As for graduation, Dorson said it’s pretty disappointing because there were quite a few people that could have probably made it at that time but may not be able to now because it is in the middle of the summer.

“I just don’t know if it will feel the same or not, but I think they are doing their best to make everything as normal as possible,” Dorson said.

As for his hobbies, Dorson said he likes to hunt and fish a lot and explore the outdoors. “I like being able to go out and not really have a care in the world,” Dorson said.